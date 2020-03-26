Here is the latest California news from The Associated Press at 11:40 a.m. PDT

California

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A California winemaker who was convicted in the college admissions bribery scandal has been released early from federal prison because of concerns over the coronavirus. The Los Angeles Times says Agustin Huneeus Jr. was freed on March 17, two weeks before the end of his five-month term, after a judge found what she called extraordinary and compelling reasons to allow him home confinement. Huneeus pleaded guilty to conspiracy for trying to rig his daughter’s SAT score and making up a phony athletic background to get her into the University of Southern California.

WASHINGTON (AP) — A record-high number of people applied for unemployment benefits last week as layoffs engulfed the United States in the face of a near-total economic shutdown caused by the coronavirus. The surge in weekly applications for benefits far exceeded the previous record set in 1982. Layoffs are sure to accelerate as the U.S. economy sinks into what most economists expect to be deep and painful recession. Revenue has collapsed at restaurants, hotels, movie theaters, gyms and airlines. Auto sales are plummeting, and car makers have closed factories. Most such employers face loan payments and other fixed costs, so they’re forced to cut jobs to save money.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The FBI has arrested a Southern California man who officials said falsely claimed to have developed a cure for the coronavirus and solicited investments in a company he said would market the medication. The U.S. Justice Department says in a statement that Keith Lawrence Middlebrook told his 2.4 million Instagram followers that his company would return hundreds of millions of dollars in profit. The statement says Middlebrook claimed he had developed pills to prevent COVID-19 infections and a drug to cure those suffering from the virus. There are no known cures or vaccinations for the coronavirus. It wasn’t known if Middlebrook has an attorney who could comment.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A week after California Gov. Gavin Newsom pledged thousands of hotel rooms to help the homeless survive the coronavirus pandemic, most of the rooms sit empty. Outreach workers continue to pass out hand sanitizer and plead with homeless people not to crowd together. California’s 150,000 homeless people are vulnerable to the virus that spreads through coughing and sneezing. San Diego County has 2,000 hotel rooms and so far has placed 200 people in them while San Francisco is among counties that have not placed any. Outreach workers say they are concerned about the slow pace and are still working to get information about the virus to the homeless.