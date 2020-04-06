Latest California news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

California

VIRUS OUTBREAK-CALIFORNIA

California county requires wearing masks when going outside

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Just days after recommending that people wear masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, a county in Southern California went a step further and ordered all residents to cover their faces when leaving home. Riverside County health officials said they made masks mandatory because not everybody was following the message about social distancing while in public. They also prohibited all gatherings except for family members living in the same house. California has recorded more than 15,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 virus infections and at least 320 deaths.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-EMERGENCY JUDICIAL RULES

California court leaders consider cutting bail to $0

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California judicial leaders are expected to adopt a statewide emergency order setting bail at zero for lower-level offenses and suspending evictions and foreclosures to deal with the COVID-19 crisis that has crippled the state’s court system. The Judicial Council is scheduled to hold an emergency meeting on Monday to vote on nearly a dozen temporary rules, including a proposal to hold criminal and juvenile proceedings by video or phone in order to ensure that defendants are not held in custody without timely hearings. The courts have been operating with a greatly reduced work force since Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a shelter-in-place order to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-ANTIVIRAL DRUG

Patients rush to join studies testing drug for coronavirus

Coronavirus patients around the world are rushing to join studies of an experimental drug that showed promise against some similar viruses in the past. Interest in the drug remdesivir has been so great that the U.S. National Institutes of Health is boosting the size of its study, which has nearly reached its initial goal just a few weeks after starting. Drugmaker Gilead Sciences is quickly enrolling patients in its own studies, too. The drug is designed to interfere with an enzyme that reproduces viral genetic material. Results from the first tests of it in China are expected later this month.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-SEAFOOD INDUSTRY

Seafood industry struggling to stay afloat amid outbreak

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The seafood industry has been upended by the spread of the coronavirus, which has halted restaurant sales and sent fishermen and dealers scrambling for new markets. Seafood is a global industry that relies on a complex network of fishermen, processors, buyers and distributors. They’ve all been affected by the virus. The lack of demand for seafood has sent prices tumbling and led some fishermen to tie up their boats until the virus subsides. Members of the U.S. seafood industry are calling on the Trump administration and Congress to help them weather the uncertain time.

CALIFORNIA STORM

Spring storm soaks California, dumps snow in mountains

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Several feet of snow blanketed California’s Sierra Nevada during a spring storm that brought rain and the threat of mudslides to certain parts of the state on Sunday. The low-pressure system came in from the Pacific along the northern coast before soaking the San Francisco Bay Area. Southern California was forecast to receive periods of heavy rain and mountain snow later in the day and into Monday. In Riverside County, authorities issued an evacuation warning to several communities northwest of Lake Elsinore because they’re below a hillside that was burned by a 23,000-acre wildfire last August

AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-GOVERNORS-IN-THE-SPOTLIGHT

Governors seize spotlight amid states’ coronavirus response

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Across America, as families hole up anxious and isolated by the new coronavirus, watching the governor’s daily press briefing is becoming a new daily ritual. Governors including Ohio’s Mike DeWine, New York’s Andrew Cuomo and Kentucky’s Andy Beshear have seen their visibility skyrocket amid the global pandemic. A new survey from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds more Americans approve of the way their state government is handling the coronavirus outbreak than approve of the federal government’s approach. After years of intense focus on Washington and a creeping nationalization of politics, the coronavirus crisis has become a reminder of the significance of leaders closer to home.

GUNS SEIZED

23 guns seized, man arrested after weapons investigation

VENTURA, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California man was arrested and nearly two dozen guns were seized following an investigation that began when deputies responded to a call about numerous firearms inside a parked vehicle. Investigators later confirmed two of the assault-style rifles found in the vehicle were illegal to possess in California. Last week detectives served search warrants at a Ventura residence and an Oxnard storage facility. They seized 23 firearms in all, including 10 assault-style rifles and three high-powered bolt-action WWII-style rifles along with high-capacity magazines and ammunition. They also found components consistent with items used to manufacture firearms.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-CALIFORNIA-PRISONS

Judges deny California inmate release request, cite US law

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Federal judges are refusing on procedural grounds to order California to free thousands of prisoners to ease crowded conditions that attorneys representing inmates likened to a “tinderbox” ready to ignite with the rapid spread of the coronavirus. But the three judges on Saturday invited inmates’ attorneys to file a new motion with two individual judges who oversee major class action lawsuits over inmate medical and mental health care. Don Specter, one of the attorneys representing inmates, says they will refile the motion with the individual district court judges as soon as possible. State officials said they already have taken significant steps.

AP-CA-VIRUS OUTBREAK-CALIFORNIA NURSES

Amid virus, California moved slowly on nursing student rules

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — It took California nearly a month after declaring a state of emergency to change rules allowing thousands of nursing students to graduate so they can help fight the coronavirus. Nursing schools for weeks pleaded with the state to allow students in their final semester to use simulated training rather clinical work in hospitals to complete their degrees. Late on Friday, state officials announced a waiver changing the rules. Other states moved much more quickly to change their rules. Critics say the delayed response in California wasted precious time needed to build staffing for the expected surge of virus cases.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-QUARANTINED CRUISE SHIP

Grand Princess crew ends quarantine; ship to sail out to sea

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Nearly 650 crew members of the Grand Princess have completed their 14-day quarantine, ending a month-long period of self-isolation that began when the cruise ship was struck with the coronavirus. The cruise line said the crew members can now leave their staterooms and roam around the ship as long as they wear personal protective equipment and stay at least 6 feet from each other. The ship will leave San Francisco Bay and sail out to sea for several days of routine marine operations. Two passengers and a crew member on board the ship have died from COVID-19, while at least 103 have tested positive for the coronavirus.