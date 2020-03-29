Here is the latest California news from The Associated Press at 11:40 a.m. PDT

California

KLAMATH, Calif. (AP) — Plans to tear down four hydroelectric dams in rugged country along the Oregon-California border to save salmon are generating excitement from environmentalists and tribes, and fear and anger among those who want the dams to stay. The $450 million project would be the largest dam demolition in U.S. history. It would reshape vast stretches of the Klamath River and could bring salmon back to spawning habitat that has been blocked to fish for more than a century. Project backers say federal regulators could vote this spring to transfer the dams’ hydroelectric licenses from the current operator to a nonprofit formed to oversee the demolition.

UNDATED (AP) — With cases of coronavirus surging and the death toll surpassing 100, lawmakers are pleading with cooped-up Californians to spend a second weekend at home to slow the spread of the infections. Gov. Gavin Newsom said Saturday that the number of people hospitalized across the state spiked to more than 1,000, and that overnight the number of people admitted to intensive care units doubled from 200 to more than 400. He said the trend could lead to overstretched hospitals in California. Johns Hopkins University tallied more than 5,000 California cases Friday, with at least 112 deaths.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California farms are still working to supply food to much of the United States amid the coronavirus. But some farmworkers are anxious about the virus spreading among them. Many travel in groups to fields and say employers show no regard for social distancing. Some farms are keeping workers spaced out and asking them to wear gloves and use hand sanitizer. But an industry group says the distancing measures can be inefficient and costly. If workers are sidelined by illness, it could jeopardize crop yields and disrupt the food supply. United Farm Workers is using the moment to push for longstanding requests like removing hurdles to sick pay.

NEW YORK (AP) — Child welfare agencies across the United States are scrambling to confront new challenges arising because of the coronavirus outbreak. For caseworkers, there are physical risks as well as an emotional toll. Child welfare workers in several states, including Michigan, Massachusetts, New York and Washington, have tested positive for the virus. Many agencies have cut back on in-person inspections at homes of children considered at risk of abuse and neglect. Instead, visits are now often done through videoconferencing. Parents of children already in foster care are losing their chances for weekly visits. And slowdowns at family courts are burdening some of those parents with agonizing delays in reunifying with their children.