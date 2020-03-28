Latest California news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. PDT

California

VIRUS OUTBREAK-CALIFORNIA FARMERS

Farmworkers key to keeping US fed are wary of virus spread

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California farms are still working to supply food to much of the United States amid the coronavirus. But some farmworkers are anxious about the virus spreading among them. Many travel in groups to fields and say employers show no regard for social distancing. Some farms are keeping workers spaced out and asking them to wear gloves and use hand sanitizer. But an industry group says the distancing measures can be inefficient and costly. If workers are sidelined by illness, it could jeopardize crop yields and disrupt the food supply. United Farm Workers is using the moment to push for longstanding requests like removing hurdles to sick pay.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-CHILD WELFARE

Coronavirus is roiling every part of child welfare system

NEW YORK (AP) — Child welfare agencies in the U.S. have a difficult mission in the best of times, and now they’re scrambling to confront new challenges during the coronavirus outbreak. For caseworkers, the potential toll is physical and emotional. Child welfare workers in several states, including Michigan, Massachusetts, New York and Washington, have tested positive for the virus. Many agencies have cut back on in-person inspections at homes of children considered at risk of abuse and neglect. Parents of children already in foster care are losing their chances for weekly visits. And slowdowns at family courts are burdening some of those parents with agonizing delays in reunifying with their children.

AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-WHAT’S-ESSENTIAL-

What’s essential? In France: pastry, wine. In US: golf, guns

The coronavirus pandemic is defining for the globe what’s essential and what things we really can’t do without, even though we might not need them for survival. Attempting to slow the spread of the virus, authorities in many places are determining what shops and services can remain open. They’re also restricting citizens from leaving their homes. Whether it’s Asia, Europe, Africa or the United States, there’s general agreement on what’s essential: Health care workers, law enforcement, utility workers, food production and communications are generally exempt from lockdowns. But some activities reflect a national identity, or the efforts of lobbyists.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-STIMULUS-TRIBES

Tribes say persistent efforts pay off in massive stimulus

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Tribes say their persistent efforts to be included in a massive stimulus bill to respond to the new coronavirus have paid off. Tribes have been lobbying Congress to help address shortfalls in an already underfunded health care system that serves Native Americans. They secured $10 billion in the bill that President Donald Trump signed Friday. Most of it is set aside as a relief fund that will be distributed based on need. More than $1 billion will go to the federal agency that provides primary health care for more than 2 million Native Americans. The Navajo Nation in the U.S. Southwest has been hardest hit by the virus with more than 90 confirmed cases.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-CALIFORNIA

California lawmakers plead: fight virus, don’t pack beaches

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California lawmakers are begging people not to pack beaches and hiking trails as a sunny weekend arrives after days of residents being cooped up under stay-at-home orders. Springtime weather is expected more than a week after Gov. Gavin Newsom barred 40 million residents from going outdoors except for essentials. Even so, reports of crowds have prompted local and state officials to warn that ignoring social distancing and beach closures could spread the virus, which already is surging. Johns Hopkins University tallied more than 4,700 California cases Friday, with at least 97 deaths.

AP-CA-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-CALIFORNIA-RESTAURANTS

California restaurants say 30% to close without state aid

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California’s restaurant industry _ hit hard by restrictions to stop the spread of coronavirus _ is warning that 30% of its businesses could close permanently without help from the state. In a letter to Gov. Gavin Newsom sent Friday, the California Restaurant Association says directives that have closed sit-down dining rooms around the state have nearly decimated the industry. Among its proposals in a letter obtained by The Associated Press, the group wants a delay in planned minimum-wage increases and a postponement in property and other tax payments. The California Labor Federation says it would strongly oppose any effort to roll back scheduled minimum wage increases.

SHIP STRIKES-WARMING OCEANS

Whales face more fatal ship collisions as waters warm

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Scientists say the world’s largest whales face increased risk of death from ship strikes as waters warm. For some species, such as the rare North Atlantic right whale, the changing ocean environment is causing the whales to stray outside protected zones designed to keep them safe from ships. Vessels strikes are among the most frequent causes of accidental death in large whales, along with entanglement in fishing gear. Conservationists, scientists and animal lovers have pushed for the International Maritime Organization to do more to protect the whales, but that won’t happen without cooperation from the worldwide shipping industry.

AP-US-2020-CENSUS-BEST-LAID-PLANS

Texts, not door-knocks: Census outreach shifts amid virus

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The coronavirus has waylaid efforts to get as many people as possible to take part in the census. The outbreak and subsequent orders by states and cities to stay home and avoid other people came just as the census ramped up for most Americans two weeks ago. Nonprofits and civic organizations leading census outreach efforts are now pivoting from in-person activities to digital strategies. Texting campaigns and social media are replacing knocking on doors and rallies. The coronavirus has pushed back the deadline to wrap up the once-a-decade count, which determines how much federal money goes to communities.

AP-CA-CALIFORNIA GOVERNOR-PARDONS

California governor commutes sentences, including for murder

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday pardoned five people who already served their time and commuted the sentences of 21 state prison inmates. They include more than a dozen convicted of murder or related crimes. The victims were children in two of the cases and a pregnant woman in a third. Newsom’s office says the clemency requests were being considered before the coronavirus crisis but influenced some of his decisions. Attorneys representing inmates this week asked federal judges to free thousands of inmates to help prisons better confront the pandemic. Newsom said mass inmate releases would further burden strained community health care systems and homelessness programs.

AP-US-CALIFORNIA-WILDFIRES-UTILITY

PG&E to use wildfire victims fund to pay for past crimes

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Pacific Gas & Electric is warning its elaborate plan for getting out of bankruptcy might collapse if the utility can’t pay for its crimes in a deadly wildfire by taking money away from a fund set up to compensate thousands of victims for their losses. The twist this week comes after PG&E disclosed it will plead guilty to 84 felony counts of involuntary manslaughter its role in a deadly wildfire in Northern California in 2018. The nation’s largest utility will pay a $4 million fine as part of its plea, but plans to do so by drawing upon a $13.5 billion settlement with wildfire victims.