Latest California news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. PDT

Judges deny California inmate release request, cite US law

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Federal judges are refusing on procedural grounds to order California to free thousands of prisoners to ease crowded conditions that attorneys representing inmates likened to a “tinderbox” ready to ignite with the rapid spread of the coronavirus. But the three judges on Saturday invited inmates’ attorneys to file a new motion with two individual judges who oversee major class action lawsuits over inmate medical and mental health care. Don Specter, one of the attorneys representing inmates, says they will refile the motion with the individual district court judges as soon as possible. State officials said they already have taken significant steps.

California COVID-19 testing backlog cut by two-thirds

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California has cut its COVID-19 testing backlog by more than two-thirds. Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Saturday the state has 13,000 pending tests as of Friday, down from more than 59,000 pending tests a day earlier. Still, California has tested just 126,000 of the state’s nearly 40 million residents. Newsom says he has a responsibility as governor to do better. He announced partnerships with two research university campuses to set up between five and seven testing hubs throughout the state. And he said Stanford University was close to getting approval for an antibody test, which would determine who is immune to the virus.

Grand Princess crew ends quarantine; ship to sail out to sea

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Nearly 650 crew members of the Grand Princess have completed their 14-day quarantine, ending a month-long period of self-isolation that began when the cruise ship was struck with the coronavirus. The cruise line said the crew members can now leave their staterooms and roam around the ship as long as they wear personal protective equipment and stay at least 6 feet from each other. The ship will leave San Francisco Bay and sail out to sea for several days of routine marine operations. Two passengers and a crew member on board the ship have died from COVID-19, while at least 103 have tested positive for the coronavirus.

San Francisco park’s 150th birthday celebration goes online

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Golden Gate Park turns 150 years old on Saturday, and the huge party to celebrate San Francisco’s beloved treasure will, for the time being, take place online. Originally, city officials planned to include free museum admission, concerts and the participation of more than 150 cultural institutions and community groups in the yearlong celebration. A giant Ferris wheel that lifts passengers 150 feet into the sky was brought in for the occasion. But the spread of the coronavirus forced them to postpone the event. Instead, they launched an online concert series featuring musical sets performed in the park over the years.

‘The Flash’ actor Logan Williams dies at the age of 16

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Actor Logan Williams, who appeared in CW’s “The Flash” as the young Barry Allen, has died. He was 16. Williams’ agent, Michelle Gauvin, says he died Thursday. Gauvin did not give the cause of his death, but said his sudden death comes as a “shock.”

Amid virus, California moved slowly on nursing student rules

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — It took California nearly a month after declaring a state of emergency to change rules allowing thousands of nursing students to graduate so they can help fight the coronavirus. Nursing schools for weeks pleaded with the state to allow students in their final semester to use simulated training rather clinical work in hospitals to complete their degrees. Late on Friday, state officials announced a waiver changing the rules. Other states moved much more quickly to change their rules. Critics say the delayed response in California wasted precious time needed to build staffing for the expected surge of virus cases.

Hunt for medical supplies creates marketplace of desperation

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Intense global demand to get protective equipment for doctors and nurses on the front lines of the coronavirus battle is prompting states and hospitals to compete against themselves in a shady marketplace where prices are soaring. State governors across the U.S. have been pressing unsuccessfully for the federal government to centralize the process and stop the competition between states, their own hospital systems, other countries and the federal government itself. States say they have no choice but to pay inflated prices, calling it a matter of life and death.

Singer Pink says she had COVID-19, gives $1M to relief funds

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The singer Pink says she had COVID-19 and is donating $500,000 each to two emergency funds. In a pair of tweets posted Friday evening, the singer says she tested positive after she and her three-year-old son started displaying symptoms two weeks ago. She says they were negative when they were tested again “just a few days ago.” She announced she’s donating $500,000 to the Temple University Hospital Emergency Fund in honor of her mother, who worked there for nearly two decades. She’s giving the same amount to the Mayor’s Fund for Los Angeles’ COVID-19 response fund. Her post thanked health care workers and called upon the public to “Please. Stay. Home.”

‘Disaster’ feared if sick moved to California nursing homes

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A California directive that could open the way for some patients sickened with COVID-19 to be sent from overburdened hospitals to nursing homes is being criticized by industry officials who fear vulnerable residents would be placed at risk. The California Association of Health Facilities, which represents most skilled nursing homes in the state, says it opposes the plan. It says many of the nursing homes lack sufficient gloves, masks and other supplies to limit the spread of the coronavirus. The state plan requires consultation with local health officials before moving a patient, and the nursing home must have adequate supplies and be following federal guidelines for the care of COVID-19 patients.

California homeless advocate: ‘We’re moving way too slowly’

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — One population is particularly vulnerable to contracting and spreading the coronavirus: the homeless. Officials have vowed repeatedly to get them indoors, but testing shortages and bureaucratic wrangling are making it difficult. Relatively few of California’s 150,000 homeless population have been moved into individual quarters. It’s unclear how many even have the highly contagious virus. It’s a problem playing out nationwide and it’s unclear how many may even have coronavirus. Homeless advocates say they are terrified of the illness taking off on the streets. California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Friday the state had acquired nearly 7,000 hotel rooms and have moved nearly 900 people into them.