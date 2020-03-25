Latest California news, sports, business and entertainment at 9:20 p.m. PDT

California

Navy vet freed from Iranian prison ill, seeks transfer to US

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Navy veteran released from an Iranian prison last week on a medical furlough is sick with symptoms of the coronavirus and is requesting a humanitarian evacuation to the U.S. for medical treatment. A spokesman for Michael White says White was hospitalized Wednesday in a ward for coronavirus patients in Iran and has experienced fever, fatigue, a cough and shortness of breath since his furlough. He is asking for Iran to release him to the United States. White was detained in July 2018 while visiting a girlfriend in Iran and was later convicted of insulting Iran’s supreme leader and posting private information.

Federal judges urged to free thousands of California inmates

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Attorneys representing inmates are asking federal judges to free thousands of infirm and lower-security California prisoners. They say emergency action can help prevent what they predict will otherwise be the catastrophic spread of the coronavirus. They asked the judges on Wednesday to order the release of inmates who are at higher risk for complications. They also want to free nonviolent offenders who are within a year of being paroled. State officials did not immediately comment. The attorneys filed their motion with the panel of three federal judges who a decade ago ordered California to dramatically reduce its prison population to improve living conditions.

California governor: 5 big banks suspend mortgage payments

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom says five of the nation’s largest banks have agreed to temporarily suspend residential mortgage payments for those affected by the coronavirus. Newsom says Wells Fargo, US Bank, Citi and JP Morgan Chase have agreed to delay mortgage payments for 90 days. Bank of America has agreed to a one-month deferment that could be extended. The virus has devastated the state’s economy. More than 1 million Californians filed for unemployment benefits since March 13. A tally by Johns Hopkins University found nearly 3,000 confirmed coronavirus cases in California and at least 65 deaths.

Boy’s death no longer counted among LA County’s virus total

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles County officials say they no longer are including a 17-year-old boy in the tally of coronavirus deaths until they do more to determine his precise cause of death. The county’s public health director, Barbara Ferrer, has asked the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to investigate the death of the youth from the desert city of Lancaster. She says while the child did test positive for the coronavirus, there were “extenuating circumstances that pointed to an alternative diagnosis as well.” A report last week by the CDC found no coronavirus deaths in the U.S. among people 19 and under.

Boy, 17, with coronavirus dies as cases surge in California

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say a 17-year-old boy who tested positive for the coronavirus has died but it’s not yet clear whether the virus was to blame. Lancaster Mayor R. Rex Parris says Tuesday that the Lancaster boy died from septic shock, which can occur as a reaction to infection. He believes it’s the first U.S. virus-related death of a youth under 18. But Los Angeles County health officials say there may be an “alternate explanation” for the death and more investigation is needed. Meanwhile, with California virus cases surging, Gov. Gavin Newsom said his stay-at-home order for 40 million Californians may stay in place into May.

PG&E’s falling stock price worries fire victims eyeing deal

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — The stock market turmoil triggered by the coronavirus pandemic is raising worries that Pacific Gas & Electric’s $13.5 billion settlement with victims of catastrophic wildfires may be worth far less when the beleaguered company emerges from bankruptcy. A lawyer who represents more than 81,000 wildfire victims flagged the escalating concerns during a Wednesday court hearing. PG&E’s stock has lost roughly half its value since Feb. 11 as the disease caused by the virus has paralyzed the economy. The lawyer for the victims told a bankruptcy judge that victims now want more assurances to protect the value of their settlement.

California governor says virus likely to curb state spending

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s governor is warning the state may have a lot less money to spend because of the coronavirus. Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration on Tuesday told state agencies that a severe drop in economic activity means they should not expect full funding for new or existing proposals. That means some of Newsom’s most ambitious spending plans could be on hold. Newsom had wanted the state to start making and selling its own generic drugs. He also wanted the state to expand government-funded health benefits to low-income seniors who are living in the country illegally. All of those proposals could be on hold.

Jackson estate gives to Broadway, Vegas needy amid outbreak

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Michael Jackson estate is donating $300,000 to help people in the entertainment industry hurt by the coronavirus pandemic. The donations will focus on Broadway workers, as well as workers in Las Vegas and in the music industry. Jackson’s estate announced Wednesday that it will give $100,000 apiece to Broadway Cares, Three Square food bank in Nevada and the Recording Academy’s MusiCares, because all three areas have been good to the estate and to Jackson. The estate’s co-executor John Branca tells The Associated Press the gifts are personal for the keepers of Jackson’s affairs and legacy, and are in line with the singer’s charitable endeavors during his lifetime.

LA sheriff clashes with county lawyer over closing gun shops

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles County sheriff reversed his own decision to order deputies to make sure gun shops were closed during the coronavirus crisis after the county’s top lawyer said the shops could be open. The initial move by Sheriff Alex Villanueva to close the shops on Tuesday enraged Second Amendment advocates, who said they planned to challenge it in court. Los Angeles County, the nation’s largest county with 10 million residents, enacted a stay-at-home order last week requiring all nonessential businesses to close. The county counsel says gun shops are essential businesses.

Trump administration urged to free migrants as virus surges

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pressure is mounting on the Trump administration to release people from immigration detention facilities where at least one detainee has already tested positive for COVID-19. Advocates fear tight quarters and overall conditions could cause rapid spread of the virus. ICE says it is screening new detainees and isolating people who show symptoms of the disease. But detainees and advocates say those measures are not enough, especially for people particularly at risk because of their age or pre-existing medical conditions. Advocates have filed suits around the country, and a federal court in San Francisco has ordered one woman immediately released because of the outbreak.