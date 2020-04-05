California News Digest

California

LOS ANGELES — Just days after recommending that people wear masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, Riverside County went a step further and ordered all residents to cover their faces when leaving home, as the number of infections and deaths continued to rise across California. By Christopher Weber and Daisy Nguyen. UPCOMING: 550 words, photos by 3 p.m.

—VIRUS OUTBREAK-EMERGENCY JUDICIAL RULES from SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California judicial leaders will consider a statewide emergency order setting bail at zero for low-level offenses to ease jail crowding and curb the spread of the coronavirus. UPCOMING: 250 words by 3 p.m.

—VIRUS OUTBREAK-AIRCRAFT CARRIER from WASHINGTON — Defense Secretary Mark Esper is defending the firing of a Navy captain who sought help for sailors on his aircraft carrier amid a growing coronavirus outbreak as a case of holding leaders “accountable.” By Hope Yen. SENT: 950 words, photos.

—VIRUS OUTBREAK-SEAFOOD INDUSTRY from PORTLAND, Maine — The seafood industry has been upended by the spread of the coronavirus, which has halted sales in restaurants and sent fishermen and dealers scrambling for new markets. By Patrick Whittle. SENT: 800 words, photos.

LOS ANGELES — Several feet of snow was predicted for California’s Sierra Nevada during a spring storm bringing rain to much of the state on Sunday. SENT: 200 words.

VENTURA, Calif. — A Southern California man was arrested and nearly two dozen guns were seized following an investigation that began when deputies responded to a call about numerous firearms inside a parked vehicle, authorities said. SENT: 200 words.

OBIT-TOM DEMPSEY

NEW ORLEANS — Former NFL kicker Tom Dempsey, who played in the NFL despite being born without toes on his kicking foot and made a record 63-yard field goal, died late Saturday while struggling with complications from the new coronavirus, his daughter said. He was 73. By Brett Martell. SENT: 900 words, photos.

MLS-FIRST GAME

UNDATED — Monday marks the 24th anniversary of the first Major League Soccer match. The game between the San Jose Clash and D.C. United was played before more than 31,000 people at Spartan Stadium. By Anne M. Peterson. SENT: 700 words, photos.

TIM DAHLBERG-NO SPORTS

UNDATED — We’ve already seen the unthinkable, with sports shut down for the near future because of the new coronavirus. But now the unimaginable seems possible, as the possibility of no sports for the rest of the year has to be contemplated. By Sports Columnist Tim Dahlberg. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos by 6 p.m.

