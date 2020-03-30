Here is the latest California news from The Associated Press at 11:40 a.m. PDT

California

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Californians endured a weekend of stepped-up restrictions aimed at keeping them home as much as possible while health officials scrambled to prepare for what could be a dramatic surge in coronavirus cases. The mayor of Los Angeles is warning that families with members who might get infected must consider how they will isolate themselves at home without infecting others in their households. Meanwhile, National Guard troops have started transforming the downtown Los Angeles Convention Center into a field hospital. Testing among the state’s 40 million residents is up significantly after a slow start. Homes for senior citizens in Burbank and Yucaipa reported three deaths,

ST. LOUIS (AP) — With millions of people suddenly out of work and rent due at the first of the month, some tenants are vowing to go on a “rent strike” until the coronavirus pandemic subsides. Many cities have temporarily banned evictions, but strike advocates are demanding that rent payments be waived, not delayed, for those in need. White sheets are being hung in apartment windows to show solidarity with the movement that is gaining steam on social media sites. Fliers urging people to participate are being posted in several cities. Strike opponents warn that not paying rent could lead to eviction and damage credit scores.

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Democrats have long argued that elections should be conducted by mail to make them easier for voters, and the coronavirus outbreak is giving new momentum to their cause. Several states have already postponed primaries in the midst of the virus. Democrats say they will continue to push for requiring states to expand mail voting, which they argue is safer than showing up at crowded polling stations. But Republicans blocked that effort in the relief bill and argue it’s a politically motivated solution. Elections experts say it would be very difficult for many states to shift dramatically to mail voting.

SAN QUENTIN, Calif. (AP) — Lonnie Franklin, the convicted serial killer known as the “Grim Sleeper” who preyed on the women of South Los Angeles for decades, has died in a California prison. He was 67. Corrections officials said Franklin was found unresponsive in his cell at San Quentin State Prison on Saturday evening. An autopsy will determine the cause of death; however, a corrections spokeswoman said there were no signs of trauma. Franklin had been on death row since August 2016 for the deaths of nine women and a teenage girl. Franklin was linked at trial to 14 slayings, including four women he wasn’t charged with killing. Police have said he may have had as many as 25 victims.