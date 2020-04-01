Latest California news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

California

AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-CALIFORNIA

More than 50 infected with virus at California nursing home

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Southern California nursing home has been hit hard by the coronavirus, with more than 50 residents infected — a troubling development amid cautious optimism that cases in the state may peak more slowly than expected. San Bernardino County authorities say 51 residents and six staff members of a Yucaipa nursing home had the COVID-19 virus, and two residents have died. Tuesday’s announcement came as California Gov. Gavin Newsom said extraordinary efforts to keep people home have bought the time needed to prepare for an expected peak surge of cases, now likely to occur in May. On Tuesday, California had at least 8,200 cases and 173 deaths.

AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-SUSPENDING-TRANSPARENCY

California cities want transparency rules waived in pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Hundreds of California cities are asking the governor to suspend or delay a host of state laws, citing the unprecedented challenges created by the coronavirus pandemic. The request by the League of California Cities includes everything from environmental rules to public records laws that give people a window into how the government spends public money. League spokeswoman Kayla Woods says cities are only seeking a waiver for documents not related to the coronavirus response, but local governments have already denied some requests. She says cities are focusing on responding to the public health crisis. Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office did not respond to a query about whether he is considering the suspensions.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-CALIFORNIA-PRISONS

California seeks 3,500 new inmate releases over coronavirus

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California is planning to release within days as many as 3,500 inmates who were due to be paroled in the next two months. The early release is part of the effort to free space in cramped prisons in anticipation of a coronavirus outbreak. The move Tuesday comes a week after Gov. Gavin Newsom halted intakes from jails, a move projected to lower the prison’s population by about 3,000 inmates in the next 30 days. The 3,500 estimate includes inmates who are within 60 days of their earliest possible release date and are not currently serving a sentence for a violent or sex crime.

REPORTER RAIDED

San Francisco will pay $369,000 to raided reporter

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco will pay $369,000 to a freelance journalist whose home and office were raided by police trying to find the confidential source of a leaked report into the death of the city’s former public defender. The San Francisco Chronicle says the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday unanimously approved the payout to Bryan Carmody. Police raided Carmody’s home last May, seizing computers, cameras and phones. Five judges approved the searches despite a California shield law that specifically protects journalists. The search warrants were later quashed and Police Chief William Scott apologized and said the searches probably were illegal.

AP-US-COLLEGE-ADMISSIONS-BRIBERY

Mother sentenced to 7 months in college admissions scam

BOSTON (AP) — A California woman has been sentenced to seven months in prison for paying bribes to rig her two daughters’ college admissions exams and get one of them into Georgetown University as a fake tennis recruit. The judge on Tuesday rejected Elizabeth Henriquez’s bid to avoid prison because of the public health crisis, but is allowing her to remain free until at least June 30 in the hopes that the outbreak will have diminished by then. Henriquez apologized and said she will spend the rest of her life trying to repair the harm caused by her “immoral actions.”

BORDER-DRUG TUNNEL

US finds major cross-border tunnel used to smuggle drugs

SAN DIEGO (AP) — U.S. authorities say they seized a large haul of drugs, including opioids, methamphetamine and cocaine, being smuggled from Mexico to California in a tunnel equipped with ventilation, lighting and an underground rail system. The tunnel extends from warehouses in Tijuana to San Diego, running about 2,000 feet with an average depth of 31 feet and width of 3 feet. Authorities believe it has existed several months. The tunnel was built near a vaunted double-layered border wall constructed under President Donald Trump’s watch, illustrating the limitations of such barriers against sophisticated drug smuggling organizations.

AP-CA-CALIFORNIA-WATER RULES

California rules anger water agencies, environmental groups

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California regulators have set new rules for how much water can be taken from the state’s largest rivers. California has two systems that deliver water to people and farms. One system is run by the state and the other system is run by the federal government. Historically, the federal government has set the rules for both systems. But this year, California has set its own rules. The rules have angered some water agencies because it limits how much water they can take out during wet months. But environmental groups say those limits are still too high and don’t do enough to protect endangered species.

AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-MASKS-ARRIVING-

First N95 medical mask imports finally reaching US

The first shipments of N95 medical masks to reach the U.S. since February are arriving by plane and ship this week, and trucks are standing ready to get them to coronavirus hot spots around the country. In recent days, 24 pallets of the masks arrived at the port of Los Angeles, sent from a 3M factory in Singapore. The Federal Emergency Management Agency flew 130,000 of the special masks on a cargo plane that arrived at John F. Kennedy International Airport. The humanitarian aid organization DirectRelief was expecting 80,000 to arrive at Los Angeles International Airport any day now.

EMERGENCY OPERATIONS-SHERIFF

LA sheriff removed as emergency operations director

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has removed the sheriff as head of the county’s emergency operations. The move Tuesday is the latest in a longstanding feud that has escalated amid the coronavirus pandemic. Sheriff Alex Villanueva has blasted the board’s decision, accusing the supervisors of “a silent coup” and “groupthink.” The legislation makes the county’s chief executive officer responsible for emergency and disaster operations. The sheriff retains control over law enforcement activities. The board unanimously approved the proposal.

AP-US-TRUMP-MILEAGE-ROLLBACK

Trump rollback of mileage standards guts climate change push

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration’s rollback of Obama-era mileage standards marks a win for Americans who like their SUVs and pickup trucks. But the government’s own estimates show big costs, too — more Americans dying from air pollution, more climate-damaging tailpipe exhaust and more expense for drivers at the gas pumps. President Donald Trump is calling the new rule “great news” for American families and said it would lead to safer cars and create more jobs. But it drew rare public criticism from former President Barack Obama, who says it represents “climate denial.”