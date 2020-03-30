California

Associated Press California Daybook for Monday, Mar. 30.

——————–

Monday, Mar. 30 12:00 PM House Dems discuss xenophobia against Asian Americans – Democratic Reps. Hakeem Jeffries, Katherine Clark, Judy Chu, Karen Bass, Joaquin Castro, and Grace Meng host a video press conference to discuss violence and xenophobia targeted at the Asian American community

Weblinks: http://jeffries.house.gov, https://twitter.com/RepJeffries

Contacts: Michael Hardaway , Office of Rep. Hakeem Jeffries , Michael.Hardaway@mail.house.gov, 1 202 679 1439

Join the video conference by clicking here: https://zoom.us/j/900330971 * Alternatively, you can join by phone by calling 1 888 475 4499, using the Meeting ID: 900 330 971

——————–

Monday, Mar. 30 12:00 PM California governor announces initiative to increase health care workforce – California Governor Gavin Newsom announces initiative to increase health care workforce in California, as part of this week’s daily press briefings regarding coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Weblinks: http://www.ca.gov, https://twitter.com/CAgovernment

Contacts: California Governor’s Press Office, govpressoffice@gov.ca.gov, 1 916 445 4571

Live stream: Twitter @CAgovernor and on Facebook of California Governor

——————–

Monday, Mar. 30 – Wednesday, Apr. 01 CANCELED: NACW – North American Carbon World conference – CANCELED: NACW – North American Carbon World conference * Cancelled due to coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

Location: Hyatt Regency San Francisco, 5 Embarcadero Center, San Francisco, CA

Weblinks: http://www.nacwconference.com, https://twitter.com/climatereserve, #nacw2020

Contacts: Climate Action Reserve, reserve@climateactionreserve.org, 1 213 891 1444

——————–

Monday, Mar. 30 – Friday, Apr. 03 World Economic Forum’s Virtual China Business Roundtable Spring

Location: Beijing

Weblinks: http://www.weforum.org, https://twitter.com/wef

Contacts: Yann Zopf, World Economic Forum Head of Media Operations and Events, Public Engagement, yann.zopf@weforum.org, +41 22 869 3618

——————–

CORPORATE DATA

——————–

Monday, Mar. 30 Kilroy Realty Corp: Q1 2020 Ex-dividend date

Weblinks: http://phx.corporate-ir.net/phoenix.zhtml?c=79637&p=irol-calendar

Contacts: Tyler H Rose, Kilroy Realty Corp Investor Relations, investorrelations@kilroyrealty.com, 1 310 481 8484

——————–

Monday, Mar. 30 Essex Property Trust Inc: Q1 2020 Ex-dividend date

Weblinks: http://investors.essexapartmenthomes.com/EventCalendar

Contacts: Barb Pak, Essex Property Trust Investor Relations, bpak@essex.com, 1 650 494 3700

——————–

Monday, Mar. 30 Edison International: Q1 2020 Ex-dividend date

Weblinks: http://www.edison.com/investors/ir_news.asp, https://twitter.com/SCE

Contacts: Scott Cunningham, Edison International Investor Relations, Scott.Cunningham@EdisonIntl.com, 1 626 302 2540

——————–

Monday, Mar. 30 Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc: Q1 2020 Ex-dividend date

Weblinks: http://www.snl.com/IRWebLinkX/corporateprofile.aspx?iid=111908

Contacts: Joel S. Marcus, Alexandria Real Estate CEO, corporateinformation@are.com, 1 626 396 4828

——————–

Monday, Mar. 30 Douglas Emmett Inc: Q1 2020 Ex-dividend date

Weblinks: http://www.snl.com/irweblinkx/corporateprofile.aspx?iid=4137375

Contacts: Stuart McElhinney, Douglas Emmett Vice President – Investor Relations, smcelhinney@douglasemmett.com, 1 310 255 7751

——————–

Monday, Mar. 30 Franklin Resources: Q1 2020 Ex-dividend date

Weblinks: https://investors.franklinresources.com/investor-relations/events-and-presentations/default.aspx, https://twitter.com/FTI_US

Contacts: Skip Stallings, Franklin Investor Relations, lstallings@frk.com, 1 650 312 2913

——————–

Monday, Mar. 30 Agilent Technologies: Q1 2020 Ex-dividend date

Weblinks: http://investor.agilent.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=103274&p=irol-irhome, https://twitter.com/Agilent

Contacts: Alicia Rodriguez/ Ruben DiRado, Agilent Technologies Investor Relations, investor_relations@agilent.com, 1 408 345 8862

——————–

——————–

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Mar. 31 9:00 AM U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics hosts Western Region Webinar – U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics hosts Western Region Webinar, following release of latest occupational employment and wage figures

Weblinks: http://www.bls.gov, https://twitter.com/BLS_gov

Contacts: BLS San Francisco Information Office, BLSinfoSF@bls.gov, 1 415 625 2270

Please register by emailing BLSinfoSF@bls.gov in order to receive WebEx login instructions.

——————–

Tuesday, Mar. 31 10:00 AM POSTPONED: The Old Globe hosts 30th annual fashion show fundraiser – POSTPONED: The Old Globe: Celebrating Couture 2020, 30th annual fashion show and luncheon benefiting The Old Globe’s artistic and arts engagement programs * Postponed due to coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

Location: Hyatt Regency La Jolla at Aventine, 3777 La Jolla Village Dr, San Diego, CA

Weblinks: http://www.theoldglobe.org

Contacts: Susan Chicoine, Public Relations Director , schicoine@TheOldGlobe.org, 1 619 238 0043 x2152

——————–

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Mar. 31 5:00 PM Riverside City Council virtual meeting – Riverside City Council holds first virtual meeting during coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, with agenda including proposed moratorium on evictions for residential and commercial tenants for non-payment of rent for the next 60 days due to the COVID-19 pandemic; a review of emergency orders issued during the pandemic; and a public hearing on a proposal to build 50 affordable housing units at St. Michael’s Episcopal Church

Location: City Hall, 3900 Main St, Riverside, CA

Weblinks: http://www.riversideca.gov/, https://twitter.com/riversidecagov

Contacts: Phil Pitchford, City of Riverside, ppitchford@riversideca.gov, 1 951 826 5975

A live webcast of the meeting will be available at www.engageriverside.com, and members of the public will have several ways to provide input. They include: * File an eComment at www.engageriverside.com * Send an email to city_clerk@riversideca.gov * Drive up at 5 p.m. or 7 p.m. to a video link set up in the parking lot of City Hall, 3900 Main Street.

——————–

Tuesday, Mar. 31 6:00 PM Dem Rep. Deb Haaland participates in ‘Our Lives on the Line’ town hall – Health Care Voter ‘Our Lives On The Line’ town hall series kickoff, featuring Democratic Rep. Deb Haaland, California Attorney General Xavier Becerra, SEIU President Mary Kay Henry, Center for American Progress Health Policy Managing Director Maura Calsyn, Patient Advocate Sa’Ra Skipper, Sister Simone Campbell, Faith in Public Life Vice President Sara Benitez, and MomsRising Executive Director Kristin Rowe-Finkbeiner * The series features conversation about how the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has ‘exacerbated the weaknesses in the health care system and what Congress and the Trump administration need to do about it’

Weblinks: https://healthcarevoter.org/, https://twitter.com/healthcarevoter

Contacts: Health Care Voter Press, press@healthcarevoter.org

Where: https://www.facebook.com/healthcarevoter/ * To RSVP for the press conference or set up interviews with Health Care Voter spokespeople and partners, please email press@healthcarevoter.org

——————–

Tuesday, Mar. 31 POSTPONED: BMI Latin Awards – POSTPONED: 27th annual BMI Latin Awards, recognizing the songwriters and publishers of the past year’s top BMI Latin songs played on American radio and television. Reggaeton due Wisin y Yandel are honored with the BMI President’s Award * Invitation only * Postponed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: Beverly Wilshire Hotel, N Rodeo Dr, Beverly Hills, CA

Weblinks: http://www.bmi.com, https://twitter.com/bmi

Contacts: BMI press, press@bmi.com, 1 310 659 9109

——————–

Tuesday, Mar. 31 POSTPONED: Annual Los Angeles Walk to End Genocide – POSTPONED: Annual Los Angeles Walk to End Genocide, hosted by Jewish World Watch, bringing together a multi-faith, multi-ethnic coalition and raising awareness to advance the organization’s range of educational and advocacy efforts in the U.S * Postponed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Weblinks: http://www.jewishworldwatch.org

Contacts: Jewish World Watch, info@jewishworldwatch.org, 1 818 501 1836

——————–

Tuesday, Mar. 31 California Virtual Cancer Action Day at the Capitol – American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network’s annual Cancer Action Day at the Capitol, with people calling on their legislative representatives to ‘make cancer a priority’ * The event is being held virtually in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

Weblinks: http://www.cancer.org, https://twitter.com/ACSCAN

Contacts: Stephanie Winn, ACS CAN Western Region, Steph.Winn@cancer.org, 1 916 802 4033

——————–

Tuesday, Mar. 31 CANCELED: Honda Campus All-Star Challenge – CANCELED: Honda Campus All-Star Challenge, an academic quiz bowl championship for Historically Black Colleges and Universities * Canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

Location: Torrance, CA

Weblinks: http://HCASC.com, https://twitter.com/HCASC, #HCASC

Contacts: Jaymie Robinson, Honda North America, jaymie_robinson@hna.honda.com; Rebecca Lee, AWAPR, rebecca@awapr.com;

——————–

CORPORATE DATA

——————–

Tuesday, Mar. 31 Mercury General Corp: Q1 2020 Dividend payment date

Weblinks: http://investor.mercuryinsurance.com, https://twitter.com/MercuryIns

Contacts: Christopher Graves, Mercury General Corp investor relations, 1 323 937 1060

——————–

Tuesday, Mar. 31 Public Storage Inc: Q1 2020 Dividend payment date

Weblinks: https://investors.publicstorage.com/news-and-events/events-calendar/default.aspx, https://twitter.com/PublicStorage

Contacts: Clemente Teng, Public Storage Investor Relations, 1 818 244 8080 x 1141

——————–

Tuesday, Mar. 31 Prologis Inc: Q1 2020 Dividend payment date

Weblinks: http://ir.prologis.com/events-and-presentations/events/2018, https://twitter.com/Prologis

Contacts: Tracy Ward, ProLogis Investor Relations & Corporate Communications, tward@prologis.com, 1 415 733 9565

——————–

——————–

Wednesday, Apr. 01 – Saturday, Apr. 04 Society of Behavioral Medicine Annual Meeting and Scientific Sessions

Location: Hilton San Francisco Union Square, 333 O’Farrell St, San Francisco, CA

Weblinks: http://www.sbm.org/, https://twitter.com/BehavioralMed

Contacts: Society of Behavioral Medicine, info@sbm.org, 1 414 918 3156

——————–

Wednesday, Apr. 01 – Saturday, Apr. 04 CANCELED: Shell Eco-Marathon Americas – CANCELED: Shell Eco-Marathon Americas – annual fuel economy competition in which student teams construct a vehicle to drive the maximum number of kilometers around a circuit with the highest energy yield possible. The cars are designed, built, and tested at the event by high school and college student teams * Canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: Sonoma Raceway, 29355 Arnold Dr, Sonoma, CA

Weblinks: http://www.shell.com/ecomarathon, https://twitter.com/shell_ecomar, #shellecomarathon

Contacts: Ray Fisher, Shell Eco-Marathon Americas, Ray.Fisher@shell.com

——————–

Wednesday, Apr. 01 – Sunday, Apr. 05 POSTPONED: Beverly Hills Film Festival – POSTPONED: 20th Beverly Hills Film Festival, annual event showcasing the art and talent of filmmakers in the city globally recognized as the home of the motion picture industry * Postponed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Weblinks: http://www.beverlyhillsfilmfestival.com/, https://twitter.com/thebhfilmfest, #thebhfilmfest

Contacts: Beverly Hills Film Festival, info@beverlyhillsfilmfestival.com, 1 310 779 1206

——————–

Wednesday, Apr. 01 POSTPONED: Indie Series Awards – POSTPONED: 11th Annual Indie Series Awards, celebrating the best in independently produced, scripted entertainment created for the Web * Postponed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

Location: The Colony Theatre Company, 555 N 3rd St, Burbank, CA

Weblinks: http://www.indieseriesawards.com/, https://twitter.com/ISAwards

Contacts: Indie Series Awards, info@indieseriesawards.com

——————–

Wednesday, Apr. 01 – Sunday, Apr. 05 POSTPONED: Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles – POSTPONED: 18th annual Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles (IFFLA), first and largest festival in North America dedicated to Indian cinema showcasing films, honoring entertainment industry business executives and promoting the diverse perspectives of the Indian diaspora * Postponed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Weblinks: http://www.indianfilmfestival.org/, https://twitter.com/iffla

Contacts: Karen Tran, Big Time PR, karen@bigtime-pr.com, 1 424 208 3496

——————–

Wednesday, Apr. 01 – Thursday, Apr. 02 POSTPONED: Connect California Show – POSTPONED: Connect California Show * Postponed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: Pasea Hotel & Spa, 21080 Pacific Coast Hwy, Huntington Beach, CA

Weblinks: http://www.connectcaliforniameetings.com/, https://twitter.com/_ConnectAssoc

Contacts: Mindy Hylton, Connect Meetings, mhylton@connectmeetings.com

——————–

Wednesday, Apr. 01 – Friday, Apr. 03 CANCELED: ASCAP Experience – CANCELED: 15th annual ASCAP Experience, previously the ASCAP ‘I Create Music’ Expo, dedicated to songwriting and composing, including panels, workshops, keynotes, master classes and technology demonstrations. Panellists include Jason Mraz and Poo Bear * Canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

Location: InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown, 900 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA

Weblinks: http://www.ascap.com/expo, https://twitter.com/ascapexperience

Contacts: Max Lefkowitz, Shore Fire Media, mlefkowitz@shorefire.com, 1 718 522 7171

——————–

Wednesday, Apr. 01 POSTPONED: Disneyland and Walt Disney World scheduled to reopen – POSTPONED: Disneyland in Anaheim, CA and Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, FL scheduled to reopen after closing their doors 12 Mar due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic * Postponed indefinitely due to the ongoing pandemic

Weblinks: http://thewaltdisneycompany.com, https://twitter.com/waltdisneyco

Contacts: Disneyland Resort Public Relations, dlr.public.relations@disney.com, 1 714 781 4500; Walt Disney World Resort Public Relations, 1 407 566 6397;

——————–

CORPORATE DATA

——————–

Wednesday, Apr. 01 11:00 AM Investor Day Webcast

Weblinks: https://investor.okta.com/events, https://twitter.com/okta

Contacts: Catherine Buan, Okta Inc Investor Relations, investor@okta.com, 1 415 604 3346

——————–

Wednesday, Apr. 01 McKesson Corp: Q4 2020 Dividend payment date

Weblinks: http://www.mckesson.com/en_us/McKesson.com/Investors/Investors.html, https://twitter.com/McKesson

Contacts: Erin Lampert, SVP, Investor Relations, 1 415 983 8391

——————–

Wednesday, Apr. 01 Synovus Financial: Q1 2020 Dividend payment date

Weblinks: http://investor.synovus.com/Event, https://twitter.com/synovus

Contacts: Bob May, Synovus Financial Investor Relations, snvir@synovus.com, 1 706 649 3555