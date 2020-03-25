Here is the latest California news from The Associated Press at 9:40 p.m. PDT

California

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Navy veteran released from an Iranian prison last week on a medical furlough is sick with symptoms of the coronavirus and is requesting a humanitarian evacuation to the U.S. for medical treatment. A spokesman for Michael White says White was hospitalized Wednesday in a ward for coronavirus patients in Iran and has experienced fever, fatigue, a cough and shortness of breath since his furlough. He is asking for Iran to release him to the United States. White was detained in July 2018 while visiting a girlfriend in Iran and was later convicted of insulting Iran’s supreme leader and posting private information.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Attorneys representing inmates are asking federal judges to free thousands of infirm and lower-security California prisoners. They say emergency action can help prevent what they predict will otherwise be the catastrophic spread of the coronavirus. They asked the judges on Wednesday to order the release of inmates who are at higher risk for complications. They also want to free nonviolent offenders who are within a year of being paroled. State officials did not immediately comment. The attorneys filed their motion with the panel of three federal judges who a decade ago ordered California to dramatically reduce its prison population to improve living conditions.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom says five of the nation’s largest banks have agreed to temporarily suspend residential mortgage payments for those affected by the coronavirus. Newsom says Wells Fargo, US Bank, Citi and JP Morgan Chase have agreed to delay mortgage payments for 90 days. Bank of America has agreed to a one-month deferment that could be extended. The virus has devastated the state’s economy. More than 1 million Californians filed for unemployment benefits since March 13. A tally by Johns Hopkins University found nearly 3,000 confirmed coronavirus cases in California and at least 65 deaths.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles County officials say they no longer are including a 17-year-old boy in the tally of coronavirus deaths until they do more to determine his precise cause of death. The county’s public health director, Barbara Ferrer, has asked the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to investigate the death of the youth from the desert city of Lancaster. She says while the child did test positive for the coronavirus, there were “extenuating circumstances that pointed to an alternative diagnosis as well.” A report last week by the CDC found no coronavirus deaths in the U.S. among people 19 and under.