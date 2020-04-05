California

Associated Press California Daybook for Sunday, Apr. 05.

Sunday, Apr. 05 3:30 PM CANCELED: Quibi mobile streaming service red carpet launch event – CANCELED: Quibi hosts red carpet launch event ahead of the release of the mobile streaming service tomorrow. The platform offers short-form original content limited to 10 minutes long and features original shows from Steven Spielberg, Chrissy Teigen, Zac Efron, Nick Hornby and Kevin Hart, and further content featuring Idris Elba, Jennifer Lopez, Bill Murray and Reese Witherspoon * Canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

Location: 3Labs, 8461 Warner Dr, Culver City, CA

Weblinks: https://quibi.com/, https://twitter.com/Quibi

Contacts: Elyse Weissman, Slate PR, elyse@slate-pr.com, 1 310 461 0114

Media Check-In 2:30 PM; Red Carpet Arrivals 3:30 PM

Sunday, Apr. 05 – Wednesday, Apr. 08 CANCELED: Annual Food and Beverage Environmental Conference (FBEC) – CANCELED: Annual Food and Beverage Environmental Conference (FBEC) * Canceled due to coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: Renaissance Indian Wells Resort & Spa, 44400 Indian Wells Ln, Indian Wells, CA

Weblinks: http://environ-council.affi.org/, https://twitter.com/AFFI

Contacts: AFFI, info@affi.com, 1 703 821 0770

Sunday, Apr. 05 POSTPONED: Laguna Beach Arts Alliance Art Star Awards – POSTPONED: Laguna Beach Arts Alliance (LBaa) 14th Annual Art Star Awards, recognizing organizations, businesses and individuals who have contributed and shaped the arts and culture of the community and the county * Postponed due to coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: [seven-degrees], 891 Laguna Canyon Rd, Laguna Beach, CA

Weblinks: http://lagunabeacharts.com/

Contacts: Deena Harros, Laguna Beach Arts Alliance, deena@firstthursdaysartwalk.org

Monday, Apr. 06 – Wednesday, Apr. 08 CANCELED: National Oral Health Conference – CANCELED: National Oral Health Conference * Canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

Location: Sheraton San Diego Hotel & Marina, 1380 Harbor Island Dr, San Diego, CA

Weblinks: http://www.nationaloralhealthconference.com

Contacts: ASTDD, info@astdd.org, 1 775 626 5008

Monday, Apr. 06 – Thursday, Apr. 09 CANCELED: ‘Innovations in Recovery’ Foundations Recovery Network Spring Conference – CANCELED: ‘Innovations in Recovery’ Foundations Recovery Network Spring Conference * Canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

Location: San Diego, CA

Weblinks: http://www.foundationsevents.com/, https://twitter.com/FRNetwork

Contacts: Jeff Skillen, Foundations Recovery Network Media Inquiries, jeff@skillsetenterprises.com

Monday, Apr. 06 – Wednesday, Apr. 08 IEEE VLSI Test Symposium, held virtually – IEEE VLSI Test Symposium (VTS) exploring emerging trends and novel concepts in testing, and verification / validation of microelectronic circuits and systems * Held virtually due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Weblinks: http://tttc-vts.org/public_html/new/2020/

Contacts: Lorena Anghel, VTS General Chair, lorena.anghel@imag.fr

CORPORATE DATA

Monday, Apr. 06 9:00 AM Conference Call re Business Update

Weblinks: http://ir.prologis.com/events-and-presentations/events/2018, https://twitter.com/Prologis

Contacts: Tracy Ward, ProLogis Investor Relations & Corporate Communications, tward@prologis.com, 1 415 733 9565

Monday, Apr. 06 Business Update

Weblinks: http://ir.prologis.com/events-and-presentations/events/2018, https://twitter.com/Prologis

Contacts: Tracy Ward, ProLogis Investor Relations & Corporate Communications, tward@prologis.com, 1 415 733 9565

Tuesday, Apr. 07 6:00 PM ‘Latinos for Trump Talk in California’ – ‘Latinos for Trump Talk in California’, via conference call, with Trump for President campaign official (and former White House director of strategic communications) Mercedes Schlapp

Weblinks: http://www.donaldjtrump.com, https://twitter.com/realdonaldtrump

Contacts: Trump for President press, pressoffice@donaldtrump.com

CORPORATE DATA

Tuesday, Apr. 07 Gap Inc: Q1 2020 Ex-dividend date

Weblinks: http://www.gapinc.com/content/gapinc/html/investors/fin_news_events/reportcalendar.html, https://twitter.com/Gap

Contacts: David Davick, Gap Inc Investor Relations, Investor_relations@gap.com, 1 415 427 2164