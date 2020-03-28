Here is the latest California news from The Associated Press at 11:40 a.m. PDT

California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California farms are still working to supply food to much of the United States amid the coronavirus. But some farmworkers are anxious about the virus spreading among them. Many travel in groups to fields and say employers show no regard for social distancing. Some farms are keeping workers spaced out and asking them to wear gloves and use hand sanitizer. But an industry group says the distancing measures can be inefficient and costly. If workers are sidelined by illness, it could jeopardize crop yields and disrupt the food supply. United Farm Workers is using the moment to push for longstanding requests like removing hurdles to sick pay.

NEW YORK (AP) — Child welfare agencies in the U.S. have a difficult mission in the best of times, and now they’re scrambling to confront new challenges during the coronavirus outbreak. For caseworkers, the potential toll is physical and emotional. Child welfare workers in several states, including Michigan, Massachusetts, New York and Washington, have tested positive for the virus. Many agencies have cut back on in-person inspections at homes of children considered at risk of abuse and neglect. Parents of children already in foster care are losing their chances for weekly visits. And slowdowns at family courts are burdening some of those parents with agonizing delays in reunifying with their children.

UNDATED (AP) — The coronavirus pandemic is defining for the globe what’s essential and what things we really can’t do without, even though we might not need them for survival. Attempting to slow the spread of the virus, authorities in many places are determining what shops and services can remain open. They’re also restricting citizens from leaving their homes. Whether it’s Asia, Europe, Africa or the United States, there’s general agreement on what’s essential: Health care workers, law enforcement, utility workers, food production and communications are generally exempt from lockdowns. But some activities reflect a national identity, or the efforts of lobbyists.

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Tribes say their persistent efforts to be included in a massive stimulus bill to respond to the new coronavirus have paid off. Tribes have been lobbying Congress to help address shortfalls in an already underfunded health care system that serves Native Americans. They secured $10 billion in the bill that President Donald Trump signed Friday. Most of it is set aside as a relief fund that will be distributed based on need. More than $1 billion will go to the federal agency that provides primary health care for more than 2 million Native Americans. The Navajo Nation in the U.S. Southwest has been hardest hit by the virus with more than 90 confirmed cases.