Latest California news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. PDT

California

California virus death toll surpasses 100; infections surge

With cases of coronavirus surging and the death toll surpassing 100, lawmakers are pleading with cooped-up Californians to spend a second weekend at home to slow the spread of the infections. Gov. Gavin Newsom said Saturday that the number of people hospitalized across the state spiked to more than 1,000, and that overnight the number of people admitted to intensive care units doubled from 200 to more than 400. He said the trend could lead to overstretched hospitals in California. Johns Hopkins University tallied more than 5,000 California cases Friday, with at least 112 deaths.

Farmworkers key to keeping US fed are wary of virus spread

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California farms are still working to supply food to much of the United States amid the coronavirus. But some farmworkers are anxious about the virus spreading among them. Many travel in groups to fields and say employers show no regard for social distancing. Some farms are keeping workers spaced out and asking them to wear gloves and use hand sanitizer. But an industry group says the distancing measures can be inefficient and costly. If workers are sidelined by illness, it could jeopardize crop yields and disrupt the food supply. United Farm Workers is using the moment to push for longstanding requests like removing hurdles to sick pay.

Coronavirus roils every segment of US child welfare system

NEW YORK (AP) — Child welfare agencies across the United States are scrambling to confront new challenges arising because of the coronavirus outbreak. For caseworkers, there are physical risks as well as an emotional toll. Child welfare workers in several states, including Michigan, Massachusetts, New York and Washington, have tested positive for the virus. Many agencies have cut back on in-person inspections at homes of children considered at risk of abuse and neglect. Instead, visits are now often done through videoconferencing. Parents of children already in foster care are losing their chances for weekly visits. And slowdowns at family courts are burdening some of those parents with agonizing delays in reunifying with their children.

Longtime soap opera actor John Callahan dies at 66

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Actor John Callahan, known for playing Edmund Grey on “All My Children” and also starring on other soaps including “Days of Our Lives,” “Santa Barbara” and “Falcon Crest,” has died. He was 66. His ex-wife and former “All My Children” co-star Eva LaRue announced his death on her social media account on Saturday. The two shared a daughter, Kaya,

What’s essential? In France: pastry, wine. In US: golf, guns

The coronavirus pandemic is defining for the globe what’s essential and what things we really can’t do without, even though we might not need them for survival. Attempting to slow the spread of the virus, authorities in many places are determining what shops and services can remain open. They’re also restricting citizens from leaving their homes. Whether it’s Asia, Europe, Africa or the United States, there’s general agreement on what’s essential: Health care workers, law enforcement, utility workers, food production and communications are generally exempt from lockdowns. But some activities reflect a national identity, or the efforts of lobbyists.

US agency includes gun sellers as ‘critical’ infrastructure

WASHINGTON (AP) — A gun rights group is cheering the Trump administration’s designation of the firearms industry, including retailers, as part of the nation’s critical infrastructure during the coronavirus emergency.. The designation by the federal Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency is advisory and does not override determinations by individual jurisdictions. The group Gun Owners of America says in a statement that it is encouraged that the Trump administration is not ignoring what it calls “the ability to protect yourself.” Gun rights groups have filed suit after the Los Angeles County sheriff closed gun stores in the wake of California Gov. Gavin Newsom letting counties decide for themselves whether firearms dealers are nonessential businesses subject to closure.

Tribes say persistent efforts pay off in massive stimulus

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Tribes say their persistent efforts to be included in a massive stimulus bill to respond to the new coronavirus have paid off. Tribes have been lobbying Congress to help address shortfalls in an already underfunded health care system that serves Native Americans. They secured $10 billion in the bill that President Donald Trump signed Friday. Most of it is set aside as a relief fund that will be distributed based on need. More than $1 billion will go to the federal agency that provides primary health care for more than 2 million Native Americans. The Navajo Nation in the U.S. Southwest has been hardest hit by the virus with more than 90 confirmed cases.

California restaurants say 30% to close without state aid

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California’s restaurant industry _ hit hard by restrictions to stop the spread of coronavirus _ is warning that 30% of its businesses could close permanently without help from the state. In a letter to Gov. Gavin Newsom sent Friday, the California Restaurant Association says directives that have closed sit-down dining rooms around the state have nearly decimated the industry. Among its proposals in a letter obtained by The Associated Press, the group wants a delay in planned minimum-wage increases and a postponement in property and other tax payments. The California Labor Federation says it would strongly oppose any effort to roll back scheduled minimum wage increases.

Whales face more fatal ship collisions as waters warm

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Scientists say the world’s largest whales face increased risk of death from ship strikes as waters warm. For some species, such as the rare North Atlantic right whale, the changing ocean environment is causing the whales to stray outside protected zones designed to keep them safe from ships. Vessels strikes are among the most frequent causes of accidental death in large whales, along with entanglement in fishing gear. Conservationists, scientists and animal lovers have pushed for the International Maritime Organization to do more to protect the whales, but that won’t happen without cooperation from the worldwide shipping industry.

Texts, not door-knocks: Census outreach shifts amid virus

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The coronavirus has waylaid efforts to get as many people as possible to take part in the census. The outbreak and subsequent orders by states and cities to stay home and avoid other people came just as the census ramped up for most Americans two weeks ago. Nonprofits and civic organizations leading census outreach efforts are now pivoting from in-person activities to digital strategies. Texting campaigns and social media are replacing knocking on doors and rallies. The coronavirus has pushed back the deadline to wrap up the once-a-decade count, which determines how much federal money goes to communities.