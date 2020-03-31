Here is the latest California news from The Associated Press at 2:40 p.m. PDT

California

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California’s governor reached out to retired doctors and medical and nursing students to help during an anticipated surge of coronavirus patients. Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an order Monday waiving certain professional licensing and certification requirements to allow health care facilities to staff at least an additional 50,000 hospital beds. In the last four days, hospitalizations of coronavirus patients in California have doubled, and the number of patients in intensive care has tripled. The state had more than 7,100 reported cases and at least 146 deaths as of Monday.

BOSTON (AP) — A California woman has been sentenced to seven months in prison for paying bribes to rig her two daughters’ college admissions exams and get one of them into Georgetown University as a fake tennis recruit. The judge on Tuesday rejected Elizabeth Henriquez’s bid to avoid prison because of the public health crisis, but is allowing her to remain free until at least June 30 in the hopes that the outbreak will have diminished by then. Henriquez apologized and said she will spend the rest of her life trying to repair the harm caused by her “immoral actions.”

SAN DIEGO (AP) — U.S. authorities say they seized a large haul of drugs, including opioids, methamphetamine and cocaine, being smuggled from Mexico to California in a tunnel equipped with ventilation, lighting and an underground rail system. The tunnel extends from warehouses in Tijuana to San Diego, running about 2,000 feet with an average depth of 31 feet and width of 3 feet. Authorities believe it has existed several months. The tunnel was built near a vaunted double-layered border wall constructed under President Donald Trump’s watch, illustrating the limitations of such barriers against sophisticated drug smuggling organizations.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has removed the sheriff as head of the county’s emergency operations. The move Tuesday is the latest in a longstanding feud that has escalated amid the coronavirus pandemic. Sheriff Alex Villanueva has blasted the board’s decision, accusing the supervisors of “a silent coup” and “groupthink.” The legislation makes the county’s chief executive officer responsible for emergency and disaster operations. The sheriff retains control over law enforcement activities. The board unanimously approved the proposal.