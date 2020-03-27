California

Associated Press California Daybook for Friday, Mar. 27.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Los Angeles bureau is reachable at 213-626-1200 and the San Francisco bureau at 415-495-1708. Send daybook items to California@applanner.com.

To see your Daybooks and events for California and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

Friday, Mar. 27 11:00 AM San Bernardino County fire agencies detail plans to ensure uninterrupted service during pandemic – San Bernardino County fire agencies announce strategy to maintain a robust response system during coronovirus (COVID-19) PANDEMIC

Location: 115 N Del Rosa Dr, 115 N Del Rosa Dr, San Bernardino, CA

Weblinks: http://www.sbcounty.gov/default.asp

Contacts: Eric Sherwin, Public Information Officer, San Bernardino County, esherwin@sbcfire.org, 1 909 547 5080

——————–

Friday, Mar. 27 12:00 PM National Nurses United call for protection for registered nurses treating patients with coronavirus – National Nurses United host action and media availability during their lunchtime at UCSD Medical Center Hillcrest, to describe current conditions and the need for more N95 respirators and other protective gear required to safely treat coronavirus (COVID-19) patients

Location: UC San Diego Medical Center, Hillcrest, 200 W Arbor Dr, San Diego, CA

Weblinks: http://www.nationalnursesunited.org, https://twitter.com/NationalNurses

Contacts: National Nurses United press, press@nationalnursesunited.org

——————–

Friday, Mar. 27 3:00 PM CANCELED: 9th annual Nowruz at The Midnight Mission – CANCELED: 9th annual Nowruz at The Midnight Mission, featuring a traditional Nowruz meal of Iranian delicacies, as well as live musical entertainment and performances by dance ensembles * Canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

Location: The Midnight Mission, 601 S San Pedro St., Los Angeles, CA

Weblinks: http://www.midnightmission.org, https://twitter.com/MidniteMission

Contacts: Georgia Berkovich , The Midnight Mission, gberkovich@midnightmission.org, 1 213 624 4588

——————–

Friday, Mar. 27 3:30 PM – Santa Clara County officials provide coronavirus (COVID-19) update

Location: Santa Clara County Government Center, 70 W Hedding St, San Jose, CA

Weblinks: http://www.sccgov.org/, https://twitter.com/sccgov

Contacts: Beth Willon , Santa Clara County BOS, Beth.Willon@bos.sccgov.org, 1 408 660 5174

——————–

Friday, Mar. 27 POSTPONED: Annual Los Angeles Business Council Sustainability Summit – POSTPONED: Annual Los Angeles Business Council Sustainability Summit * Postponed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

Location: Bovard Auditorium, 3551 Trousdale Pkwy, Los Angeles, CA

Weblinks: http://www.labusinesscouncil.org, https://twitter.com/labctweets

Contacts: Rachel Levy, rlevy@labusinesscouncil.org, 1 310 226 7460

——————–

Friday, Mar. 27 – Sunday, Mar. 29 CANCELED: National Postdoctoral Association Annual Conference – CANCELED: National Postdoctoral Association Annual Conference * Canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: San Diego Marriott Mission Valley, 8757 Rio San Diego Dr, San Diego, CA

Weblinks: http://www.nationalpostdoc.org/, https://twitter.com/nationalpostdoc

Contacts: NPA, contact@nationalpostdoc.org, 1 202 326 6424

——————–

Friday, Mar. 27 California governor and Los Angeles mayor visit USNS Mercy hospital ship – California Governor Gavin Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti visit USNS Mercy hospital ship as it docks in the Port of Los Angeles

Location: Port of Los Angeles, Los Angeles, CA

Weblinks: http://www.lacity.org/, https://twitter.com/LACity

Contacts: City of Los Angeles press, 1 213 978 0741

——————–

Friday, Mar. 27 – Saturday, Mar. 28 CANCELED: Association for the Study of Religion, Economics, and Culture Annual Conference – CANCELED: Association for the Study of Religion, Economics, and Culture Annual Conference, featuring keynote from Stanford University Professor Ran Abramitzky * Canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

Location: Chapman University, 1 University Dr, Orange, CA

Weblinks: http://www.asrec.org

Contacts: ASREC, conference@asrec.org

——————–

CORPORATE DATA

——————–

Friday, Mar. 27 Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co: Q1 2020 Dividend payment date

Weblinks: http://www.rsac.com/

Contacts: Brenda Miyamoto, Reliance Steel & Aluminum Investor Relations, investor@rsac.com, 1 213 576 2428

——————–

——————–

Saturday, Mar. 28 8:30 AM POSTPONED: ‘Salute to Black Women’ Business Conference – POSTPONED: ‘Salute to Black Women’ Business Conference, Expo and Awards Luncheon * Postponed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: Renaissance Los Angeles Airport Hotel, 9620 Airport Blvd, Los Angeles, CA

Weblinks: http://www.bbala.org, https://twitter.com/suiteevents

Contacts: Black Business Association, mail@bbala.org, 1 323 291 9334

——————–

Saturday, Mar. 28 5:00 PM CANCELED: Human Rights Campaign 2020 Los Angeles Gala Dinner – CANCELED: Human Rights Campaign 2020 Los Angeles Gala Dinner, honoring the efforts of those who dedicate their time to bettering the lives of LGBTQ people. Honorees include Dan Levy (HRC Visibility Award) and Janelle Monae (HRC Equality Award). Celeb guests include Stephanie Beatriz, Nhandi, Dana Goldberg, Lance Bass, Maria Bello, Jake Borelli, Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman, Blossom Brown, Kristi Henderson, Ryan Russell, Yeardley Smith and Amber Whittington * HRC is the nation’s largest civil rights organization working to achieve equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer people * Canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

Location: InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown, Los Angeles, CA

Weblinks: http://www.hrcladinner.com/, https://twitter.com/hrc

Contacts: Stephen Peters, HRC media, Stephen.Peters@hrc.org, 1 202 423 2860; Elyse Weissman, Slate PR, elyse@slate-pr.com, 1 310 461 0114;

Media interested in covering the event should request media credentials via this link or by email to stephen.peters@hrc.org. Due to limited space, only members of the media who have been credentialed in advance will be allowed entrance

——————–

UPDATED EVENT: Saturday, Mar. 28 7:30 PM CANCELED: 9th annual Miss Russian LA 2020 – CANCELED: 9th annual Miss Russian LA 2020, celebrating Russian women living in the U.S. * Canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

Location: Dolby Theatre, 6801 Hollywood Blvd, Hollywood, CA

Weblinks: https://eventcartel.com/, https://twitter.com/EventCartelInc

Contacts: Monica Gillen, EventCartel, mcatg@earthlink.net, 1 714 271 4081

——————–

Saturday, Mar. 28 – Tuesday, Mar. 31 CANCELED: ENDO Endocrine Society Annual Meeting & Expo – CANCELED: ENDO Endocrine Society Annual Meeting & Expo * Canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: Moscone Center, 747 Howard St, San Francisco, CA

Weblinks: http://www.endo-society.org/, https://twitter.com/TheEndoSociety

Contacts: Endocrine Society press, media@endo-society.org, 1 301 941 0200

——————–

Saturday, Mar. 28 CANCELED: NCAA March Madness ‘Elite Eight’ round – CANCELED: NCAA Men’s Basketball West Regional ‘Elite Eight’ game * Canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

Location: STAPLES Center, 1111 S Figueroa St, Los Angeles, CA

Weblinks: http://www.ncaa.com, https://twitter.com/NCAA

Contacts: Meghan Durham, NCAA public and media relations, mdurham@ncaa.org, 1 317 917 6117

——————–

Saturday, Mar. 28 – Wednesday, Apr. 01 CANCELED: AORN Global Surgical Conference & Expo – CANCELED: U.S. Association Of periOperative Registered Nurses Annual Global Surgical Conference & Expo * Canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: Anaheim Convention Center, 800 W Katella Ave, Anaheim, CA

Weblinks: http://www.aorn.org/, https://twitter.com/aorn, #aorn

Contacts: AORN, custsvc@aorn.org, 1 303 755 6300

——————–

——————–

Sunday, Mar. 29 5:00 PM POSTPONED: Daily Front Row Fashion Los Angeles Awards – POSTPONED: Daily Front Row 6th annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards (FLAs), presented by Maybelline New York, Moroccanoil, Sunglass Hut, PrettyLittleThing, FIJI Water, Kronenbourg Blanc 1664, and Chateau d’Esclans * Postponed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

Location: Beverly Wilshire Hotel, N Rodeo Dr, Beverly Hills, CA

Weblinks: http://www.fashionweekdaily.com/, https://twitter.com/DailyFrontRow

Contacts: Andy Gelb, Slate PR, andy@slate-pr.com, 1 310 461 0111; Elyse Weissman, Slate PR, elyse@slate-pr.com, 1 310 461 0114;

Media Check-in: 4:00 PM

——————–

Sunday, Mar. 29 – Wednesday, Apr. 01 CANCELED: MBA Technology Solutions Conference & Expo – CANCELED: MBA Technology Solutions Conference & Expo * Canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

Location: JW Marriott Los Angeles L.A. LIVE, 900 W Olympic Blvd, Los Angeles, CA

Weblinks: http://www.mbaa.org/, https://twitter.com/MBAMortgage

Contacts: MBA Meetings and Conferences, meetings@mba.org, 1 800 793 6222 x 3; Rob Van Raaphorst, Mortgage Bankers Association press, rvanraaphorst@mba.org, 1 202 557 2799;

——————–

Sunday, Mar. 29 – Saturday, Apr. 04 CANCELED: Mountain Travel Symposium – CANCELED: MTS Mountain Travel Symposium, business-to-business event for the mountain travel and skiing industry * Canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: North Lake Tahoe, Kings Beach, CA

Weblinks: http://www.mtntrvl.com/, https://twitter.com/MTNTRVL

Contacts: Martina Routh, Mountain Travel Symposium, mrouth@mtntrvl.com, +44 (0) 203 489 8196, +44 (0) 750 838 2781

——————–

Sunday, Mar. 29 POSTPONED: iHeartRadio Music Awards – POSTPONED: iHeartRadio Music Awards, 7th annual ceremony showcasing the year’s biggest artists and songs, airs live on FOX from 8:00 PM EDT / PDT tape-delayed, and on iHeartMedia radio stations nationwide. Usher hosts and performs, with additional performances from Justin Bieber, Halsey and Lizzo. Nominees include Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Halsey, Lizzo and Taylor Swift (Female Artist of the Year); Ed Sheeran, Khalid, Luke Combs, Post Malone and Shawn Mendes (Male Artist of the Year); and Dan + Shay, Imagine Dragons, Jonas Brothers, Maroon 5 and Panic! At The Disco (Best Duo/Group of the Year) * Postponed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

Location: Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall, 665 W Jefferson Blvd, Los Angeles, CA

Weblinks: http://www.iheart.com/, https://twitter.com/iHeartRadio, #iHeartAwards

Contacts: iHeartRadio, Sunshine Sachs, iHeartRadio@SunshineSachs.com, 1 323 822 9300