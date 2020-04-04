California

Associated Press California Daybook for Saturday, Apr. 04.

Saturday, Apr. 04 5:00 PM POSTPONED: 47th annual Pepperdine School of Law Dinner – POSTPONED: 47th annual Pepperdine School of Law Dinner, with speakers including former President George W. Bush * Postponed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: The Beverly Hilton, 9876 Wilshire Blvd, Beverly Hills, CA

Weblinks: https://law.pepperdine.edu/, https://twitter.com/pepplaw

Contacts: Alex Forero, Pepperdine, alex.forero@pepperdine.edu, 1 562 552 7726

Saturday, Apr. 04 – Wednesday, Apr. 08 CANCELED: Pacific Section AAPG Convention – CANCELED: Pacific Section AAPG Convention * Canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: Embassy Suites by Hilton Mandalay Beach Resort, 2101 Mandalay Beach Rd, Oxnard, CA

Weblinks: http://www.aapg.org, https://twitter.com/AAPG

Contacts: AAPG, convene@aapg.org, 1 918 584 2555

Saturday, Apr. 04 POSTPONED: American Battlefield Trust Park Day – POSTPONED: American Battlefield Trust Park Day 2020, with the trust and local partners hosting cleanup and preservation events at 162 battlefield parks and historic sites in 32 states and Washington, DC * Some sites hold events on other dates * Postponed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Weblinks: http://www.battlefields.org, https://twitter.com/battlefields

Contacts: Nicole Ryan, American Battlefield Trust, nryan@battlefields.org, 1 202 367 1861 x 7231

Saturday, Apr. 04 – Tuesday, Apr. 07 CANCELED: Experimental Biology conference * Cancelled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina, 333 W Harbor Dr, San Diego, CA

Weblinks: http://experimentalbiology.org, https://twitter.com/expbio

Contacts: Experimental Biology, info@experimentalbiology.org, 1 301 634 7840

Saturday, Apr. 04 – Tuesday, Apr. 07 CANCELED: ASBMB Annual Meeting – CANCELED: American Society for Biochemistry and Molecular Biology Annual Meeting * Canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: San Diego Convention Center, 111 W Harbor Dr, San Diego, CA

Weblinks: http://www.asbmb.org, https://twitter.com/ASBMB, #ExpBio

Contacts: Angela Hopp, ASBMB, ahopp@asbmb.org, 1 240 283 6614

Saturday, Apr. 04 – Friday, Apr. 10 Pacific Fishery Management Council meeting, held via webinar – Pacific Fishery Management Council meeting * Webinar meeting due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

Weblinks: http://www.pcouncil.org

Contacts: Mike Burner, Pacific Fishery Management Council, mike.burner@noaa.gov

Saturday, Apr. 04 – Thursday, Apr. 09 CANCELLED: Association of Zoos and Aquariums Mid-Year Meeting * Cancelled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: Palm Springs, CA

Weblinks: http://www.aza.org, https://twitter.com/zoos_aquariums

Contacts: Cheryl Wallen, AZA Meeting Planner, cwallen@aza.org, 1 301 562 0777

Saturday, Apr. 04 POSTPONED: 30th Annual Romancing the Island 12K and 25K – POSTPONED: 30th Annual Romancing the Island 12K and 25K * Postponed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

Location: Angel Island State Park, Tiburon, CA

Weblinks: http://www.envirosports.com/, https://twitter.com/envirosports

Contacts: EnviroSports, info@envirosports.com, 1 415 868 1829

Sunday, Apr. 05 3:30 PM CANCELED: Quibi mobile streaming service red carpet launch event – CANCELED: Quibi hosts red carpet launch event ahead of the release of the mobile streaming service tomorrow. The platform offers short-form original content limited to 10 minutes long and features original shows from Steven Spielberg, Chrissy Teigen, Zac Efron, Nick Hornby and Kevin Hart, and further content featuring Idris Elba, Jennifer Lopez, Bill Murray and Reese Witherspoon * Canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

Location: 3Labs, 8461 Warner Dr, Culver City, CA

Weblinks: https://quibi.com/, https://twitter.com/Quibi

Contacts: Elyse Weissman, Slate PR, elyse@slate-pr.com, 1 310 461 0114

Media Check-In 2:30 PM; Red Carpet Arrivals 3:30 PM

Sunday, Apr. 05 – Wednesday, Apr. 08 CANCELED: Annual Food and Beverage Environmental Conference (FBEC) – CANCELED: Annual Food and Beverage Environmental Conference (FBEC) * Canceled due to coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: Renaissance Indian Wells Resort & Spa, 44400 Indian Wells Ln, Indian Wells, CA

Weblinks: http://environ-council.affi.org/, https://twitter.com/AFFI

Contacts: AFFI, info@affi.com, 1 703 821 0770

Sunday, Apr. 05 POSTPONED: Laguna Beach Arts Alliance Art Star Awards – POSTPONED: Laguna Beach Arts Alliance (LBaa) 14th Annual Art Star Awards, recognizing organizations, businesses and individuals who have contributed and shaped the arts and culture of the community and the county * Postponed due to coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: [seven-degrees], 891 Laguna Canyon Rd, Laguna Beach, CA

Weblinks: http://lagunabeacharts.com/

Contacts: Deena Harros, Laguna Beach Arts Alliance, deena@firstthursdaysartwalk.org

Monday, Apr. 06 – Wednesday, Apr. 08 CANCELED: National Oral Health Conference – CANCELED: National Oral Health Conference * Canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

Location: Sheraton San Diego Hotel & Marina, 1380 Harbor Island Dr, San Diego, CA

Weblinks: http://www.nationaloralhealthconference.com

Contacts: ASTDD, info@astdd.org, 1 775 626 5008

Monday, Apr. 06 – Thursday, Apr. 09 CANCELED: ‘Innovations in Recovery’ Foundations Recovery Network Spring Conference – CANCELED: ‘Innovations in Recovery’ Foundations Recovery Network Spring Conference * Canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

Location: San Diego, CA

Weblinks: http://www.foundationsevents.com/, https://twitter.com/FRNetwork

Contacts: Jeff Skillen, Foundations Recovery Network Media Inquiries, jeff@skillsetenterprises.com

Monday, Apr. 06 – Wednesday, Apr. 08 IEEE VLSI Test Symposium, held virtually – IEEE VLSI Test Symposium (VTS) exploring emerging trends and novel concepts in testing, and verification / validation of microelectronic circuits and systems * Held virtually due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Weblinks: http://tttc-vts.org/public_html/new/2020/

Contacts: Lorena Anghel, VTS General Chair, lorena.anghel@imag.fr

CORPORATE DATA

Monday, Apr. 06 9:00 AM Conference Call re Business Update

Weblinks: http://ir.prologis.com/events-and-presentations/events/2018, https://twitter.com/Prologis

Contacts: Tracy Ward, ProLogis Investor Relations & Corporate Communications, tward@prologis.com, 1 415 733 9565

Monday, Apr. 06 Business Update

Weblinks: http://ir.prologis.com/events-and-presentations/events/2018, https://twitter.com/Prologis

