Latest California news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. PDT

California scrambling to obtain virus protection gear

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California is scrambling to obtain protective gear for healthcare workers and first responders. Officials are reaching out worldwide and working with people in the state to ratchet up production as the coronavirus outbreak sweeps the nation’s most populous state. Gov. Gavin Newsom says California is looking at ways to acquire gloves, gowns, surgical masks and face shields. In Los Angeles County, Sheriff Alex Villanueva criticized how local politicians have gotten the word out about stay-at-home orders. He said he would take over messaging. California has had more than 2,200 cases of COVID-19 and 43 deaths.

Fresno officers fatally shot man in backyard

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say Fresno police officers fatally shot a man who raised a gun as officers walked toward him in a backyard. The Fresno Bee reports the man was identified Monday as 55-year-old Gerald Johnson of Fresno. Deputy Chief Michael Reid says officers were called Sunday night to a family gathering in Fresno about a man possibly high on PCP who tried to hit his nephew with a shovel. He says police tried to coax Johnson to come out of a car and surrender. They opened fire after they saw what appeared like a gun in his hand.

More than a foot of snow possible above Lake Tahoe Tues-Wed

RENO, Nev. (AP) — More than a foot of snow is possible in the upper elevations above Lake Tahoe as a late winter storm makes its way into the Sierra. The National Weather Service has issued winter weather advisory for Lake Tahoe and mountains to the north effective from 4 p.m. Tuesday to 10 a.m. Wednesday. Five to 10 inches of snow is expected on Tahoe’s west shore with 10 to 15 inches possible near the ridge tops with winds gusting up to 45 mph. A high wind advisory remains in effect at Lake Tahoe and Pyramid Lake into Tuesday evening with waves up to 4 feet

Man shot, killed after opening fire on California deputies

MOJAVE, Calif. (AP) — Deputies responding to a domestic disturbance shot and killed a man who opened fire on them in a Southern California desert community. Upon arriving at a home in the city of Mojave on Monday, deputies found a woman who’d been assaulted. The woman told deputies a 50-year-old man was inside, along with multiple firearms. After obtaining a search warrant, deputies urged the man to surrender. Sheriff’s officials say the man refused and began shooting at the deputies, who returned fire. The man was struck and died at the scene. No deputies were injured.

Yellowstone, Grand Teton join national parks closing gates

CHEYENNE, Wyoming (AP) — Two of America’s most well-known national parks, Yellowstone and Grand Teton, closed their gates Tuesday, giving people shut-in by the coronavirus even fewer options for recreation. They join a growing list of parks closing despite an announcement last week by Interior Secretary David Bernhardt that they would remain open with free entrance fees. Rocky Mountain National Park in Colorado, Yosemite National Park in California and Great Smoky Mountains National Park in Tennessee have also closed. Other parks have closed shuttles, campgrounds, visitor centers and some trails to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

California puts jury trials on hold over coronavirus fears

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — In an unprecedented order, California’s chief justice has suspended all superior court jury trials for 60 days because of the coronavirus outbreak. All 58 courts are affected by Monday’s order, although courts in several large counties already had suspended trials. In her order, Chief Justice Tani G. Cantil-Sakauye calls the COVID-19 outbreak a life-threatening pandemic and says it’s hard for litigants, employees, and jurors to maintain a safe social distance. The chief justice also says it’s been hard to find jurors because with schools closed, many people can’t make court because they are home with their children.

Coronavirus suddenly upends campaign themes for both parties

WASHINGTON (AP) — The coronavirus pandemic and the nation’s crashing economy are scrambling the themes both major political parties thought would carry them to victory in this November’s elections. Gone, at least for now, are the hopes of President Donald Trump and Republican candidates to run on a spectacularly strong economy. And Democrats must see if they can attack Trump’s competence at a time when many Americans crave a return to normalcy. Consultants say Trump’s handling of the twin crises will clearly dominate this year’s campaigns. Both sides are waiting to see where things stand as the fall approaches and are trying to figure out the best message.

California governor cautious on earlier release of inmates

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom is ruling out releasing violent inmates in response to the coronavirus pandemic. But he left the door open Monday to other relief that he said needs to be carefully weighed to avoid worsening the state’s homelessness crisis. One inmate and five employees in California’s massive prison system have tested positive for the coronavirus. That’s leading to increased pressure on corrections officials to begin releasing some of the state’s 123,000 convicts early. It’s among topics being discussed by a pandemic task force appointed by a federal judge. Newsom says earlier releases would bring their own complications.

PG&E to plead guilty to lethal crimes in 2018 wildfires

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Pacific Gas & Electric will plead guilty to 84 counts of involuntary manslaughter for a swath of death and destruction left behind after its fraying electrical grid ignited a 2018 wildfire that destroyed three Northern California towns and drove the nation’s largest utility into bankruptcy. The plea agreement announced Monday resolves the charges facing PG&E in Butte County for wildfires that killed dozens and destroyed thousands of homes in the towns of Paradise, Magalia and Concow. No one from PG&E will go to jail. Instead, the company will pay a $4 million fine and help pay to restore water access.

Southern California drenched as another spring storm hits

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Much of Southern California was drenched by the latest in a series of welcome spring storms following a very dry winter. Los Angeles area freeways saw minor flooding. But traffic wasn’t snarled as many people heeded warnings to stay home amid the coronavirus outbreak. Parts of Santa Barbara County recorded nearly 3 inches of rain during a 24 hour period. A record 1.73 inches fell at Los Angeles International Airport. The National Weather Service has posted winter weather advisories for the mountains north and east of Los Angeles. Rainy conditions stretched up into the central coast, but Northern California remained mostly dry.