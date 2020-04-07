Here is the latest California news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. PDT

California

WASHINGTON (AP) — As businesses, schools, churches and others turn to video conference platforms to stay connected amid the global coronavirus pandemic, many have reported being attacked by uninvited guests. The disruptions, dubbed “Zoom-bombing,” have included racist, homophobic and anti-Semitic messages and have drawn the scrutiny of the FBI and other law enforcement agencies. Experts say some of the Zoom-bombing incidents can be attributed to internet trolls who operate without malicious intent. However, extremists have already seized on the coronavirus pandemic as a vehicle to spread their hate and conspiracies.” In response to criticism, Zoom has clarified its privacy policy. But some say the company isn’t doing enough to protect users’ safety.

UNDATED (AP) — Colleges across the nation are scrambling to close deep budget holes and some have been pushed to the brink of collapse after the coronavirus outbreak triggered a series of financial losses. Scores of colleges say they’re taking heavy hits as they refund money to students for housing, dining and parking that went unused after campuses closed last month. Yet college leaders say that’s only the start of their troubles: Even if campuses are allowed to reopen by this fall, they worry that many students won’t return. Officials believe the economic downturn will leave many Americans unable to afford tuition, and colleges are forecasting heavy losses among international students.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A federal judge is refusing to block Los Angeles officials from shutting down gun stores as nonessential businesses during the coronavirus pandemic. Monday’s ruling is at least the second time federal judges in California have declined to intervene in shutdown orders even as similar orders are being challenged nationwide. The judge says that closing nonessential businesses, including firearms and ammunition retailers, reasonably fits officials’ goal of reducing the spread of this disease. The National Rifle Association, three other gun-owner rights groups and several individuals and businesses had sought the injunction against Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Gov. Gavin Newsom is sticking to a mid-May projection of when the COVID-19 outbreak will reach its peak in California. While confirmed cases and deaths are rising in California, the rate of hospitalizations and intensive-care placements — a key indicator of resources the state needs — have been increasing more slowly. Newsom said they rose less than 5% over the weekend. A new analysis by researchers at the University of Washington shows California will hit its peak of COVID-19 deaths on April 17. Newsom isn’t changing his forecast for the state but he and the researchers agree things will worsen if people stop social distancing.