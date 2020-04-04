Latest California news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. PDT

California

Amid virus, California moved slowly on nursing student rules

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — It took California nearly a month after declaring a state of emergency to change rules allowing thousands of nursing students to graduate so they can help fight the coronavirus. Nursing schools for weeks pleaded with the state to allow students in their final semester to use simulated training rather clinical work in hospitals to complete their degrees. Late on Friday, state officials announced a waiver changing the rules. Other states moved much more quickly to change their rules. Critics say the delayed response in California wasted precious time needed to build staffing for the expected surge of virus cases.

Officials losing patience with coronavirus scofflaws

LOS ANGELES (AP) — As 40 million Californians spend another weekend in the shadow of the coronavirus outbreak, there are signs officials are beginning to lose patience with those who violate stay-at-home and social distancing orders designed to slow the spread of the infection. San Diego County’s sheriff says voluntary compliance will be augmented, if necessary, with citations that carry a potential six-month jail term. Many beaches, parks and hiking trails around the state have been closed because they attracted large crowds. Meanwhile, Los Angeles has charged four nonessential businesses, including smoke shops, with refusing to shut down.

Grand Princess crew ends quarantine; ship to sail out to sea

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Nearly 650 crew members of the Grand Princess have completed their 14-day quarantine, ending a month-long period of self-isolation that began when the cruise ship was struck with the coronavirus. The cruise line said the crew members can finally leave their staterooms Saturday and roam around the ship as long as they wear personal protective equipment and stay at least six feet from each other. The ship will leave San Francisco Bay and sail out to sea for several days of routine marine operations. Two passengers and a crew member on board the ship have died from COVID-19, while at least 103 have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Hunt for medical supplies creates marketplace of desperation

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Intense global demand to get protective equipment for doctors and nurses on the front lines of the coronavirus battle is prompting states and hospitals to compete against themselves in a shady marketplace where prices are soaring. State governors across the U.S. have been pressing unsuccessfully for the federal government to centralize the process and stop the competition between states, their own hospital systems, other countries and the federal government itself. States say they have no choice but to pay inflated prices, calling it a matter of life and death.

‘Disaster’ feared if sick moved to California nursing homes

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A California directive that could open the way for some patients sickened with COVID-19 to be sent from overburdened hospitals to nursing homes is being criticized by industry officials who fear vulnerable residents would be placed at risk. The California Association of Health Facilities, which represents most skilled nursing homes in the state, says it opposes the plan. It says many of the nursing homes lack sufficient gloves, masks and other supplies to limit the spread of the coronavirus. The state plan requires consultation with local health officials before moving a patient, and the nursing home must have adequate supplies and be following federal guidelines for the care of COVID-19 patients.

California homeless advocate: ‘We’re moving way too slowly’

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — One population is particularly vulnerable to contracting and spreading the coronavirus: the homeless. Officials have vowed repeatedly to get them indoors, but testing shortages and bureaucratic wrangling are making it difficult. Relatively few of California’s 150,000 homeless population have been moved into individual quarters. It’s unclear how many even have the highly contagious virus. It’s a problem playing out nationwide and it’s unclear how many may even have coronavirus. Homeless advocates say they are terrified of the illness taking off on the streets. California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Friday the state had acquired nearly 7,000 hotel rooms and have moved nearly 900 people into them.

Another member of fire panel resigns, criticizes PG&E plan

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — The former chief financial officer for a Northern California city destroyed in a 2018 wildfire caused by Pacific Gas & Electric equipment is trying to upend the utility’s plan for getting out of bankruptcy because she believes the company is shortchanging the people devastated by its misconduct. Former Paradise controller Karin Gowins says she resigned from the bankruptcy committee overseeing the claims of wildfire victims so she can publicly lambaste what she believes is a deeply flawed, $13.5 billion settlement with PG&E. She is the third member of the 11-person committee to quit in the past two weeks.

California issues first new fracking permits since July

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California has issued 24 new hydraulic fracturing permits. The permits allow the first new oil wells in the state since July of last year using the process known as fracking. Fracking is a method of extracting oil and gas from rock deep beneath the Earth’s surface. It involves injecting a mixture of water, sand and other chemicals into rock at high pressure. The decision to issue the permits angered environmental groups, who say the process pollutes groundwater and the air. State oil and gas officials say the permits were issued after an independent, scientific review by the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory.

Singer Pink says she had COVID-19, gives $1M to relief funds

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The singer Pink says she had COVID-19 and is donating $500,000 each to two emergency funds. In a pair of tweets posted Friday evening, the singer says she tested positive after she and her three-year-old son started displaying symptoms two weeks ago. She says they were negative when they were tested again “just a few days ago.” She announced she’s donating $500,000 to the Temple University Hospital Emergency Fund in honor of her mother, who worked there for nearly two decades. She’s giving the same amount to the Mayor’s Fund for Los Angeles’ COVID-19 response fund. Her post thanked health care workers and called upon the public to “Please. Stay. Home.”

California Legislature postpones return because of virus

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s legislative leaders say lawmakers will not reconvene later this month as they had planned. Senate President Pro Tem Toni Atkins and Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon said lawmakers will reconvene on May 4. They had planned to return to work on April 13. The Legislature recessed on March 16 shortly after approving a $1 billion spending package to address the COVID-19 outbreak. It is believed to be the first unscheduled work stoppage for the Legislature in 158 years. The Senate has changed its rules to allow for remote meetings. But the Assembly did not after leaders questioned its legality.