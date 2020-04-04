Here is the latest California news from The Associated Press at 11:40 a.m. PDT

California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — It took California nearly a month after declaring a state of emergency to change rules allowing thousands of nursing students to graduate so they can help fight the coronavirus. Nursing schools for weeks pleaded with the state to allow students in their final semester to use simulated training rather clinical work in hospitals to complete their degrees. Late on Friday, state officials announced a waiver changing the rules. Other states moved much more quickly to change their rules. Critics say the delayed response in California wasted precious time needed to build staffing for the expected surge of virus cases.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — As 40 million Californians spend another weekend in the shadow of the coronavirus outbreak, there are signs officials are beginning to lose patience with those who violate stay-at-home and social distancing orders designed to slow the spread of the infection. San Diego County’s sheriff says voluntary compliance will be augmented, if necessary, with citations that carry a potential six-month jail term. Many beaches, parks and hiking trails around the state have been closed because they attracted large crowds. Meanwhile, Los Angeles has charged four nonessential businesses, including smoke shops, with refusing to shut down.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Nearly 650 crew members of the Grand Princess have completed their 14-day quarantine, ending a month-long period of self-isolation that began when the cruise ship was struck with the coronavirus. The cruise line said the crew members can now leave their staterooms and roam around the ship as long as they wear personal protective equipment and stay at least 6 feet from each other. The ship will leave San Francisco Bay and sail out to sea for several days of routine marine operations. Two passengers and a crew member on board the ship have died from COVID-19, while at least 103 have tested positive for the coronavirus.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Intense global demand to get protective equipment for doctors and nurses on the front lines of the coronavirus battle is prompting states and hospitals to compete against themselves in a shady marketplace where prices are soaring. State governors across the U.S. have been pressing unsuccessfully for the federal government to centralize the process and stop the competition between states, their own hospital systems, other countries and the federal government itself. States say they have no choice but to pay inflated prices, calling it a matter of life and death.