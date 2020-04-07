California News Digest 1:30 pm

California

Hello! Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up in California. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to the AP-Los Angeles bureau at 213-626-1200, losangeles@ap.org, or to the AP-San Francisco bureau at 415-495-1708, sanfrancisco@ap.org. John Antczak is on the Los Angeles news desk, followed by Robert Jablon. Olga Rodriguez is on the San Francisco news desk. AP-California News Editor Frank Baker can be reached at 213-346-3134 or fsbaker@ap.org.

A reminder this information is not for publication or broadcast, and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Advisories and digests will keep you up to date. All times are Pacific.

For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at newsroom.ap.org.

Some TV and radio stations will receive broadcast versions of the stories below, along with all updates.

TOP STORIES:

VIRUS OUTBREAK-CALIFORNIA

SACRAMENTO, Calif.— Gov. Gavin Newsom said Tuesday he is working with the Legislature on an economic stimulus package for immigrants in the country illegally and others not covered by the federal stimulus package approved by Congress. By Adam Beam. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos by 4 p.m.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-COLLEGES IN TROUBLE

Colleges across the nation are scrambling to close deep budget holes and some have been pushed to the brink of collapse after the coronavirus outbreak triggered financial losses that could total more than $100 million at some institutions. By Collin Binkley and Jeff Amy. SENT: 1,135 words, photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-ENGLISH LANGUAGE LEARNERS

As parents nationwide struggle with guiding their children’s schooling from home, those who are themselves still learning the English language face particular challenges. By Regina Garcia Cano and Carolyn Thompson. SENT: 947 words, photo.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-CALIFORNIA NURSING HOMES

ORINDA, Calif. — Coronavirus infections reported at a nursing home in the San Francisco Bay Area increased to nearly 50 from 27 last week and one infected person has died, officials said. SENT: 383 words.

Also:

CALIFORNIA STORMS

LOS ANGELES — More snow and rain fell on parts of California on Tuesday as spring delivered a taste of the kind of weather that winter forgot. UPCOMING: 200 words.

BUSINESS:

VIRUS OUTBREAK-VIDEO CONFERENCE HACKING

WASHINGTON — As businesses, schools, churches and others turn to video conference platforms to stay connected amid the global coronavirus pandemic, many have reported being attacked by uninvited guests. By Regina Garcia Cano and Aaron Morrison. SENT: 1,049 words, photo.

SPORTS:

GLF–GOLF NOTES

Trevor Immelman of South Africa has big shoes to fill as the next International captain for the Presidents Cup, and that goes beyond a figure of speech. Immelman was introduced Tuesday as the seventh player — and third South African — to be captain of a team cobbled together from every country outside the U.S. and Europe. By Doug Ferguson. SENT: 1,294 words, photos.

___

If you have stories of regional or statewide interest, please email them to losangeles@ap.org or sanfrancisco@ap.org. If you have photos of regional or statewide interest, please send them to the AP state photo center in New York, 888-273-6867. For technical issues, contact AP Customer Support at apcustomersupport@ap.org or 877-836-9477.