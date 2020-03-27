Latest California news, sports, business and entertainment at 9:20 p.m. PDT

California

California has surge of virus cases that threatens hospitals

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California is beginning to see the surge of coronavirus cases that threatens to overwhelm hospitals. Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday said California’s cases grew 26% in a day. Johns Hopkins University tallied more than 4,700 California cases as of Friday afternoon, with at least 97 deaths. State officials have been preparing for a surge in hospitalizations and have scrambled to create the estimated 50,000 additional beds that could be needed. Help arrived Friday in the form of the Navy hospital ship Mercy that docked in the Port of Los Angeles. It has 1,000 beds and will be used to treat non-COVID-19 patients to free up hospitals for virus cases.

California restaurants say 30% to close without state aid

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California’s restaurant industry _ hit hard by restrictions to stop the spread of coronavirus _ is warning that 30% of its businesses could close permanently without help from the state. In a letter to Gov. Gavin Newsom sent Friday, the California Restaurant Association says directives that have closed sit-down dining rooms around the state have nearly decimated the industry. Among its proposals in a letter obtained by The Associated Press, the group wants a delay in planned minimum-wage increases and a postponement in property and other tax payments. The California Labor Federation says it would strongly oppose any effort to roll back scheduled minimum wage increases.

California governor commutes sentences, including for murder

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday pardoned five people who already served their time and commuted the sentences of 21 state prison inmates. They include more than a dozen convicted of murder or related crimes. The victims were children in two of the cases and a pregnant woman in a third. Newsom’s office says the clemency requests were being considered before the coronavirus crisis but influenced some of his decisions. Attorneys representing inmates this week asked federal judges to free thousands of inmates to help prisons better confront the pandemic. Newsom said mass inmate releases would further burden strained community health care systems and homelessness programs.

PG&E to use wildfire victims fund to pay for past crimes

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Pacific Gas & Electric is warning its elaborate plan for getting out of bankruptcy might collapse if the utility can’t pay for its crimes in a deadly wildfire by taking money away from a fund set up to compensate thousands of victims for their losses. The twist this week comes after PG&E disclosed it will plead guilty to 84 felony counts of involuntary manslaughter its role in a deadly wildfire in Northern California in 2018. The nation’s largest utility will pay a $4 million fine as part of its plea, but plans to do so by drawing upon a $13.5 billion settlement with wildfire victims.

Coronavirus cases hit 2 largest US cities differently

LOS ANGELES (AP) — There’s a large difference in how hard the nation’s two largest cities have been hit by the coronavirus. Los Angeles confirmed a case in January while New York City didn’t report one until March. But now, New York has far more infections and is reeling from the crisis. Los Angeles health officials aren’t relieved. They’re warning it could be walloped like New York as a boost in testing leads to a surge in cases. The Los Angeles public health director says it would be foolish not to prepare for similar numbers. Experts say LA’s smaller number of cases is due to fewer tests, less dense housing and more people driving cars.

Ex-LA councilman to plead guilty in public corruption case

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A former city councilman has agreed to plead guilty to obstructing an investigation into his acceptance of tens of thousands of dollars in cash, female escort services and other perks from an individual pursuing major real-estate deals in Los Angeles. Mitchell Englander, of Santa Monica, entered the agreement Friday in U.S. District Court. In it, the 49-year-old admits to trying to hinder an FBI investigation into trips to he took to Las Vegas and Palm Springs where authorities say a businessperson seeking LA real-estate connections showered him with cash and gifts. He faces up to five years in prison.

Charges dropped for topless protesters at Sanders NV rally

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Criminal charges have been dropped in Nevada against three topless protesters who were arrested at a rally for Democratic presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders in Carson City in February. The three animal-protection activists from California were arrested Feb. 16 for gross misdemeanor indecent exposure after they took the stage at the Vermont senator’s event and denounced the dairy industry. They are affiliated with the San Francisco-based activist group, Direct Action Everywhere. The group issued a statement this week publicized the dropping of charges Carson City District Attorney Jason Woodbury confirmed in an email to The Associated Press Friday none of the women will be prosecuted.

A few miles away yet worlds apart, 2 families wait out virus

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A global pandemic may know no boundaries. But how you survive the upheaval may depend in large part on your paycheck. For San Francisco lawyer Rebecca Biernat, a mother of three, it means working from home, her kids doing online school and enjoying a slower pace of life and time together. For hotel housekeeper Sonia Bautista, the world is spiraling out of control. She and her husband have lost their jobs, and they can’t afford their rent. California’s Bay Area has been shut down for more than a week, the first region of America to order its residents to stay home in a desperate bid to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Gun groups sue Los Angeles sheriff over shutdown order

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Four gun-owners rights organizations are suing Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva over his repeated attempts this week to shut down firearms dealers. They contend his actions violate citizens’ constitutionally guaranteed right to bear arms. The federal suit was filed Friday by the Second Amendment Foundation, National Rifle Association of America, California Gun Rights Foundation, and Firearms Policy Coalition. Villanueva’s office did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Meanwhile, libertarian economist and actor Ben Stein sued Gov. Gavin Newsom, challenging whether California’s unprecedented restrictions on social movement can actually be enforced.

Coronavirus restrictions, rain improve LA area air quality

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Southern Californians who venture outside this week will see excellent air quality, resulting from business closures during the coronavirus pandemic and recent rain. The area’s famous freeway are empty but experts say the lack of cars is contributing only a small amount to the clear skies. Shipping is down in the ports, meaning fewer trucks and cargo vessels are running. There are also fewer planes flying and more construction projects on hold. Emissions from heavy machinery accounts for nearly 80% of all greenhouse gas emissions in LA County. Researchers are analyzing just how much emissions have dropped. Results are expected in a few weeks.