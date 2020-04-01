Here is the latest California sports news from The Associated Press

California

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Former Oakland Athletics infielder and current minor league manager Webster Garrison is hospitalized in Louisiana and on a ventilator with the coronavirus. His fiance posted an update on social media that the 54-year-old Garrison still required a ventilator to fight COVID-19 and said he was “turning the corner” in his battle. Garrison managed the Class A Stockton Ports last season and was expected to manage in the Arizona Fall League this year. He played five games for the A’s in 1996, never getting a hit in 10 plate appearances while drawing one walk. He is from Marrero, Louisiana.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Santa Anita Derby is off, for now. The West Coast’s major prep for the Kentucky Derby was to be run this weekend. However, it will be postponed until later in the season while Santa Anita remains closed for live racing during the coronavirus pandemic on orders of the Los Angeles County Health Department. Track officials say there are no known cases of COVID-19 at the track. They are continuing to talk with the health department about the possibility of resuming live racing. Santa Anita offered a proposal to health officials, but officials say they have yet to hear back.

UNDATED (AP) — Chris Harris Jr. and Bryan Bulaga will be playing on different sides of the ball for the Los Angeles Chargers, but both cited a familiar trait about why they decided to sign with the team early in free agency — familiarity. Both players will be reuniting with their former position coaches.

UNDATED (AP) — Bryan Bulaga did not say how he voted on the recent collective bargaining agreement between the NFL and its players, But the veteran offensive lineman did voice his disappointment over how many decided not to vote. Bulaga said during a conference call on Tuesday after signing with the Los Angeles Chargers that he was very confused why so many guys didn’t vote and to see so many players not vote is disheartening. The CBA was approved by only a 60-vote margin with nearly 22% of the eligible players electing not to cast a ballot.

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams have re-signed defensive back Donte Deayon to a one-year contract. Deayon appeared in three games last season for Los Angeles after being signed from the practice squad to the active roster in November. He will have a chance to play an increased role in the upcoming season for the Rams, who didn’t re-sign top nickel back Nickell Robey-Coleman. Deayon spent his first three NFL seasons with the New York Giants, who signed him as an undrafted free agent out of Boise State in 2016.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — The San Jose Sharks have agreed to a contract with free agent college defenseman Brinson Pasichnuk. Pasichnuk was the captain his final two years at Arizona State. He had 11 goals and 26 assists in 36 games this season for the Sun Devils. His 121 shots led all defensemen in the nation and he ranked second in goals and third in assists.