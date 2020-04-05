Here is the latest California sports news from The Associated Press

California

UNDATED (AP) — Kobe Bryant’s resume has yet another entry to validate his greatness. He’s now officially a Hall of Famer. Bryant, who died in January, and fellow NBA greats Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett headlined a nine-person group announced Saturday as this year’s class of enshrinees into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. They all got into the Hall in their first year of eligibility, as did WNBA great Tamika Catchings. Two-time NBA champion coach Rudy Tomjanovich, longtime Baylor women’s coach Kim Mulkey, 1,000-game winner Barbara Stevens of Bentley and three-time Final Four coach Eddie Sutton were selected. So was former FIBA Secretary General Patrick Baumann.

NEW YORK (AP) — The WNBA has postponed the start of its season because of the coronavirus pandemic. There is no indication when play would begin. The league was scheduled to open training camps on April 26 and the regular season on May 15. The WNBA will still hold a virtual draft April 17. Two WNBA cities are major hot spots for the virus: New York and Seattle. The WNBA was was set to begin its 24th season. It is longest running professional women’s sports league.

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The NFC champion San Francisco 49ers have signed two ninth-year pros to one-year deals in free agency. One of them is Travis Benjamin. He’s a wide receiver and punt returner who played the last four seasons with the Chargers. His 2019 season was cut short by a quadriceps injury. The other, offensive lineman Tom Compton, has played for five NFL teams in his career and was with the Jets last season.

UNDATED (AP) — San Jose Sharks general manager Doug Wilson isn’t ready to take the interim head-coaching tag off of Bob Boughner’s title just yet. Wilson did say Boughner’s familiarity with the team and the job he did since replacing Peter DeBoer in December gives him “the upper hand.” Wilson said during a conference call the season isn’t over yet, and there’s still much he wants to review while the NHL season is on hold due to the coronavirus. Wilson says forward Tomas Hertl and defenseman Erik Karlsson are on track to be healthy for the start of next season, after the two ended the season on injured reserve.