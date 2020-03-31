California

Associated Press California Daybook for Tuesday, Mar. 31.

Tuesday, Mar. 31 6:00 AM House Speaker Nancy Pelosi appears on MSNBC’s ‘Morning Joe’ – MSNBC’s ‘Morning Joe’, with guests including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who discusses the latest in the ongoing efforts to respond to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, including the recently passed ‘CARES Act’

Weblinks: http://www.msnbc.com/morning-joe, https://twitter.com/Morning_Joe

Contacts: MSNBC media relations, 1 212 664 6605

Pelosi appears at approx 8:00 AM

Tuesday, Mar. 31 9:00 AM U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics hosts Western Region Webinar – U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics hosts Western Region Webinar, following release of latest occupational employment and wage figures

Weblinks: http://www.bls.gov, https://twitter.com/BLS_gov

Contacts: BLS San Francisco Information Office, BLSinfoSF@bls.gov, 1 415 625 2270

Please register by emailing BLSinfoSF@bls.gov in order to receive WebEx login instructions.

Tuesday, Mar. 31 10:00 AM POSTPONED: The Old Globe hosts 30th annual fashion show fundraiser – POSTPONED: The Old Globe: Celebrating Couture 2020, 30th annual fashion show and luncheon benefiting The Old Globe’s artistic and arts engagement programs * Postponed due to coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

Location: Hyatt Regency La Jolla at Aventine, 3777 La Jolla Village Dr, San Diego, CA

Weblinks: http://www.theoldglobe.org

Contacts: Susan Chicoine, Public Relations Director , schicoine@TheOldGlobe.org, 1 619 238 0043 x2152

Tuesday, Mar. 31 12:00 PM California governor announces initiative to help older Californians during coronavirus pandemic – California Governor Gavin Newsom announces initiative to help older Californians ‘stay connected’ while housebound due to coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Weblinks: http://www.ca.gov, https://twitter.com/CAgovernment

Contacts: California Governor’s Press Office, govpressoffice@gov.ca.gov, 1 916 445 4571

The teleconference is open to credentialed media only, reporters must RSVP to govpressoffice@gov.ca.gov and provide the names of all participating media members to receive dial-in information and ask questions over the phone. * Live stream: Twitter @CAgovernor and on Facebook of California Governor

Tuesday, Mar. 31 1:00 PM CHC members call for release of ICE detainees to prevent coronavirus outbreak – Congressional Hispanic Caucus members, including Democratic Reps. Joaquin Castro, Linda Sanchez, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Chuy Garcia, and Sylvia Garcia, discuss why the Department of Homeland Security must ‘immediately release non-priority and low-risk detainees, vulnerable immigrants, and migrant children from U.S. custody, as federal detention facility conditions leave detainees extremely vulnerable to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19)’, via teleconference. Other speakers include ACLU Senior Advocacy and Policy Counsel on Immigrants’ Rights Naureen Shah, and National Immigrant Justice Center Senior Attorney Tania Linares Garcia

Weblinks: https://congressionalhispaniccaucus-castro.house.gov, https://twitter.com/HispanicCaucus

Contacts: Elena Pino, Congressional Hispanic Caucus, elena.pino@mail.house.gov, 1 202 507 0273

Interested media should RSVP to elena.pino@mail.house.gov ** Telephone conference line: 1-202-226-6133 Meeting ID: CHC

Tuesday, Mar. 31 1:00 PM Youth advocates call for release of incarcerated youth amid coronavirus pandemic – Digital press conference to call for the release and diversion of incarcerated youth amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, with San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin, Youth First Initiative Youth Partnership Strategist Hernan Carvente Martinez, Families and Friends of Louisiana’s Incarcerated Children Executive Director Gina Womack, Columbia University Justice Lab Co-Director Vincent Schiraldi, Justice Policy Institute Executive Director Marc Schindler, and physician and epidemiologist Dr Homer Venters, who oversaw efforts to contain the outbreak of the H1N1 virus at New York’s Rikers Island in New York

Weblinks: http://www.youthfirstinitiative.org, https://twitter.com/nokidsinprison

Contacts: Josh Gordon, BerlinRosen, josh.gordon@berlinrosen.com, 1 217 801 2009

https://zoom.us/j/516727040 Meeting ID: 516 727 040 / One tap mobile +13126266799,,516727040# US (Chicago) +16465588656,,516727040# US (New York)

Tuesday, Mar. 31 5:00 PM Riverside City Council virtual meeting – Riverside City Council holds first virtual meeting during coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, with agenda including proposed moratorium on evictions for residential and commercial tenants for non-payment of rent for the next 60 days due to the pandemic; a review of emergency orders issued during the pandemic; and a public hearing on a proposal to build 50 affordable housing units at St. Michael’s Episcopal Church

Location: City Hall, 3900 Main St, Riverside, CA

Weblinks: http://www.riversideca.gov/, https://twitter.com/riversidecagov

Contacts: Phil Pitchford, City of Riverside, ppitchford@riversideca.gov, 1 951 826 5975

A live webcast of the meeting will be available at www.engageriverside.com, and members of the public will have several ways to provide input. They include: * File an eComment at www.engageriverside.com * Send an email to city_clerk@riversideca.gov * Drive up at 5 p.m. or 7 p.m. to a video link set up in the parking lot of City Hall, 3900 Main Street.

Tuesday, Mar. 31 6:00 PM Dem Rep. Deb Haaland participates in ‘Our Lives on the Line’ town hall – Health Care Voter ‘Our Lives On The Line’ town hall series kickoff, featuring Democratic Rep. Deb Haaland, California Attorney General Xavier Becerra, SEIU President Mary Kay Henry, Center for American Progress Health Policy Managing Director Maura Calsyn, Patient Advocate Sa’Ra Skipper, Sister Simone Campbell, Faith in Public Life Vice President Sara Benitez, and MomsRising Executive Director Kristin Rowe-Finkbeiner * The series features conversation about how the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has ‘exacerbated the weaknesses in the health care system and what Congress and the Trump administration need to do about it’

Weblinks: https://healthcarevoter.org/, https://twitter.com/healthcarevoter

Contacts: Health Care Voter Press, press@healthcarevoter.org

Where: https://www.facebook.com/healthcarevoter/ * To RSVP for the press conference or set up interviews with Health Care Voter spokespeople and partners, please email press@healthcarevoter.org

Tuesday, Mar. 31 POSTPONED: BMI Latin Awards – POSTPONED: 27th annual BMI Latin Awards, recognizing the songwriters and publishers of the past year’s top BMI Latin songs played on American radio and television. Reggaeton due Wisin y Yandel are honored with the BMI President’s Award * Invitation only * Postponed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: Beverly Wilshire Hotel, N Rodeo Dr, Beverly Hills, CA

Weblinks: http://www.bmi.com, https://twitter.com/bmi

Contacts: BMI press, press@bmi.com, 1 310 659 9109

Tuesday, Mar. 31 POSTPONED: Annual Los Angeles Walk to End Genocide – POSTPONED: Annual Los Angeles Walk to End Genocide, hosted by Jewish World Watch, bringing together a multi-faith, multi-ethnic coalition and raising awareness to advance the organization’s range of educational and advocacy efforts in the U.S * Postponed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Weblinks: http://www.jewishworldwatch.org

Contacts: Jewish World Watch, info@jewishworldwatch.org, 1 818 501 1836

Tuesday, Mar. 31 California Virtual Cancer Action Day at the Capitol – American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network’s annual Cancer Action Day at the Capitol, with people calling on their legislative representatives to ‘make cancer a priority’ * The event is being held virtually in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

Weblinks: http://www.cancer.org, https://twitter.com/ACSCAN

Contacts: Stephanie Winn, ACS CAN Western Region, Steph.Winn@cancer.org, 1 916 802 4033

Tuesday, Mar. 31 CANCELED: Honda Campus All-Star Challenge – CANCELED: Honda Campus All-Star Challenge, an academic quiz bowl championship for Historically Black Colleges and Universities * Canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

Location: Torrance, CA

Weblinks: http://HCASC.com, https://twitter.com/HCASC, #HCASC

Contacts: Jaymie Robinson, Honda North America, jaymie_robinson@hna.honda.com; Rebecca Lee, AWAPR, rebecca@awapr.com;

Tuesday, Mar. 31 Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has no public events scheduled

Weblinks: http://www.lacity.org/, https://twitter.com/LACity

Contacts: City of Los Angeles press, 1 213 978 0741

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Mar. 31 5:00 PM Conference Call re acquisition of CloudGenix

Weblinks: https://investors.paloaltonetworks.com/investor-relations/news-releases/default.aspx

Contacts: Chris Danne / Maria Riley, Palo Alto Networks Investor Relations, ir@paloaltonetworks.com, 1 415 217 7722

Tuesday, Mar. 31 Mercury General Corp: Q1 2020 Dividend payment date

Weblinks: http://investor.mercuryinsurance.com, https://twitter.com/MercuryIns

Contacts: Christopher Graves, Mercury General Corp investor relations, 1 323 937 1060

Tuesday, Mar. 31 Public Storage Inc: Q1 2020 Dividend payment date

Weblinks: https://investors.publicstorage.com/news-and-events/events-calendar/default.aspx, https://twitter.com/PublicStorage

Contacts: Clemente Teng, Public Storage Investor Relations, 1 818 244 8080 x 1141

Tuesday, Mar. 31 Prologis Inc: Q1 2020 Dividend payment date

Weblinks: http://ir.prologis.com/events-and-presentations/events/2018, https://twitter.com/Prologis

Contacts: Tracy Ward, ProLogis Investor Relations & Corporate Communications, tward@prologis.com, 1 415 733 9565

Wednesday, Apr. 01 Census Day – Census Day – decennial count of everyone living in the U.S. and its territories, with mandatory participation. Question subjects include gender, age, race, ethnicity, and relationship and homeownership status – unchanged from 2010, despite requests from a number of Members of Congress to include sexual orientation or gender identity * Count actually began in January in Toksook Bay, AK – a rural village which can only be reached by dog sled, snow machine, or bush plane when the ground is still frozen * Field operations were suspended 18 Mar – until at least 15 Apr – due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, with the U.S. Census Bureau encouraging Americans to respond to the Census online, by phone, or mail

Weblinks: http://www.census.gov/, https://twitter.com/uscensusbureau, #2020Census

Contacts: U.S. Census Bureau press inquiries, pio@census.gov, 1 301 763 3030

Wednesday, Apr. 01 – Saturday, Apr. 04 Society of Behavioral Medicine Annual Meeting and Scientific Sessions

Location: Hilton San Francisco Union Square, 333 O’Farrell St, San Francisco, CA

Weblinks: http://www.sbm.org/, https://twitter.com/BehavioralMed

Contacts: Society of Behavioral Medicine, info@sbm.org, 1 414 918 3156

Wednesday, Apr. 01 – Saturday, Apr. 04 CANCELED: Shell Eco-Marathon Americas – CANCELED: Shell Eco-Marathon Americas – annual fuel economy competition in which student teams construct a vehicle to drive the maximum number of kilometers around a circuit with the highest energy yield possible. The cars are designed, built, and tested at the event by high school and college student teams * Canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: Sonoma Raceway, 29355 Arnold Dr, Sonoma, CA

Weblinks: http://www.shell.com/ecomarathon, https://twitter.com/shell_ecomar, #shellecomarathon

Contacts: Ray Fisher, Shell Eco-Marathon Americas, Ray.Fisher@shell.com

Wednesday, Apr. 01 – Sunday, Apr. 05 POSTPONED: Beverly Hills Film Festival – POSTPONED: 20th Beverly Hills Film Festival, annual event showcasing the art and talent of filmmakers in the city globally recognized as the home of the motion picture industry * Postponed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Weblinks: http://www.beverlyhillsfilmfestival.com/, https://twitter.com/thebhfilmfest, #thebhfilmfest

Contacts: Beverly Hills Film Festival, info@beverlyhillsfilmfestival.com, 1 310 779 1206

Wednesday, Apr. 01 POSTPONED: Indie Series Awards – POSTPONED: 11th Annual Indie Series Awards, celebrating the best in independently produced, scripted entertainment created for the Web * Postponed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

Location: The Colony Theatre Company, 555 N 3rd St, Burbank, CA

Weblinks: http://www.indieseriesawards.com/, https://twitter.com/ISAwards

Contacts: Indie Series Awards, info@indieseriesawards.com

Wednesday, Apr. 01 – Sunday, Apr. 05 POSTPONED: Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles – POSTPONED: 18th annual Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles (IFFLA), first and largest festival in North America dedicated to Indian cinema showcasing films, honoring entertainment industry business executives and promoting the diverse perspectives of the Indian diaspora * Postponed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Weblinks: http://www.indianfilmfestival.org/, https://twitter.com/iffla

Contacts: Karen Tran, Big Time PR, karen@bigtime-pr.com, 1 424 208 3496

Wednesday, Apr. 01 – Thursday, Apr. 02 POSTPONED: Connect California Show – POSTPONED: Connect California Show * Postponed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: Pasea Hotel & Spa, 21080 Pacific Coast Hwy, Huntington Beach, CA

Weblinks: http://www.connectcaliforniameetings.com/, https://twitter.com/_ConnectAssoc

Contacts: Mindy Hylton, Connect Meetings, mhylton@connectmeetings.com

Wednesday, Apr. 01 – Friday, Apr. 03 CANCELED: ASCAP Experience – CANCELED: 15th annual ASCAP Experience, previously the ASCAP ‘I Create Music’ Expo, dedicated to songwriting and composing, including panels, workshops, keynotes, master classes and technology demonstrations. Panellists include Jason Mraz and Poo Bear * Canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

Location: InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown, 900 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA

Weblinks: http://www.ascap.com/expo, https://twitter.com/ascapexperience

Contacts: Max Lefkowitz, Shore Fire Media, mlefkowitz@shorefire.com, 1 718 522 7171

Wednesday, Apr. 01 POSTPONED: Disneyland and Walt Disney World scheduled to reopen – POSTPONED: Disneyland in Anaheim, CA and Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, FL scheduled to reopen after closing their doors 12 Mar due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic * Postponed indefinitely due to the ongoing pandemic

Weblinks: http://thewaltdisneycompany.com, https://twitter.com/waltdisneyco

Contacts: Disneyland Resort Public Relations, dlr.public.relations@disney.com, 1 714 781 4500; Walt Disney World Resort Public Relations, 1 407 566 6397;

Wednesday, Apr. 01 11:00 AM Investor Day Webcast

Weblinks: https://investor.okta.com/events, https://twitter.com/okta

Contacts: Catherine Buan, Okta Inc Investor Relations, investor@okta.com, 1 415 604 3346

Wednesday, Apr. 01 McKesson Corp: Q4 2020 Dividend payment date

Weblinks: http://www.mckesson.com/en_us/McKesson.com/Investors/Investors.html, https://twitter.com/McKesson

Contacts: Erin Lampert, SVP, Investor Relations, 1 415 983 8391

Wednesday, Apr. 01 Synovus Financial: Q1 2020 Dividend payment date

Weblinks: http://investor.synovus.com/Event, https://twitter.com/synovus

Contacts: Bob May, Synovus Financial Investor Relations, snvir@synovus.com, 1 706 649 3555

Thursday, Apr. 02 7:30 AM CANCELED: SINET ITSEF IT Security Entrepreneurs Forum Silicon Valley – CANCELED: SINET ITSEF IT Security Entrepreneurs Forum Silicon Valley * Canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: Computer History Museum, 1401 North Shoreline Boulevard, Mountain View, CA

Weblinks: http://www.security-innovation.org, https://twitter.com/SINETconnection

Contacts: Security Innovation Network, info@security-innovation.org

Thursday, Apr. 02 11:30 AM POSTPONED: Latino Leaders Network 59th Latino Leaders Luncheon Series event – POSTPONED: Latino Leaders Network 59th Latino Leaders Luncheon Series event to honor San Diego State University President Dr Adela de la Torre with the Eagle Leadership Award, with special remarks from California Secretary of State Alex Padilla * Postponed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: THE US GRANT, San Diego, 326 Broadway, San Diego, CA

Weblinks: http://www.latinoleadersnetwork.org, https://twitter.com/lln_usa

Contacts: Maricela Huerta, The Twins PR, maricela@thetwinspr.com, 1 714 837 6776

Thursday, Apr. 02 5:30 PM Our Revolution national member call, featuring Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna

Weblinks: http://www.ourrevolution.com, https://twitter.com/ourrevolution

Contacts: Our Revolution, press@ourrevolution.com

Sign up: https://www.mobilize.us/ourrevolution/event/265253/?utm_medium=email&utm_source=ourrev&utm_content=1+-+Click+here+to+sign+up+for+our+official+m&utm_campaign=OR_EM_EV_MEMBERS_200330_1_1&source=OR_EM_EV_MEMBERS_200330_1_1

Thursday, Apr. 02 – Friday, Apr. 03 CANCELED: I.CON West: The Industrial ConferenceI.CON West: The Industrial Conference – CANCELED: I.CON Conference – focused on the development, operation and expansion of industrial real estate * Canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: Hyatt Regency Huntington Beach Resort And Spa, 21500 Pacific Coast Hwy, Huntington Beach, CA

Weblinks: http://www.naiop.org/, https://twitter.com/NAIOP

Contacts: Marie Ruff, NAIOP Communications Senior Manager, ruff@naiop.org, 1 703 904 7100 x166

Thursday, Apr. 02 – Friday, Apr. 03 CANCELED: Cannabis and Hemp Conference West – CANCELED: Business Insurance Cannabis and Hemp Conference West * Canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: The Westin St. Francis San Francisco on Union Square, 335 Powell St, San Francisco, CA

Weblinks: http://www.businessinsurance.com, https://twitter.com/BusInsMagazine

Contacts: Business Insurance, info@businessinsurance.com

Thursday, Apr. 02 POSTPONED: NEA Jazz Masters Tribute Concert – POSTPONED: NEA Jazz Masters Tribute Concert as part of the National Endowment for the Arts’ celebrations, honoring jazz musicians for their accomplishments in the field of jazz music. Honorees are Bobby McFerrin, Roscoe Mitchell, Reggie Workman and Dorthaan Kirk * Postponed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: SFJAZZ, 201 Franklin St, San Francisco, CA

Weblinks: https://www.arts.gov/, https://twitter.com/NEAarts

Contacts: Elizabeth Auclair, NEA press, auclaire@arts.gov, 1 202 682 5744

Thursday, Apr. 02 CANCELED: Portada Los Angeles event * Canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Weblinks: https://www.portada-online.com/, https://twitter.com/portada_online

Contacts: Daniela Landa, Portada, daniela@portada-online.com, 1 212 685 4441

Thursday, Apr. 02 – Saturday, Apr. 04 CANCELED: IBTTA Annual Technology Summit – CANCELED: IBTTA Annual Technology Summit (formerly AET, Managed Lanes, Interoperability and Technology Summit) * Canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: Hilton San Diego Bayfront, 1 Park Blvd, San Diego, CA

Weblinks: http://www.ibtta.org/, https://twitter.com/IBTTA

Contacts: Bill Cramer, IBTTA Communications Director, bcramer@ibtta.org, 1 202 659 4620 x 26, 1 202 210 2962

Thursday, Apr. 02 Western Digital Corporation: Q3 2020 Ex-dividend date

Weblinks: http://investor.wdc.com/events.cfm?calendarID=1, https://twitter.com/WesternDigital

Contacts: Steve Shattuck, Western Digital corporate press, steve.shattuck@wdc.com, 1 949 672 7817