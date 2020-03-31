California News Digest 1:30 pm

California

VIRUS OUTBREAK-CALIFORNIA

LOS ANGELES — Gov. Gavin Newsom says California’s extraordinary efforts to keep people home has bought the time needed to prepare for expected peak surge of coronavirus cases in coming weeks. By Brian Melley. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos by 2:30 p.m.

With:

—VIRUS OUTBREAK-HOLLYWOOD IMPACT, from LOS ANGELES — The red carpets are rolled up in storage, the A-listers holed up in mansions, multiplex doors are closed. For now, at least, the coronavirus has shut down much of Hollywood. And for the entertainment industry’s many one-gig-at-a-time staff and freelance workers — a quarter-million people in Los Angeles County alone — it’s an economic disaster. By Mike Cidoni Lennox. SENT: 1,670 words, photos.

—VIRUS OUTBREAK-GUNS, from LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva, who was sued by gun-rights groups after trying to shut down firearms dealers in the wake of coronavirus concerns, is abandoning the effort. SENT: 324 words, photo.

—VIRUS OUTBREAK-GARDEN THERAPY: Dig. Plant. Breathe. As spring’s arrival in the Northern Hemisphere coincides with government stay-at-home orders, the itch to get outside has turned backyard gardens into a getaway for the mind in chaotic times. By John Raby. SENT: 945 words, photos.

TRUMP-MILEAGE ROLLBACK

WASHINGTON — The Trump administration rolled back ambitious Obama-era vehicle mileage standards Tuesday, raising the ceiling on damaging fossil fuel emissions for years to come and gutting one of the United States’ biggest efforts against climate change. By Ellen Knickmeyer and Tom Krisher. SENT: 970 words, photos.

CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES-UTILITY

BERKELEY, Calif. — California power regulators are weighing a recommendation to back off a recent decision to fine Pacific Gas & Electric another $462 million for igniting a series of deadly wildfires rather than risk a harsher punishment that could blow up the utility’s plan to get out of bankruptcy. PG&E says it’s also found another way to pay a $4 million fine for its past crimes without tapping into a fund for wildfire victims. By Michael Liedtke. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos.

NORTHERN CALIFORNIA:

COLLEGE ADMISSIONS-BRIBERY

BOSTON — A California woman was sentenced Tuesday to seven months in prison for paying bribes to rig her two daughters’ college admissions exams and get one of them into Georgetown University as a fake tennis recruit.By Alanna Durkin Richer. SENT: 546 words, photo.

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA:

BORDER-DRUG TUNNEL

SAN DIEGO — A large haul of drugs, including opioids, methamphetamine and cocaine, being smuggled from Mexico to California was seized from a cross-border tunnel equipped with ventilation, lighting and an underground rail system, authorities said Tuesday. By Elliot Spagat. SENT: 531 words, photos.

EMERGENCY OPERATIONS-SHERIFF

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has removed the sheriff as head of the county’s emergency operations. By Stefanie Dazio. SENT: 174 words, photo.

Also:

— SWORD ASSAULT — A police officer responding to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon fatally shot a sword-wielding man, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said.

— LONG BEACH SHOOTING — A man suspected of being involved in a shooting at a Southern California park was shot and wounded when he pointed a gun at an officer and fired, police said.

ENTERTAINMENT:

BRITAIN-HARRY AND MEGHAN

LONDON — Prince Harry and his wife Meghan officially make the transition Tuesday from senior members of Britain’s royal family to — well, it’s unclear. International celebrities, charity patrons, global influencers? The royal schism that the couple triggered in January by announcing that they would step down from official duties, give up public funding, seek financial independence and swap the U.K. for North America becomes official on March 31. By Jill Lawless. SENT: 880 words, photos.

NIPSEY HUSSLE-TIMELINE

LOS ANGELES — Ermias Asghedom and Eric Holder both grew up in the same Los Angeles neighborhood, were both part of the gang known as the Rollin’ 60s, and were both aspiring rappers. Asghedom, who went by the name Nipsey Hussle, would go on to become a hip-hop star, neighborhood legend and local hero. Holder’s music never caught on. He went by the name Fly Mac, but everyone in his neighborhood knew him by his nickname, a profane moniker for excrement. On March 31, 2019, after Hussle calmly told Holder he was gaining a reputation as a “snitch,” the 29-year-old Holder shot and killed the 33-year-old Hussle, according to police, prosecutors and witnesses. By Andrew Dalton. SENT: 2,257 words, photos.

APPRENTICE CONTESTANT-TRUMP

NEW YORK — New York’s highest court decided Tuesday to leave a former “Apprentice” contestant’s defamation lawsuit against President Donald Trump on hold for months at least. By Jennifer Peltz. SENT: 411 words.

SPORTS:

FBN–EXPANDED PLAYOFFS

Lovie Smith’s coaching tenure in Chicago might not have ended had the Bears made the playoffs his final three seasons instead of missing out by one spot his last two years. Playoff droughts in Cleveland and Tampa Bay wouldn’t be nearly as long or painful had the Browns and Bucs sneaked their way into the postseason as the third wild card in 2007 and ’16, respectively. By Josh Dubow. SENT: 1,087 words, photos.

TRANSPAC-TAHITI POSTPONED

LOS ANGELES — The Transpacific Yacht Club has postponed the Transpac-Tahiti 2020 race from Los Angeles to Tahiti due to restrictions stemming from the coronavirus pandemic. The 3,570-mile (5,745-kilometer) race had been scheduled to start on May 28. SENT: 211 words.

