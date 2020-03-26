Latest California news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. PDT

California

AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-COLLEGE-ADMISSIONS-BRIBERY

College bribery scandal figure freed early over virus fear

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A California winemaker who was convicted in the college admissions bribery scandal has been released early from federal prison because of concerns over the coronavirus. The Los Angeles Times says Agustin Huneeus Jr. was freed on March 17, two weeks before the end of his five-month term, after a judge found what she called extraordinary and compelling reasons to allow him home confinement. Huneeus pleaded guilty to conspiracy for trying to rig his daughter’s SAT score and making up a phony athletic background to get her into the University of Southern California.

AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-UNEMPLOYMENT-BENEFITS

3.3 million seek US jobless aid, nearly 5 times earlier high

WASHINGTON (AP) — A record-high number of people applied for unemployment benefits last week as layoffs engulfed the United States in the face of a near-total economic shutdown caused by the coronavirus. The surge in weekly applications for benefits far exceeded the previous record set in 1982. Layoffs are sure to accelerate as the U.S. economy sinks into what most economists expect to be deep and painful recession. Revenue has collapsed at restaurants, hotels, movie theaters, gyms and airlines. Auto sales are plummeting, and car makers have closed factories. Most such employers face loan payments and other fixed costs, so they’re forced to cut jobs to save money.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-PHONY CURE

California man arrested in tout for coronavirus ‘cure’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The FBI has arrested a Southern California man who officials said falsely claimed to have developed a cure for the coronavirus and solicited investments in a company he said would market the medication. The U.S. Justice Department says in a statement that Keith Lawrence Middlebrook told his 2.4 million Instagram followers that his company would return hundreds of millions of dollars in profit. The statement says Middlebrook claimed he had developed pills to prevent COVID-19 infections and a drug to cure those suffering from the virus. There are no known cures or vaccinations for the coronavirus. It wasn’t known if Middlebrook has an attorney who could comment.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-CALIFORNIA HOMELESS

Few sheltered as California aims to help homeless amid virus

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A week after California Gov. Gavin Newsom pledged thousands of hotel rooms to help the homeless survive the coronavirus pandemic, most of the rooms sit empty. Outreach workers continue to pass out hand sanitizer and plead with homeless people not to crowd together. California’s 150,000 homeless people are vulnerable to the virus that spreads through coughing and sneezing. San Diego County has 2,000 hotel rooms and so far has placed 200 people in them while San Francisco is among counties that have not placed any. Outreach workers say they are concerned about the slow pace and are still working to get information about the virus to the homeless.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-IMMIGRATION COURTS

Lawyers, judges push to close immigration courts amid virus

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Attorneys and judges in U.S. immigration courts are trying to protect themselves from the coronavirus with borrowed masks and hand sanitizer. The Trump administration is telling immigration judges, attorneys and migrants to keep preparing for hearings and coming to court. Lawyers and judges are calling for a total shutdown and say most hearings can be done by phone so immigrants aren’t stuck in detention indefinitely. The government has delayed hearings for immigrants who aren’t in detention but is moving forward for those who are. Officials have not ruled out a total closure but were closing specific courts and delaying hearings.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-AMERICAN PRISONER

Navy vet freed from Iranian prison ill, seeks transfer to US

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Navy veteran released from an Iranian prison last week on a medical furlough is sick with symptoms of the coronavirus and is requesting a humanitarian evacuation to the U.S. for medical treatment. A spokesman for Michael White says White was hospitalized Wednesday in a ward for coronavirus patients in Iran and has experienced fever, fatigue, a cough and shortness of breath since his furlough. He is asking for Iran to release him to the United States. White was detained in July 2018 while visiting a girlfriend in Iran and was later convicted of insulting Iran’s supreme leader and posting private information.

UNIVERSITY DRINKING INVESTIGATION

San Diego State launches fraternity drinking investigation

SAN DIEGO (AP) — San Diego State University has launched an investigation into whether a student representing the school’s fraternities promoted blackout drinking in a text message posted to social media in February. The San Diego Union-Tribune reported that an article in the campus newspaper Daily Aztec said that Interfraternity Council President Steven Plante had allegedly advocated blackout drinking and used a homophobic slur. Plante has since apologized for the message saying his language was not meant in any derogatory way. He added that the text was intended to increase support for his 21st birthday celebration. The investigation came as the university reviews student drinking and safety.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-CALIFORNIA-PRISONS

Federal judges urged to free thousands of California inmates

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Attorneys representing inmates are asking federal judges to free thousands of infirm and lower-security California prisoners. They say emergency action can help prevent what they predict will otherwise be the catastrophic spread of the coronavirus. They asked the judges on Wednesday to order the release of inmates who are at higher risk for complications. They also want to free nonviolent offenders who are within a year of being paroled. State officials said they’ll review the action. The attorneys filed their motion with the panel of three federal judges who a decade ago ordered California to dramatically reduce its prison population to improve living conditions.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-CALIFORNIA

California governor: 5 big banks suspend mortgage payments

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom says five of the nation’s largest banks have agreed to temporarily suspend residential mortgage payments for those affected by the coronavirus. Newsom says Wells Fargo, US Bank, Citi and JP Morgan Chase have agreed to delay mortgage payments for 90 days. Bank of America has agreed to a one-month deferment that could be extended. The virus has devastated the state’s economy. More than 1 million Californians filed for unemployment benefits since March 13. A tally by Johns Hopkins University found nearly 3,000 confirmed coronavirus cases in California and at least 65 deaths.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-TEEN DEATH

Boy’s death no longer counted among LA County’s virus total

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles County officials say they no longer are including a 17-year-old boy in the tally of coronavirus deaths until they do more to determine his precise cause of death. The county’s public health director, Barbara Ferrer, has asked the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to investigate the death of the youth from the desert city of Lancaster. She says while the child did test positive for the coronavirus, there were “extenuating circumstances that pointed to an alternative diagnosis as well.” A report last week by the CDC found no coronavirus deaths in the U.S. among people 19 and under.