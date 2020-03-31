Latest California news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 p.m. PDT

California

VIRUS OUTBREAK-CALIFORNIA

Governor: California bought time to prepare virus peak

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gov. Gavin Newsom says California’s extraordinary efforts to keep people home have bought the time needed to prepare for an expected peak surge of coronavirus cases in coming weeks. A spike of new cases has not come as quickly as expected. However, Newson was reluctant to say Tuesday whether ultimately that means the impact won’t be nearly as dire as first predicted. He said people can’t let down their guards and need to continue to stay home. California has about 7,500 cases and at least 153 deaths. Under Newsom’s direction, the state has been scrambling to add 50,000 hospital beds to its total of 75,000.

AP-US-COLLEGE-ADMISSIONS-BRIBERY

Mother sentenced to 7 months in college admissions scam

BOSTON (AP) — A California woman has been sentenced to seven months in prison for paying bribes to rig her two daughters’ college admissions exams and get one of them into Georgetown University as a fake tennis recruit. The judge on Tuesday rejected Elizabeth Henriquez’s bid to avoid prison because of the public health crisis, but is allowing her to remain free until at least June 30 in the hopes that the outbreak will have diminished by then. Henriquez apologized and said she will spend the rest of her life trying to repair the harm caused by her “immoral actions.”

BORDER-DRUG TUNNEL

US finds major cross-border tunnel used to smuggle drugs

SAN DIEGO (AP) — U.S. authorities say they seized a large haul of drugs, including opioids, methamphetamine and cocaine, being smuggled from Mexico to California in a tunnel equipped with ventilation, lighting and an underground rail system. The tunnel extends from warehouses in Tijuana to San Diego, running about 2,000 feet with an average depth of 31 feet and width of 3 feet. Authorities believe it has existed several months. The tunnel was built near a vaunted double-layered border wall constructed under President Donald Trump’s watch, illustrating the limitations of such barriers against sophisticated drug smuggling organizations.

AP-US-CALIFORNIA-WILDFIRES-UTILITY

Regulators mull reversing $462M increase in PG&E fire fines

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — California power regulators are considering a recommendation to back off plans to fine Pacific Gas and Electric an additional $462 million for igniting a series of deadly wildfires rather risking that the harsher punishment will blow up the utility’s plan to get out of bankruptcy. The state’s Public Utilities Commission is considering a change of heart because forcing PG&E to pay more could allow investors to get out of previous commitments needed for the company to finance $25.5 billion in bankruptcy settlements. In another development, PG&E also made changes to avoid paying a $4 million criminal fine from a fund set up for wildfire victims.

AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-MASKS-ARRIVING-

First N95 medical mask imports finally reaching US

The first shipments of N95 medical masks to reach the U.S. since February are arriving by plane and ship this week, and trucks are standing ready to get them to coronavirus hot spots around the country. In recent days, 24 pallets of the masks arrived at the port of Los Angeles, sent from a 3M factory in Singapore. The Federal Emergency Management Agency flew 130,000 of the special masks on a cargo plane that arrived at John F. Kennedy International Airport. The humanitarian aid organization DirectRelief was expecting 80,000 to arrive at Los Angeles International Airport any day now.

EMERGENCY OPERATIONS-SHERIFF

LA sheriff removed as emergency operations director

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has removed the sheriff as head of the county’s emergency operations. The move Tuesday is the latest in a longstanding feud that has escalated amid the coronavirus pandemic. Sheriff Alex Villanueva has blasted the board’s decision, accusing the supervisors of “a silent coup” and “groupthink.” The legislation makes the county’s chief executive officer responsible for emergency and disaster operations. The sheriff retains control over law enforcement activities. The board unanimously approved the proposal.

AP-US-TRUMP-MILEAGE-ROLLBACK

Trump rollback of mileage standards guts climate change push

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration’s rollback of Obama-era mileage standards marks a win for Americans who like their SUVs and pickup trucks. But the government’s own estimates show big costs, too — more Americans dying from air pollution, more climate-damaging tailpipe exhaust and more expense for drivers at the gas pumps. President Donald Trump is calling the new rule “great news” for American families and said it would lead to safer cars and create more jobs. But it drew rare public criticism from former President Barack Obama, who says it represents “climate denial.”

VIRUS OUTBREAK-GUNS

LA County sheriff abandons effort to close gun stores

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva has retracted an order to close gun stores to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Villanueva announced Monday that he’ll heed a federal advisory that lists gun dealers as “essential critical infrastructure workers.” Last week, the sheriff ordered gun stores closed, saying panic-buying was risky to public safety. On Friday, the National Rifle Association and other groups sued the sheriff, saying his order violated Second Amendment rights. One of the groups, the Firearms Policy Coalition, says it plans to continue seeking a judgement and permanent injunction in court.

AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-GARDEN-THERAPY

Feed the soul: In chaotic times, gardening becomes therapy

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — In chaotic times, the backyard garden has become a getaway for the mind. The arrival of spring in the Northern Hemisphere has coincided with government stay-at-home orders as the new coronavirus spreads. Gardeners say digging in the dirt has become a coping mechanism by taking away their worries, at least temporarily. Lindsay Waldrop of Anaheim, California, says she loves to see things grow and that going outside to work in her garden is therapeutic. Families also are discovering that gardening gives cooped-up kids something to do and brings variety to what has suddenly become a lot of time spent together.

TRANSPAC-TAHITI POSTPONED

2020 Transpac-Tahiti sailing race postponed due to virus

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Transpacific Yacht Club has postponed the Transpac-Tahiti 2020 race from Los Angeles to Tahiti due to the coronavirus. The 3,570-mile race had been scheduled to start May 28. The club says public health restrictions in both California and French Polynesia have made it nearly impossible for entries to prepare. Ten boats were entered in the race, which has been held 14 time since the first contest in 1925. A new start date was not announced. Another mainstay of Southern California sailing culture, the Newport to Ensenada yacht race, has also been postponed. The 73rd edition of that race has been pushed back to next year.