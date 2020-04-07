Here is the latest California sports news from The Associated Press

California

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams don’t expect to replace Todd Gurley with just one running back. The Rams intend to rely less on a single ball-carrier and more on a talented stable in the upcoming season. That was the message from coach Sean McVay and general manager Les Snead said in their first public comments on their decision to release Gurley. Snead says he doesn’t regret paying his star running back, even though the deal now looks like a big-picture mistake. Gurley was one of the NFL’s most productive running backs of the last half-decade. But his declining production and enormous contract compelled the Rams to release him.

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Kendrick Bourne has signed his one-year restricted free agent tender. The 49ers placed a second-round tender worth more than $3 million last month on Bourne. That gave the Niners the right to match any contract offer Bourne received or get a second-round pick in return. Bourne had 30 catches for 358 yards and five TD last season for San Francisco. Bourne gained first downs on 23 of his 30 catches.

UNDATED (AP) — Golf will only have three major championships at the most this year. The R&A announced it is canceling the British Open in July because of the spread of COVID-19. It is pushing the British Open back one year and staying at Royal St. George’s. The Masters is moving to Nov. 12-15, just two weeks before Thanksgiving. The PGA Championship returns to August while the U.S. Open plans to stay at Winged Foot and play on Sept. 17-20 for now. That depends on whether health officials say it’s safe to resume given the new coronavirus. The Tour Championship would end on Labor Day.

UNDATED (AP) — The UFC says Tony Ferguson will fight Justin Gaethje for the interim lightweight title in the main event of UFC 249 on April 18. Gaethje replaces lightweight champ Khabib Nurmagomedov, who is apparently unable to leave Russia during the coronavirus pandemic. UFC President Dana White still hasn’t even announced a venue for UFC 249, but he remains determined to hold a pay-per-view show this month. Most U.S. states have restrictions in place that would make it impossible to stage a show, even without an audience. White’s quest hit another obstacle when the Association of Ringside Physicians issued a statement calling for the indefinite suspension of all combat sports events.

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Stanford freshman point guard Tyrell Terry has declared for the NBA draft. Terry announced his decision Monday to enter the draft without forfeiting his collegiate eligibility. He could still withdraw from consideration before June 3 and return to school. That deadline could be extended because the NBA season is on hold due to the new coronavirus. Terry averaged 14.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game in his only season at Stanford.

UNDATED (AP) — With NBA games indefinitely on hold, there has been a lot of discussion about postseason possibilities. That includes coaches around the league. If NBA games do resume this season in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the league may choose to start the postseason immediately. Toronto coach Nick Nurse said he’s trying to prepare for every possibility that would allow the Raptors a chance to defend their title. Milwaukee coach Mike Budenholzer has spent part of this hiatus studying the Orlando Magic and Brooklyn Nets — the Bucks’ two most likely first-round playoff foes.

UNDATED (AP) — IndyCar has adjusted its schedule again because of the coronavirus pandemic. The doubleheader at Detroit scheduled for the end of May has now been canceled. IndyCar will make up the two dates by hosting doubleheaders at both Iowa Speedway and Laguna Seca in California. The series will also add an October race on the road course at Indianapolis Motor Speedway to give it 15 events on the 2020 calendar. The season was suspended 48 hours before the opening race. IndyCar is now tentatively scheduled to start its season June 6 at Texas Motor Speedway.

UNDATED (AP) — The nonprofit group that raises funds for the bulk of the world’s anti-doping research is shifting $120,000 to conduct 15,000 COVID-19 tests. The goal is to help scientists get a better sense of how many people have the new coronavirus but show no symptoms. The Partnership for Clean Competition was founded in 2008 by the NFL, Major League Baseball, the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency and the U.S. Olympic Committee. It is funding tests among the general public to try to find out how many people might have the virus but aren’t showing symptoms. That, along with identifying those who have recovered from the virus, is seen as key to controlling its spread.