Here is the latest California news from The Associated Press at 11:40 a.m. PDT

California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California is scrambling to obtain protective gear for healthcare workers and first responders. Officials are reaching out worldwide and working with people in the state to ratchet up production as the coronavirus outbreak sweeps the nation’s most populous state. Gov. Gavin Newsom says California is looking at ways to acquire gloves, gowns, surgical masks and face shields. In Los Angeles County, Sheriff Alex Villanueva criticized how local politicians have gotten the word out about stay-at-home orders. He said he would take over messaging. California has had more than 2,200 cases of COVID-19 and 43 deaths.

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say Fresno police officers fatally shot a man who raised a gun as officers walked toward him in a backyard. The Fresno Bee reports the man was identified Monday as 55-year-old Gerald Johnson of Fresno. Deputy Chief Michael Reid says officers were called Sunday night to a family gathering in Fresno about a man possibly high on PCP who tried to hit his nephew with a shovel. He says police tried to coax Johnson to come out of a car and surrender. They opened fire after they saw what appeared like a gun in his hand.

RENO, Nev. (AP) — More than a foot of snow is possible in the upper elevations above Lake Tahoe as a late winter storm makes its way into the Sierra. The National Weather Service has issued winter weather advisory for Lake Tahoe and mountains to the north effective from 4 p.m. Tuesday to 10 a.m. Wednesday. Five to 10 inches of snow is expected on Tahoe’s west shore with 10 to 15 inches possible near the ridge tops with winds gusting up to 45 mph. A high wind advisory remains in effect at Lake Tahoe and Pyramid Lake into Tuesday evening with waves up to 4 feet

MOJAVE, Calif. (AP) — Deputies responding to a domestic disturbance shot and killed a man who opened fire on them in a Southern California desert community. Upon arriving at a home in the city of Mojave on Monday, deputies found a woman who’d been assaulted. The woman told deputies a 50-year-old man was inside, along with multiple firearms. After obtaining a search warrant, deputies urged the man to surrender. Sheriff’s officials say the man refused and began shooting at the deputies, who returned fire. The man was struck and died at the scene. No deputies were injured.