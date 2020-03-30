Latest California news, sports, business and entertainment at 9:20 p.m. PDT

California

VIRUS OUTBREAK-RENT STRIKE

Rent strike idea gaining steam during coronavirus crisis

ST. LOUIS (AP) — With millions of people suddenly out of work and rent due at the first of the month, some tenants are vowing to go on a “rent strike” until the coronavirus pandemic subsides. Many cities have temporarily banned evictions, but strike advocates are demanding that rent payments be waived, not delayed, for those in need. White sheets are being hung in apartment windows to show solidarity with the movement that is gaining steam on social media sites. Fliers urging people to participate are being posted in several cities. Strike opponents warn that not paying rent could lead to eviction and damage credit scores.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-CALIFORNIA

Retired docs, nursing, med students: California wants you

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California’s governor reached out to retired doctors and medical and nursing students to help during an anticipated surge of coronavirus patients. Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an order Monday waiving certain professional licensing and certification requirements to allow health care facilities to staff at least an additional 50,000 hospital beds. In the last four days, hospitalizations of coronavirus patients in California have doubled, and the number of patients in intensive care has tripled. The state had more than 7,100 reported cases and at least 146 deaths as of Monday.

CAMPER SHOT

Man charged in California camper’s death brawls in courtroom

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A man charged with killing a father who was camping with his daughters in a California park had to be subdued in court after the judge refused to allow him to defend himself without a lawyer. KNBC-TV reports Anthony Rauda attacked a deputy during the hearing and was restrained. The case was continued until May 5. Rauda is charged with murder, attempted murder and burglary in a rash of break-ins and shootings targeting campers and drivers at Malibu Creek State Park. Rauda was arrested in a ravine near the park dressed in black and carrying a rifle in his backpack.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-RACE DATA

Democratic lawmakers call for racial data in virus testing

Democratic lawmakers are calling out an apparent lack of racial data that they say is needed to monitor and address disparities in the national response to the coronavirus outbreak. Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Rep. Ayanna Pressley say in a letter to Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar dated Friday that comprehensive demographic data on people who are tested or treated for the coronavirus does not exist. Cities with large black and nonwhite Hispanic populations have emerged as new hot spots for the virus. California Sen. Kamala Harris, New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker and Illinois Rep. Robin Kelly also signed the letter.

AP-US-TRUMP-MILEAGE-ROLLBACK

Administration to release final rule on mileage rollback

WASHINGTON (AP) — One of the key initiatives aimed at battling climate change is on the verge of being gutted by the Trump administration. The Environmental Protection Agency says rolling back a plan for raising vehicle mileage standards will benefit the overall economy as well as make vehicles more affordable and safer. The Obama administration had set the higher mileage standards to cut back on fossil fuel emissions, which contribute to climate change. President Donald Trump has championed the rollback despite opposition from some states and automakers. The final rule for the rollback is expected to be released Tuesday, and legal challenges are likely.

AP-US-ELECTION-2020-MAIL-VOTING

How will we vote? Outbreak revives debate on mail-in ballots

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Democrats have long argued that elections should be conducted by mail to make them easier for voters, and the coronavirus outbreak is giving new momentum to their cause. Several states have already postponed primaries in the midst of the virus. Democrats say they will continue to push for requiring states to expand mail voting, which they argue is safer than showing up at crowded polling stations. But Republicans blocked that effort in the relief bill and argue it’s a politically motivated solution. Elections experts say it would be very difficult for many states to shift dramatically to mail voting.

TALL SHIP SINKS

Replica of Dana’s Pilgrim tall ship sinks at California dock

DANA POINT, Calif. (AP) — A replica of the sailing vessel Pilgrim that Richard Henry Dana Jr. wrote about in “Two Years Before the Mast” has sunk at its dock in Dana Point, California, where it served as a classroom for marine science and maritime history programs. The Ocean Institute says the 130-foot-long tall ship keeled over in its slip on Sunday and is likely beyond repair. The original Pilgrim was the vessel that Dana sailed on from Boston in 1834, carrying New England goods to California for sale or trade and in return carry back a load of cattle hides. The replica Pilgrim was converted from a Danish schooner and reached Dana Point in 1981.

NIPSEY HUSSLE-TIMELINE

How a chance reunion led to Nipsey Hussle’s death

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A chance encounter with a man he’d long known from the neighborhood and a conversation about “snitching” led to the killing of Nipsey Hussle one year ago this week. Hussle had just gone from underground hip-hop sensation to Grammy-nominated rap star when he was gunned down outside his Los Angeles clothing store. Eric Holder, an aspiring rapper and member of the Rollin’ 60s gang Hussle also grew up in, stopped at the shopping center to eat when he and Hussle had a talk about rumors of “snitching” that appeared to be calm. Authorities and witnesses say Holder returned with two guns firing. A year later, Holder is awaiting trial. He has pleaded not guilty.

BI-STATE GROUSE-NOT LISTED

Feds refuse again to list bi-state grouse along state line

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Two years after a U.S. judge ordered the Trump administration to reconsider its refusal to protect sage grouse populations along the California-Nevada line, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has again decided against listing the bi-state grouse as threatened or endangered. The bi-state grouse is related but separate from the greater sage grouse, which lives in a dozen Western states. Monday’s decision is the latest in government’s on-again, off-again actions dating to 2013 to protect the bird under the Endangered Species Act. Conservationists says the Trump administration is ignoring the fact the bird has been in serious trouble for more than a decade.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-ELECTION 2020

Coronavirus response highlights deepening partisan divide

NEW YORK (AP) — State and local leaders are struggling to navigate inconsistent federal guidance and fierce political tribalism that is complicating their responses to the coronavirus outbreak. A distinct partisan divide has emerged in recent weeks. Experts report that Republican leaders have been far more likely to resist strict social distancing restrictions than their Democratic counterparts, who have been more willing to enact curfews, sweeping business closures and severe distancing limits. Mississippi’s Republican Gov. Tate Reeves has allowed most businesses to stay open, but Los Angeles’ Democratic Mayor Eric Garcetti has instituted a city-wide shutdown and threatened uncooperative business owners with power shutoffs and arrest.