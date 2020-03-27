Here is the latest California news from The Associated Press at 11:40 a.m. PDT

California

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A global pandemic may know no boundaries. But how you survive the upheaval may depend in large part on your paycheck. For San Francisco lawyer Rebecca Biernat, a mother of three, it means working from home, her kids doing online school and enjoying a slower pace of life and time together. For hotel housekeeper Sonia Bautista, the world is spiraling out of control. She and her husband have lost their jobs, and they can’t afford their rent. California’s Bay Area has been shut down for more than a week, the first region of America to order its residents to stay home in a desperate bid to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — There’s a large difference in how hard the nation’s two largest cities have been hit by the coronavirus. Los Angeles confirmed a case in January while New York City didn’t report one until March. But now, New York has far more infections than any other city and is reeling from the crisis. Los Angeles health officials aren’t relieved. They’re warning that Los Angeles could be walloped like New York as a boost in testing leads to a surge in cases. The Los Angeles public health director says it would be foolish not to prepare for similar numbers. Experts say LA’s smaller number of cases is due to fewer tests, less dense housing and more people driving cars.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A military hospital ship that arrived in Los Angeles will provide 1,000 beds for non-coronavirus patients to relieve over-burdened medical centers expected to be hit with a surge of COVID-19 cases. The US Naval Ship Mercy pulled into port Friday after LA saw a 50% daily jump in coronavirus cases. California has 4,040 cases and 82 deaths. LA Mayor Eric Garcetti and California Gov. Gavin Newsom are expected to visit the Mercy, which could begin receiving patients over the weekend.

UNDATED (AP) — There’s no consensus in the U.S. on whether gun shops are considered essential businesses that can remain open during stay-at-home orders meant to slow the coronavirus. Some gun rights advocates are concerned about an erosion of Second Amendment rights just as Americans are buying firearms in record numbers to try to protect their families. Even some gun control advocates worry that closing down licensed gun dealers would send people online or to private sales that don’t require background checks. But they also say keeping shops open could mean more first-time buyers who lack training on how to safely handle a gun.