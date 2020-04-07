Latest California news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

California

VIRUS OUTBREAK-VIDEO CONFERENCE HACKING

Hackers’ new target during pandemic: video conference calls

WASHINGTON (AP) — As businesses, schools, churches and others turn to video conference platforms to stay connected amid the global coronavirus pandemic, many have reported being attacked by uninvited guests. The disruptions, dubbed “Zoom-bombing,” have included racist, homophobic and anti-Semitic messages and have drawn the scrutiny of the FBI and other law enforcement agencies. Experts say some of the Zoom-bombing incidents can be attributed to internet trolls who operate without malicious intent. However, extremists have already seized on the coronavirus pandemic as a vehicle to spread their hate and conspiracies.” In response to criticism, Zoom has clarified its privacy policy. But some say the company isn’t doing enough to protect users’ safety.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-COLLEGES IN TROUBLE

Financial hits pile up for colleges as some fight to survive

Colleges across the nation are scrambling to close deep budget holes and some have been pushed to the brink of collapse after the coronavirus outbreak triggered a series of financial losses. Scores of colleges say they’re taking heavy hits as they refund money to students for housing, dining and parking that went unused after campuses closed last month. Yet college leaders say that’s only the start of their troubles: Even if campuses are allowed to reopen by this fall, they worry that many students won’t return. Officials believe the economic downturn will leave many Americans unable to afford tuition, and colleges are forecasting heavy losses among international students.

AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-GUNS

US judge won’t block gun store closures in Los Angeles

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A federal judge is refusing to block Los Angeles officials from shutting down gun stores as nonessential businesses during the coronavirus pandemic. Monday’s ruling is at least the second time federal judges in California have declined to intervene in shutdown orders even as similar orders are being challenged nationwide. The judge says that closing nonessential businesses, including firearms and ammunition retailers, reasonably fits officials’ goal of reducing the spread of this disease. The National Rifle Association, three other gun-owner rights groups and several individuals and businesses had sought the injunction against Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-CALIFORNIA

California governor sticking with mid-May as COVID-19 peak

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Gov. Gavin Newsom is sticking to a mid-May projection of when the COVID-19 outbreak will reach its peak in California. While confirmed cases and deaths are rising in California, the rate of hospitalizations and intensive-care placements — a key indicator of resources the state needs — have been increasing more slowly. Newsom said they rose less than 5% over the weekend. A new analysis by researchers at the University of Washington shows California will hit its peak of COVID-19 deaths on April 17. Newsom isn’t changing his forecast for the state but he and the researchers agree things will worsen if people stop social distancing.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-EMERGENCY JUDICIAL RULES

California court leaders suspend evictions amid pandemic

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California judicial leaders have adopted a statewide emergency order suspending evictions to help deal with the COVID-19 crisis that has crippled the court system. It was one of eleven temporary rules adopted by the Judicial Council during its second emergency meeting since the coronavirus pandemic started. The order delays all eviction cases from moving forward — not just those related to people not being able to pay rent due to the virus. The courts have been operating with a greatly reduced work force since Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a shelter-in-place order to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

CALIFORNIA STORMS

California gets widespread rain, snow from spring storm

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Snow and rain are falling on California as spring delivers the kind of stormy weather that was missing most of the winter. Chain controls are in effect Monday for vehicles in much of the Sierra Nevada, where weekend snow caused traffic disruptions and avalanche threats. After bringing widespread beneficial rain to the San Francisco Bay region on Sunday, the storm has moved into eastern and southern California. Numerous spinouts are reported on Los Angeles-area freeways. Downtown LA set a rainfall record with 1.10 inches, exceeding a mark set on the same day in 1958.

AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-LOS-ANGELES-MAYOR

AP Interview: LA mayor could curb travel if virus cases soar

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti is encouraged by a slowing rate of corornavirus infections in the region but says City Hall could expand restrictions on public activity if the numbers take a turn for the worse. The mayor told The Associated Press in an interview Monday that the possibilities include requiring people to stay mostly in their neighborhoods, rather than travel longer distances for shopping and exercise. Even with a slowing infection rate in the Los Angeles area, Garcetti says he’s continuing to seek more ventilators and protective gear for health care workers. The mayor also says his greatest fear remains potential spread of the virus within households.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-VENTILATORS

California lends 500 ventilators to 4 states, 2 territories

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Five hundred ventilators on loan from California will be deployed to four states and two U.S. territories as they battle the coronavirus. California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced plans to lend the ventilators on Monday to the national stockpile even as the state hunts for more of its own supplies. Vice President Mike Pence says the ventilators will be sent to Nevada, Maryland, Delaware, the District of Columbia, the Northern Mariana Islands and Guam. Newsom suggested some of the ventilators may go to hard-hit New York. But he said the federal government should decide where they were needed most.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-CALIFORNIA HEALTH CORPS

As thousands join, few rules for California Health Corps

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Tens of thousands of retired health care workers and medical and nursing students are signing up for the newly established California Health Corps. But almost nothing is known about how it will operate, how much it will cost and whether taxpayers will be liable for any malpractice. Gov. Gavin Newsom established the corps to staff the 66,000 additional hospital rooms he said could be needed when the coronavirus outbreak peaks in California in mid-May. Now the state’s task is to smoothly integrate that volunteer army into the existing health care system and the stopgap medical facilities springing up in sports arenas, fairgrounds and other locations.

CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES-UTILITY

Market tumult threatens PG&E deal with wildfire victims

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Lawyers who negotiated a crucial $13.5 billion deal for the victims of deadly wildfires caused by Pacific Gas & Electric equipment are expressing serious doubts about whether the nation’s largest utility will be able to pay the full amount as the economy sinks toward a recession. The red flag raised in court documents filed Monday threatens to derail PG&E’s plan to emerge from bankruptcy this summer. The concerns center on the recent stock market tumult triggered by the coronavirus that has dramatically shifted the financial landscape. PG&E struck its $13.5 billion settlement with wildfire victims in December.