Here is the latest California news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. PDT

California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Federal judges are refusing on procedural grounds to order California to free thousands of prisoners to ease crowded conditions that attorneys representing inmates likened to a “tinderbox” ready to ignite with the rapid spread of the coronavirus. But the three judges on Saturday invited inmates’ attorneys to file a new motion with two individual judges who oversee major class action lawsuits over inmate medical and mental health care. Don Specter, one of the attorneys representing inmates, says they will refile the motion with the individual district court judges as soon as possible. State officials said they already have taken significant steps.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California has cut its COVID-19 testing backlog by more than two-thirds. Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Saturday the state has 13,000 pending tests as of Friday, down from more than 59,000 pending tests a day earlier. Still, California has tested just 126,000 of the state’s nearly 40 million residents. Newsom says he has a responsibility as governor to do better. He announced partnerships with two research university campuses to set up between five and seven testing hubs throughout the state. And he said Stanford University was close to getting approval for an antibody test, which would determine who is immune to the virus.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Nearly 650 crew members of the Grand Princess have completed their 14-day quarantine, ending a month-long period of self-isolation that began when the cruise ship was struck with the coronavirus. The cruise line said the crew members can now leave their staterooms and roam around the ship as long as they wear personal protective equipment and stay at least 6 feet from each other. The ship will leave San Francisco Bay and sail out to sea for several days of routine marine operations. Two passengers and a crew member on board the ship have died from COVID-19, while at least 103 have tested positive for the coronavirus.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Golden Gate Park turns 150 years old on Saturday, and the huge party to celebrate San Francisco’s beloved treasure will, for the time being, take place online. Originally, city officials planned to include free museum admission, concerts and the participation of more than 150 cultural institutions and community groups in the yearlong celebration. A giant Ferris wheel that lifts passengers 150 feet into the sky was brought in for the occasion. But the spread of the coronavirus forced them to postpone the event. Instead, they launched an online concert series featuring musical sets performed in the park over the years.