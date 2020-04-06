Here is the latest California news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. PDT

California

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Just days after recommending that people wear masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, a county in Southern California went a step further and ordered all residents to cover their faces when leaving home. Riverside County health officials said they made masks mandatory because not everybody was following the message about social distancing while in public. They also prohibited all gatherings except for family members living in the same house. California has recorded more than 15,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 virus infections and at least 320 deaths.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California judicial leaders are expected to adopt a statewide emergency order setting bail at zero for lower-level offenses and suspending evictions and foreclosures to deal with the COVID-19 crisis that has crippled the state’s court system. The Judicial Council is scheduled to hold an emergency meeting on Monday to vote on nearly a dozen temporary rules, including a proposal to hold criminal and juvenile proceedings by video or phone in order to ensure that defendants are not held in custody without timely hearings. The courts have been operating with a greatly reduced work force since Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a shelter-in-place order to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

UNDATED (AP) — Coronavirus patients around the world are rushing to join studies of an experimental drug that showed promise against some similar viruses in the past. Interest in the drug remdesivir has been so great that the U.S. National Institutes of Health is boosting the size of its study, which has nearly reached its initial goal just a few weeks after starting. Drugmaker Gilead Sciences is quickly enrolling patients in its own studies, too. The drug is designed to interfere with an enzyme that reproduces viral genetic material. Results from the first tests of it in China are expected later this month.

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The seafood industry has been upended by the spread of the coronavirus, which has halted restaurant sales and sent fishermen and dealers scrambling for new markets. Seafood is a global industry that relies on a complex network of fishermen, processors, buyers and distributors. They’ve all been affected by the virus. The lack of demand for seafood has sent prices tumbling and led some fishermen to tie up their boats until the virus subsides. Members of the U.S. seafood industry are calling on the Trump administration and Congress to help them weather the uncertain time.