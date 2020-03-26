California

Associated Press California Daybook for Thursday, Mar. 26.

Thursday, Mar. 26 9:00 AM American Red Cross of San Diego, Mossy Nissan, and California state Sen. Brian Jones host blood donation day in Escondido

Location: Mossy Nissan Escondido, 1546 Auto Park Way, Escondido, CA

Weblinks: http://senate.ca.gov

Contacts: Craig Wilson, California State Senate, Craig.Wilson@sen.ca.gov, 1 916 651 4038

Thursday, Mar. 26 9:15 AM POSTPONED: Entertainment Marketing Summit – POSTPONED: Entertainment Marketing Summit, event exploring how advertising and media content models are evolving across new technology platforms * Postponed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

Location: Beverly Wilshire Hotel, N Rodeo Dr, Beverly Hills, CA

Weblinks: https://events.variety.com, https://twitter.com/Variety, #MASSIVE

Contacts: Whitney Cinkala, Variety Marketing, wcinkala@variety.com

Thursday, Mar. 26 9:30 AM Dem Rep. Karen Bass and Dolores Huerta urge support for coronavirus anti-poverty package – Democratic Rep. Karen Bass and End Child Poverty CA Co-Chairs Dolores Huerta and Conway Collis urge the California governor and Legislature to act on the End Child Poverty CA COVID-19 Anti-Poverty Stimulus Package, via Zoom and teleconference

Weblinks: http://bass.house.gov, https://twitter.com/RepKarenBass

Contacts: Office of Rep. Karen Bass, 1 202 225 7084

Thursday, Mar. 26 10:00 AM Mount Saint Mary’s Report on the Status of Women and Girls release – Mount Saint Mary’s University releases annual Report on the Status of Women and Girls in California. Event features Networking Breakfast and Expo, program, and VIP Lunch

Location: Skirball Cultural Center, 2701 N Sepulveda Blvd., Los Angeles, CA

Weblinks: http://www.msmu.edu/, https://twitter.com/MSMU_LA

Contacts: Phillip Jordan , Mount Saint Mary’s University Comms Manager, pjordan@msmu.edu, 1 213 477 2506

Thursday, Mar. 26 10:00 AM Steph Curry hosts Instagram Live discussion with NIAID Director Fauci – Golden State Warriors player Stephen Curry hosts Instagram Live Q&A session with NIH National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr Anthony Fauci to discuss the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Weblinks: http://www.instagram.com/stephencurry30, https://twitter.com/StephenCurry30, #SCASKSFAUCI

www.instagram.com/stephencurry30

Thursday, Mar. 26 10:00 AM Port of LA Executive Director provides status of port during coronovirus pandemic – Port of Los Angeles Executive Director Gene Seroka provides updates on the supply chain cargo flow through the port during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, addressing terminal operations, workforce health/safety, cargo volumes, movement of essential commodities/supplies and the pending arrival of U.S. Navy hospital ship USNS Mercy, via video conference

Location:

Weblinks: http://www.portoflosangeles.org, https://twitter.com/PortofLA

Contacts: Rachel Campbell, Port of LA Media Relations , rcampbell@portla.org, 1 310 732 3498; Phillip Sanfield, Port of Los Angeles Director of Media Relations, psanfield@portla.org, 1 310 418 6131;

Thursday, Mar. 26 10:00 AM LA councilmemebers distribute free diapers to families struggling due to coronavirus – Los Angeles Council President Nury Martinez, and Councilmembers Herb Wesson and Curren Price help to distribute over 200,000 diapers donated by the Good+Plus Foundation for families experiencing an economic crisis due to circumstances related to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: Los Angeles City Council, 1819 S Western Ave, Los Angeles, CA

Weblinks: http://www.lacity.org/, https://twitter.com/LACity

Contacts: Jasmyne Cannick , Jasmyne Cannick, jcannick@me.com, 1 323 839 0216

Thursday, Mar. 26 4:00 PM Dem Rep. Judy Chu takes part in AAPI call – Asian American and Pacific Islander representatives, including Democratic Rep. Judy Chu, host conference call to ‘uplift the community’ through resources on health education, support for small businesses, and protections for workers

Weblinks: https://www.apalanet.org/, https://twitter.com/APALAnational

Contacts: Jennifer Baik, jbaik@apiavote.org, 1 202 223 9170

Thursday, Mar. 26 6:30 PM Dem Rep. Jerry McNerney hosts telephone town hall on coronovirus pandemic – Democratic Rep. Jerry McNerney hosts telephone town hall with Contra Costa officials on the coronovirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Weblinks: http://mcnerney.house.gov/, https://twitter.com/RepMcNerney

Contacts: Nikki Cannon, Office of Rep. Jerry McNerney, Nikki.Cannon@mail.house.gov, 1 202 225 1647

Thursday, Mar. 26 Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has no public events scheduled

Weblinks: http://www.lacity.org/, https://twitter.com/LACity

Contacts: City of Los Angeles press, 1 213 978 0741

Thursday, Mar. 26 – Friday, Mar. 27 March Global Conference on Education

Location: University of Riverside, 11840 Pierce St 200, Riverside, CA

Weblinks: http://www.uofriverside.com/edconference.html, https://twitter.com/UofRiverside

Contacts: University of Riverside, conference@uofriverside.com, 1 951 637 0100

Thursday, Mar. 26 CANCELED: NCAA March Madness Sweet 16 round – CANCELED: NCAA Men’s Basketball West Regional Sweet 16 round West Regional games * Canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

Location: STAPLES Center, 1111 S Figueroa St, Los Angeles, CA

Weblinks: http://www.ncaa.com, https://twitter.com/NCAA

Contacts: Meghan Durham, NCAA public and media relations, mdurham@ncaa.org, 1 317 917 6117

Friday, Mar. 27 3:00 PM CANCELED: 9th annual Nowruz at The Midnight Mission – CANCELED: 9th annual Nowruz at The Midnight Mission, featuring a traditional Nowruz meal of Iranian delicacies, as well as live musical entertainment and performances by dance ensembles * Canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

Location: The Midnight Mission, 601 S San Pedro St., Los Angeles, CA

Weblinks: http://www.midnightmission.org, https://twitter.com/MidniteMission

Contacts: Georgia Berkovich , The Midnight Mission, gberkovich@midnightmission.org, 1 213 624 4588

Friday, Mar. 27 POSTPONED: Annual Los Angeles Business Council Sustainability Summit – POSTPONED: Annual Los Angeles Business Council Sustainability Summit * Postponed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

Location: Bovard Auditorium, 3551 Trousdale Pkwy, Los Angeles, CA

Weblinks: http://www.labusinesscouncil.org, https://twitter.com/labctweets

Contacts: Rachel Levy, rlevy@labusinesscouncil.org, 1 310 226 7460

Friday, Mar. 27 – Sunday, Mar. 29 CANCELED: National Postdoctoral Association Annual Conference – CANCELED: National Postdoctoral Association Annual Conference * Canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: San Diego Marriott Mission Valley, 8757 Rio San Diego Dr, San Diego, CA

Weblinks: http://www.nationalpostdoc.org/, https://twitter.com/nationalpostdoc

Contacts: NPA, contact@nationalpostdoc.org, 1 202 326 6424

Friday, Mar. 27 – Saturday, Mar. 28 CANCELED: Association for the Study of Religion, Economics, and Culture Annual Conference – CANCELED: Association for the Study of Religion, Economics, and Culture Annual Conference, featuring keynote from Stanford University Professor Ran Abramitzky * Canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

Location: Chapman University, 1 University Dr, Orange, CA

Weblinks: http://www.asrec.org

Contacts: ASREC, conference@asrec.org

Saturday, Mar. 28 8:30 AM POSTPONED: ‘Salute to Black Women’ Business Conference – POSTPONED: ‘Salute to Black Women’ Business Conference, Expo and Awards Luncheon * Postponed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: Renaissance Los Angeles Airport Hotel, 9620 Airport Blvd, Los Angeles, CA

Weblinks: http://www.bbala.org, https://twitter.com/suiteevents

Contacts: Black Business Association, mail@bbala.org, 1 323 291 9334

Saturday, Mar. 28 5:00 PM CANCELED: Human Rights Campaign 2020 Los Angeles Gala Dinner – CANCELED: Human Rights Campaign 2020 Los Angeles Gala Dinner, honoring the efforts of those who dedicate their time to bettering the lives of LGBTQ people. Honorees include Dan Levy (HRC Visibility Award) and Janelle Monae (HRC Equality Award). Celeb guests include Stephanie Beatriz, Nhandi, Dana Goldberg, Lance Bass, Maria Bello, Jake Borelli, Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman, Blossom Brown, Kristi Henderson, Ryan Russell, Yeardley Smith and Amber Whittington * HRC is the nation’s largest civil rights organization working to achieve equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer people * Canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

Location: InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown, Los Angeles, CA

Weblinks: http://www.hrcladinner.com/, https://twitter.com/hrc

Contacts: Stephen Peters, HRC media, Stephen.Peters@hrc.org, 1 202 423 2860; Elyse Weissman, Slate PR, elyse@slate-pr.com, 1 310 461 0114;

Media interested in covering the event should request media credentials via this link or by email to stephen.peters@hrc.org. Due to limited space, only members of the media who have been credentialed in advance will be allowed entrance

Saturday, Mar. 28 7:30 PM CANCELED: 9th annual Miss Russian LA 2020, celebrating Russian women living in the U.S. * Canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

Location: Dolby Theatre, 6801 Hollywood Blvd, Hollywood, CA

Weblinks: https://eventcartel.com/, https://twitter.com/EventCartelInc

Contacts: Monica Gillen, EventCartel, mcatg@earthlink.net, 1 714 271 4081

Saturday, Mar. 28 – Tuesday, Mar. 31 CANCELED: ENDO Endocrine Society Annual Meeting & Expo – CANCELED: ENDO Endocrine Society Annual Meeting & Expo * Canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: Moscone Center, 747 Howard St, San Francisco, CA

Weblinks: http://www.endo-society.org/, https://twitter.com/TheEndoSociety

Contacts: Endocrine Society press, media@endo-society.org, 1 301 941 0200

Saturday, Mar. 28 CANCELED: NCAA March Madness ‘Elite Eight’ round – CANCELED: NCAA Men’s Basketball West Regional ‘Elite Eight’ game * Canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

Location: STAPLES Center, 1111 S Figueroa St, Los Angeles, CA

Weblinks: http://www.ncaa.com, https://twitter.com/NCAA

Contacts: Meghan Durham, NCAA public and media relations, mdurham@ncaa.org, 1 317 917 6117

Saturday, Mar. 28 – Wednesday, Apr. 01 CANCELED: AORN Global Surgical Conference & Expo – CANCELED: U.S. Association Of periOperative Registered Nurses Annual Global Surgical Conference & Expo * Canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: Anaheim Convention Center, 800 W Katella Ave, Anaheim, CA

Weblinks: http://www.aorn.org/, https://twitter.com/aorn, #aorn

Contacts: AORN, custsvc@aorn.org, 1 303 755 6300