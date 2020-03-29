California

Associated Press California Daybook for Sunday, Mar. 29.

Sunday, Mar. 29 5:00 PM POSTPONED: Daily Front Row Fashion Los Angeles Awards – POSTPONED: Daily Front Row 6th annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards (FLAs), presented by Maybelline New York, Moroccanoil, Sunglass Hut, PrettyLittleThing, FIJI Water, Kronenbourg Blanc 1664, and Chateau d’Esclans * Postponed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

Location: Beverly Wilshire Hotel, N Rodeo Dr, Beverly Hills, CA

Weblinks: http://www.fashionweekdaily.com/, https://twitter.com/DailyFrontRow

Contacts: Andy Gelb, Slate PR, andy@slate-pr.com, 1 310 461 0111; Elyse Weissman, Slate PR, elyse@slate-pr.com, 1 310 461 0114;

Media Check-in: 4:00 PM

Sunday, Mar. 29 – Wednesday, Apr. 01 CANCELED: MBA Technology Solutions Conference & Expo – CANCELED: MBA Technology Solutions Conference & Expo * Canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

Location: JW Marriott Los Angeles L.A. LIVE, 900 W Olympic Blvd, Los Angeles, CA

Weblinks: http://www.mbaa.org/, https://twitter.com/MBAMortgage

Contacts: MBA Meetings and Conferences, meetings@mba.org, 1 800 793 6222 x 3; Rob Van Raaphorst, Mortgage Bankers Association press, rvanraaphorst@mba.org, 1 202 557 2799;

Sunday, Mar. 29 – Saturday, Apr. 04 CANCELED: Mountain Travel Symposium – CANCELED: MTS Mountain Travel Symposium, business-to-business event for the mountain travel and skiing industry * Canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: North Lake Tahoe, Kings Beach, CA

Weblinks: http://www.mtntrvl.com/, https://twitter.com/MTNTRVL

Contacts: Martina Routh, Mountain Travel Symposium, mrouth@mtntrvl.com, +44 (0) 203 489 8196, +44 (0) 750 838 2781

Sunday, Mar. 29 POSTPONED: iHeartRadio Music Awards – POSTPONED: iHeartRadio Music Awards, 7th annual ceremony showcasing the year’s biggest artists and songs, airs live on FOX from 8:00 PM EDT / PDT tape-delayed, and on iHeartMedia radio stations nationwide. Usher hosts and performs, with additional performances from Justin Bieber, Halsey and Lizzo. Nominees include Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Halsey, Lizzo and Taylor Swift (Female Artist of the Year); Ed Sheeran, Khalid, Luke Combs, Post Malone and Shawn Mendes (Male Artist of the Year); and Dan + Shay, Imagine Dragons, Jonas Brothers, Maroon 5 and Panic! At The Disco (Best Duo/Group of the Year) * Postponed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

Location: Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall, 665 W Jefferson Blvd, Los Angeles, CA

Weblinks: http://www.iheart.com/, https://twitter.com/iHeartRadio, #iHeartAwards

Contacts: iHeartRadio, Sunshine Sachs, iHeartRadio@SunshineSachs.com, 1 323 822 9300

Monday, Mar. 30 – Wednesday, Apr. 01 CANCELED: NACW – North American Carbon World conference – CANCELED: NACW – North American Carbon World conference * Cancelled due to coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

Location: Hyatt Regency San Francisco, 5 Embarcadero Center, San Francisco, CA

Weblinks: http://www.nacwconference.com, https://twitter.com/climatereserve, #nacw2020

Contacts: Climate Action Reserve, reserve@climateactionreserve.org, 1 213 891 1444

Monday, Mar. 30 – Friday, Apr. 03 World Economic Forum’s Virtual China Business Roundtable Spring

Location: Beijing

Weblinks: http://www.weforum.org, https://twitter.com/wef

Contacts: Yann Zopf, World Economic Forum Head of Media Operations and Events, Public Engagement, yann.zopf@weforum.org, +41 22 869 3618

CORPORATE DATA

Monday, Mar. 30 Kilroy Realty Corp: Q1 2020 Ex-dividend date

Weblinks: http://phx.corporate-ir.net/phoenix.zhtml?c=79637&p=irol-calendar

Contacts: Tyler H Rose, Kilroy Realty Corp Investor Relations, investorrelations@kilroyrealty.com, 1 310 481 8484

Monday, Mar. 30 Essex Property Trust Inc: Q1 2020 Ex-dividend date

Weblinks: http://investors.essexapartmenthomes.com/EventCalendar

Contacts: Barb Pak, Essex Property Trust Investor Relations, bpak@essex.com, 1 650 494 3700

Monday, Mar. 30 Edison International: Q1 2020 Ex-dividend date

Weblinks: http://www.edison.com/investors/ir_news.asp, https://twitter.com/SCE

Contacts: Scott Cunningham, Edison International Investor Relations, Scott.Cunningham@EdisonIntl.com, 1 626 302 2540

Monday, Mar. 30 Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc: Q1 2020 Ex-dividend date

Weblinks: http://www.snl.com/IRWebLinkX/corporateprofile.aspx?iid=111908

Contacts: Joel S. Marcus, Alexandria Real Estate CEO, corporateinformation@are.com, 1 626 396 4828

Monday, Mar. 30 Douglas Emmett Inc: Q1 2020 Ex-dividend date

Weblinks: http://www.snl.com/irweblinkx/corporateprofile.aspx?iid=4137375

Contacts: Stuart McElhinney, Douglas Emmett Vice President – Investor Relations, smcelhinney@douglasemmett.com, 1 310 255 7751

Monday, Mar. 30 Franklin Resources: Q1 2020 Ex-dividend date

Weblinks: https://investors.franklinresources.com/investor-relations/events-and-presentations/default.aspx, https://twitter.com/FTI_US

Contacts: Skip Stallings, Franklin Investor Relations, lstallings@frk.com, 1 650 312 2913

Monday, Mar. 30 Agilent Technologies: Q1 2020 Ex-dividend date

Weblinks: http://investor.agilent.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=103274&p=irol-irhome, https://twitter.com/Agilent

Contacts: Alicia Rodriguez/ Ruben DiRado, Agilent Technologies Investor Relations, investor_relations@agilent.com, 1 408 345 8862

Tuesday, Mar. 31 10:00 AM POSTPONED: The Old Globe hosts 30th annual fashion show fundraiser – POSTPONED: The Old Globe: Celebrating Couture 2020, 30th annual fashion show and luncheon benefiting The Old Globe’s artistic and arts engagement programs * Postponed due to coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

Location: Hyatt Regency La Jolla at Aventine, 3777 La Jolla Village Dr, San Diego, CA

Weblinks: http://www.theoldglobe.org

Contacts: Susan Chicoine, Public Relations Director , schicoine@TheOldGlobe.org, 1 619 238 0043 x2152

Tuesday, Mar. 31 – Wednesday, Apr. 01 Semi-Annual Medical Device and Diagnostic Sales Training and Development Conference

Location: San Diego, CA

Weblinks: http://www.q1productions.com/, https://twitter.com/q1productions

Contacts: Eric Jahnke, Q1 Productions, marketing@q1productions.com, 1 312 955 0424

Tuesday, Mar. 31 – Wednesday, Apr. 01 Semi-Annual Medical Device Clinical Training and Education Conference

Location: San Diego, CA

Weblinks: http://www.q1productions.com/, https://twitter.com/q1productions

Contacts: Eric Jahnke, Q1 Productions, marketing@q1productions.com, 1 312 955 0424

Tuesday, Mar. 31 POSTPONED: BMI Latin Awards – POSTPONED: 27th annual BMI Latin Awards, recognizing the songwriters and publishers of the past year’s top BMI Latin songs played on American radio and television. Reggaeton due Wisin y Yandel are honored with the BMI President’s Award * Invitation only * Postponed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: Beverly Wilshire Hotel, N Rodeo Dr, Beverly Hills, CA

Weblinks: http://www.bmi.com, https://twitter.com/bmi

Contacts: BMI press, press@bmi.com, 1 310 659 9109

Tuesday, Mar. 31 POSTPONED: Annual Los Angeles Walk to End Genocide – POSTPONED: Annual Los Angeles Walk to End Genocide, hosted by Jewish World Watch, bringing together a multi-faith, multi-ethnic coalition and raising awareness to advance the organization’s range of educational and advocacy efforts in the U.S * Postponed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Weblinks: http://www.jewishworldwatch.org

Contacts: Jewish World Watch, info@jewishworldwatch.org, 1 818 501 1836

Tuesday, Mar. 31 – Saturday, Apr. 04 Annual Museums and the Web conference

Location: Omni Los Angeles Hotel at California Plaza, 251 S Olive St, Los Angeles, CA

Weblinks: http://www.museweb.net/, https://twitter.com/museweb

Contacts: MWConf, info@mwconf.org

Tuesday, Mar. 31 California Virtual Cancer Action Day at the Capitol – American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network’s annual Cancer Action Day at the Capitol, with people calling on their legislative representatives to ‘make cancer a priority’ * The event is being held virtually in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

Weblinks: http://www.cancer.org, https://twitter.com/ACSCAN

Contacts: Stephanie Winn, ACS CAN Western Region, Steph.Winn@cancer.org, 1 916 802 4033

Tuesday, Mar. 31 CANCELED: Honda Campus All-Star Challenge – CANCELED: Honda Campus All-Star Challenge, an academic quiz bowl championship for Historically Black Colleges and Universities * Canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

Location: Torrance, CA

Weblinks: http://HCASC.com, https://twitter.com/HCASC, #HCASC

Contacts: Jaymie Robinson, Honda North America, jaymie_robinson@hna.honda.com; Rebecca Lee, AWAPR, rebecca@awapr.com;

CORPORATE DATA

Tuesday, Mar. 31 Mercury General Corp: Q1 2020 Dividend payment date

Weblinks: http://investor.mercuryinsurance.com, https://twitter.com/MercuryIns

Contacts: Christopher Graves, Mercury General Corp investor relations, 1 323 937 1060

——————–

Weblinks: https://investors.publicstorage.com/news-and-events/events-calendar/default.aspx, https://twitter.com/PublicStorage

Contacts: Clemente Teng, Public Storage Investor Relations, 1 818 244 8080 x 1141

——————–

Tuesday, Mar. 31 Prologis Inc: Q1 2020 Dividend payment date

Weblinks: http://ir.prologis.com/events-and-presentations/events/2018, https://twitter.com/Prologis

Contacts: Tracy Ward, ProLogis Investor Relations & Corporate Communications, tward@prologis.com, 1 415 733 9565