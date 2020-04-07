California Daybook

California

Tuesday, Apr. 07 8:00 AM SJ Mayor holds media availability on relocation of homeless individuals during pandemic – Media availability with San Jose Mayor Kevin Faulconer, Councilmember Chris Ward and Father Joe’s Villages CEO Deacon Jim Vargas ahead of the final planned move of sheltered individuals to the San Diego Convention Center. The move aims to protect homeless individuals from coronavirus (COVID-19)

Location: San Diego Convention Center, 111 W Harbor Dr, San Diego, CA

Weblinks: http://www.sanjoseca.gov/, https://twitter.com/SanJoseInfo

Contacts: Ashley Bailey , City of San Jose, abailey@sandiego.gov, 1 619 392 0686

Tuesday, Apr. 07 10:00 AM Civil rights organizations call for early release of Reverend Albert Kirk Jones-Coneley – Civil rights organizations and activists hold a press conference calling for the compassionate early prison release for Oceanside Reverend Albert Kirk Jones-Coneley. Supporters claim his immune and respiratory systems are extremely compromised making him high-risk for infection and death if he contracts coronavirus (COVID-19). A previous request for a speedy trial was denied

Location: Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center, 210 W Temple St., Los Angeles, CA

Contacts: Yusef Miller , Racial Justice Coalition San Diego, 1 240 876 3087

Tuesday, Apr. 07 10:00 AM Bay area lawmakers push for emergency paid leave legislation during coronavirus pandemic – San Francisco, Oakland and San Jose lawmakers and worker advocates push for emergency paid leave legislation. Participants include San Jose Councilmember Maya Esparza, San Francisco Supervisors Gordon Mar, Working Partnerships USA, Jobs with Justice San Francisco, East Bay Alliance for a Sustainable Economy, and essential service workers impacted by the coronavirus (COVID 19) crisis

Weblinks: https://www.gigworkersrising.org/, https://twitter.com/GigWorkersRise

Contacts: William Fitzgerald, william@theworkeragency.com, 1 650 772 1236

Tuesday, Apr. 07 11:00 AM LA Galaxy Chancho’s Tacos Truck visits Northgate Grocery Store – LA Galaxy Chancho’s Tacos Truck visits Northgate Grocery Store to offer free meals to those affected by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: Northgate Market, 11660 Firestone Blvd, Norwalk, CA

Weblinks: http://www.lagalaxy.com, https://twitter.com/LAGalaxy

Contacts: Brendan Hannan, LA Galaxy Communications Director, bhannan@lagalaxy.com, 1 310 630 2245, 1 720 937 8962; Chris Glidden , LA Galaxy , cglidden@lagalaxy.com, 1 310 630 4623 ; Vicky Mercado , LA Galaxy , vmercado@lagalaxy.com, 1 310 630 2215 ;

Tuesday, Apr. 07 12:00 PM California Governor Gavin Newsom provides update on state’s coronavirus (COVID-19) response

Weblinks: http://www.ca.gov, https://twitter.com/CAgovernment

Contacts: California Governor’s Press Office, govpressoffice@gov.ca.gov, 1 916 445 4571

The teleconference is open to credentialed media only, reporters must RSVP to govpressoffice@gov.ca.gov and provide the names of all participating media members to receive dial-in information and ask questions over the phone. * Live stream: Twitter @CAgovernor and on Facebook of California Governor

Tuesday, Apr. 07 3:30 PM Solidarity action in support of safer working conditions for nurses during the coronavirus pandemic – California Nurses Association nurses and the East Bay community hold a ‘Lightning’ rally to demand safer working conditions for nurses and for the Alameda County Board of Supervisors to take over Alameda Health System

Location: Alameda Hospital, 2070 Clinton Ave, Alameda, CA

Weblinks: http://www.nationalnursesunited.org/site/entry/california-nurses-association, https://twitter.com/NationalNurses

Contacts: California Nurses Association, press@nationalnursesunited.org

Tuesday, Apr. 07 4:00 PM CA Assemblymember Marc Levine hosts telephone townhall on mental health during pandemic – California Assemblymember Marc Levine kicks off a series of telephone townhalls to discuss issues impacting North Bay families by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The first tele-townhall focuses on mental health during the current shelter in place order and features Marin County Behavioral Health & Recovery Services Director Dr Jei Africa

Weblinks: http://www.assembly.ca.gov

Contacts: Terry Schanz, California State Assembly, Terry.Schanz@asm.ca.gov, 1 916 319 2007

Tuesday, Apr. 07 6:00 PM ‘Latinos for Trump Talk in California’ – ‘Latinos for Trump Talk in California’, via conference call, with Trump for President campaign official (and former White House director of strategic communications) Mercedes Schlapp

Weblinks: http://www.donaldjtrump.com, https://twitter.com/realdonaldtrump

Contacts: Trump for President press, pressoffice@donaldtrump.com

Tuesday, Apr. 07 SF Supervisors announce emergency ordinance to procure hotels for homeless during pandemic – San Francisco Supervisors Matt Haney, Dean Preston, Hillary Ronen, Aaron Peskin and Shamann Walton announce an emergency ordinance mandating the City to procure and fill hotel rooms immediately to stem the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) among unhoused people living in congregate shelters

Weblinks: http://www.sfgov.org

Contacts: Jen Snyder , City of San Francisco, jen.snyder@sfgov.org, 1 510 367 1984

Tuesday, Apr. 07 Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has no public events scheduled

Weblinks: http://www.lacity.org/, https://twitter.com/LACity

Contacts: City of Los Angeles press, 1 213 978 0741

CORPORATE DATA

Tuesday, Apr. 07 Gap Inc: Q1 2020 Ex-dividend date

Weblinks: http://www.gapinc.com/content/gapinc/html/investors/fin_news_events/reportcalendar.html, https://twitter.com/Gap

Contacts: David Davick, Gap Inc Investor Relations, Investor_relations@gap.com, 1 415 427 2164

Wednesday, Apr. 08 11:00 AM LA Galaxy Chancho’s Tacos Truck visits Northridge Hospital – LA Galaxy Chancho’s Tacos Truck visits Northridge Hospital to offer free meals to those affected by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: Dignity Health – Northridge Hospital Medical Center, 18300 Roscoe Blvd, Northridge, CA

Weblinks: http://www.lagalaxy.com, https://twitter.com/LAGalaxy

Contacts: Brendan Hannan, LA Galaxy Communications Director, bhannan@lagalaxy.com, 1 310 630 2245, 1 720 937 8962; Chris Glidden , LA Galaxy , cglidden@lagalaxy.com, 1 310 630 4623 ; Vicky Mercado , LA Galaxy , vmercado@lagalaxy.com, 1 310 630 2215 ;

Wednesday, Apr. 08 5:30 PM GLAAACC annual Economic Awards Dinner – Greater Los Angeles African American Chamber of Commerce 27th Annual Economic Awards Dinner. The dinner celebrates individuals, small businesses, and corporations for their dedication to advocating minority business enterprise

Location: JW Marriott Los Angeles L.A. LIVE, 900 W Olympic Blvd, Los Angeles, CA

Weblinks: http://www.glaaacc.org/

Contacts: GLAAACC, 1 323 292 1297

Wednesday, Apr. 08 – Saturday, Apr. 11 SUSPENDED: CABE 2020 – SUSPENDED: California Association for Bilingual Education Conference * Suspended due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: Hilton San Francisco Union Square, 333 O’Farrell St, San Francisco, CA

Weblinks: http://www.bilingualeducation.org/

Contacts: CABE, info@bilingualeducation.org, 1 626 814 4441

Wednesday, Apr. 08 – Tuesday, Apr. 21 CANCELED: San Francisco International Film Festival – CANCELED: 63rd San Francisco International Film Festival (SFIFF) * Canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

Location: San Francisco, CA

Weblinks: https://www.sffilm.org, https://twitter.com/SFFILM, #SFFILM

Contacts: Bill Proctor, SFFILM, bproctor@sffilm.org, 1 415 561 5024

Wednesday, Apr. 08 Air Lease Corp: Q1 2020 Dividend payment date

Weblinks: http://www.airleasecorp.com/index.php?option=com_investor2&Itemid=17

Contacts: Mary Liz DePalma, Air Lease Corp Investor Relations, mdepalma@airleasecorp.com, 1 310 553 0555

Wednesday, Apr. 08 Oracle Corp: Q3 2020 Ex-dividend date

Weblinks: http://www.oracle.com/, https://twitter.com/Oracle

Contacts: Roy Lobo, Oracle Corp Investor Relations, investor_us@oracle.com, 1 650 506 4073

Thursday, Apr. 09 10:00 AM LA Galaxy Chancho’s Tacos Truck visits Curtis Middle School – LA Galaxy Chancho’s Tacos Truck visits Curtis Middle School to offer free meals to those affected by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: Curtiss Middle School, 1254 E Helmick St, Carson, CA

Weblinks: http://www.lagalaxy.com, https://twitter.com/LAGalaxy

Contacts: Brendan Hannan, LA Galaxy Communications Director, bhannan@lagalaxy.com, 1 310 630 2245, 1 720 937 8962; Chris Glidden , LA Galaxy , cglidden@lagalaxy.com, 1 310 630 4623 ; Vicky Mercado , LA Galaxy , vmercado@lagalaxy.com, 1 310 630 2215 ;

Thursday, Apr. 09 5:30 PM ‘Latinos for Trump Talk in Nevada’ – ‘Latinos for Trump Talk in Nevada’, via conference call, with Trump for President campaign official (and former White House director of strategic communications) Mercedes Schlapp

Weblinks: http://www.donaldjtrump.com, https://twitter.com/realdonaldtrump

Contacts: Trump for President press, pressoffice@donaldtrump.com

Thursday, Apr. 09 6:00 PM POSTPONED: CAUSE Annual Gala – POSTPONED: Center for Asian Americans United for Self Empowerment 27th Annual Gala, titled ‘2020 Let’s Make it Count’ * Postponed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: The Westin Bonaventure Hotel & Suites, 404 S Figueroa St, Los Angeles, CA

Weblinks: http://www.causeusa.org/, https://twitter.com/CAUSEusa

Contacts: Joshua Alegado, CAUSE, joshua@causeusa.org, 1 626 356 9838 , 1 310 746 6037

Thursday, Apr. 09 6:30 PM POSTPONED: Napalm Death begin North American tour * Postponed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: The Belasco Theater, 1050 S Hill St, Los Angeles, CA

Weblinks: , https://twitter.com/officialND

Contacts: Claire Reynolds, creynolds@theorchard.com, creynolds@theorchard.com

Thursday, Apr. 09 Kristen Stewart celebrates 30th birthday – 30th birthday of Kristen Stewart, American actress best known for playing the role of Bella Swan in the ‘Twilight’ film series. Her other credits include ‘Snow White and the Huntsman’, ‘Still Alice’, ‘The Runaways’ and ‘Adventureland’. In 2015, she became the first American actress to win a Cesar Award – for her role in ‘Cloud of Sils Maria’. She has been listed by Forbes as the highest paid actress twice, in 2010 and 2012. Stewart is the brand ambassador of Chanel and Balenciaga fashion brands. She was in a relationship with ‘Twilight’ co-star Robert Pattison from 2008 to 2012, and has also dated St. Vincent and Stella Maxwell

——————–

Thursday, Apr. 09 Wells Fargo Biotech Corporate Access Day – San Francisco – held virtually due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: Four Seasons Hotel San Francisco, 757 Market St, San Francisco, CA

Weblinks: http://www.wellsfargo.com, https://twitter.com/WellsFargo

Contacts: Katelyn Benfield, Wells Fargo, katelyn.e.deford@wellsfargo.com, 1 704 715 5610

Thursday, Apr. 09 8:00 AM Synopsys Inc: Full year 2019 AGM

Location: 800 N Mary Ave Building 1, Sunnyvale, CA

Weblinks: http://www.synopsys.com/Company/InvestorRelations/Pages/default.aspx, https://twitter.com/synopsys

Contacts: Lisa Ewbank, Synopsys Inc Investor Relations, synopsys-ir@synopsys.com, 1 650 584 1901

Thursday, Apr. 09 9:00 AM Adobe Inc: Full year 2019 AGM

Location: Adobe Almaden Tower, 151 Almaden Boulevard, San Jose, CA

Weblinks: http://www.adobe.com/, https://twitter.com/Adobe

Contacts: Mike Saviage, Adobe Investor Relations, ir@adobe.com, 1 408 536 4416

Thursday, Apr. 09 CoreLogic Inc: Q1 2020 Ex-dividend date

Weblinks: http://investor.corelogic.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=118425&p=irol-irhome, https://twitter.com/CoreLogicInc

Contacts: Dan Smith, CoreLogic Inc Investor relations, investor@corelogic.com, 1 703 610 5410

Thursday, Apr. 09 Intuit Inc: Q3 2020 Ex-dividend date

Weblinks: http://investors.intuit.com/index.cfm, https://twitter.com/Intuit

Contacts: Jerry Natoli, Intuit Inc Investor Relations, investor_relations@intuit.com, 1 650 944 6181