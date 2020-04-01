Here is the latest California news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PDT

California

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Southern California nursing home has been hit hard by the coronavirus, with more than 50 residents infected — a troubling development amid cautious optimism that cases in the state may peak more slowly than expected. San Bernardino County authorities say 51 residents and six staff members of a Yucaipa nursing home had the COVID-19 virus, and two residents have died. Tuesday’s announcement came as California Gov. Gavin Newsom said extraordinary efforts to keep people home have bought the time needed to prepare for an expected peak surge of cases, now likely to occur in May. On Tuesday, California had at least 8,200 cases and 173 deaths.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Hundreds of California cities are asking the governor to suspend or delay a host of state laws, citing the unprecedented challenges created by the coronavirus pandemic. The request by the League of California Cities includes everything from environmental rules to public records laws that give people a window into how the government spends public money. League spokeswoman Kayla Woods says cities are only seeking a waiver for documents not related to the coronavirus response, but local governments have already denied some requests. She says cities are focusing on responding to the public health crisis. Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office did not respond to a query about whether he is considering the suspensions.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California is planning to release within days as many as 3,500 inmates who were due to be paroled in the next two months. The early release is part of the effort to free space in cramped prisons in anticipation of a coronavirus outbreak. The move Tuesday comes a week after Gov. Gavin Newsom halted intakes from jails, a move projected to lower the prison’s population by about 3,000 inmates in the next 30 days. The 3,500 estimate includes inmates who are within 60 days of their earliest possible release date and are not currently serving a sentence for a violent or sex crime.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco will pay $369,000 to a freelance journalist whose home and office were raided by police trying to find the confidential source of a leaked report into the death of the city’s former public defender. The San Francisco Chronicle says the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday unanimously approved the payout to Bryan Carmody. Police raided Carmody’s home last May, seizing computers, cameras and phones. Five judges approved the searches despite a California shield law that specifically protects journalists. The search warrants were later quashed and Police Chief William Scott apologized and said the searches probably were illegal.