California

Associated Press California Daybook for Tuesday, Mar. 24.

Tuesday, Mar. 24 8:30 AM California State University Board of Trustees meeting, via teleconference

Weblinks: http://www.calstate.edu/, https://twitter.com/calstate

Contacts: Mike Uhlenkamp, California State University Director of public affairs, muhlenkamp@calstate.edu, 1 562 951 4834

Tuesday, Mar. 24 10:00 AM L.A. Care Health Plan holds blood drive

Location: L.A. Care Health Plan, 10, 1055 7th St, Los Angeles, CA

Weblinks: http://www.lacare.org, https://twitter.com/LACareHealth

Contacts: James Chisum, Miller Geer & Associates , JamesC@millergeer.com, 1 714 496 0541

Tuesday, Mar. 24 1:00 PM Common Cause/NY, CO, and CA discussing mail voting – Common Cause New York, Colorado Common Cause, and California Common Cause discuss how elections can proceed in New York state amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, including voting by mail, via press conference call with Common Cause/NY Executive Director Susan Lerner, CO Common Cause Executive Director Amanda Gonzalez and CA Common Cause Policy Manager Kiyana Asemanfar

Weblinks: http://www.commoncause.org, https://twitter.com/CommonCause

Contacts: Becky Stern, Pythia, becky@pythiapublic.com, 1 516 581 5707

https://zoom.us/j/690290313?pwd=Rlg2V1MxMVFQcUcrUUtIajhjTDNRdz09 Meeting ID: 690 290 313 Password: 168639 / One tap mobile +19294362866,,690290313# US (New York) +13126266799,,690290313# US (Chicago)

Tuesday, Mar. 24 6:30 PM POSTPONED: Bad Religion and Alkaline Trio co-headline tour – POSTPONED: Bad Religion and Alkaline Trio begin North American co-headline tour * Postponed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

Location: Riverside Municipal Auditorium, 3485 Mission Inn Avenue, Riverside, CA

Contacts: Christine Morales, Epitaph, christine@epitaph.com, 1 213 413 7353

Tuesday, Mar. 24 Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has no public events scheduled

Weblinks: http://www.lacity.org/, https://twitter.com/LACity

Contacts: City of Los Angeles press, 1 213 978 0741

Tuesday, Mar. 24 – Thursday, Mar. 26 CANCELED: Blue Ribbon Children’s Festival – CANCELED: The Music Center of Los Angeles County present the 50th annual Blue Ribbon Children’s Festival, three-day event that welcomes 5th graders from across LA County to the Music Center, offering free, special performances by national touring artists and a performance by the students themselves * Canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

Location: Music Center, 135 North Grand Avenue, Los Angeles, CA

Weblinks: http://www.musiccenter.org, https://twitter.com/MusicCenterLA

Contacts: Bonnie Goodman, The Music Center, bgoodman@musiccenter.org, 1 213 308 9539

Tuesday, Mar. 24 – Friday, Mar. 27 POSTPONED: Indian Gaming Tradeshow & Convention – POSTPONED: Indian Gaming Tradeshow & Convention, organized by Urban Expositions and National Indian Gaming Association * Postponed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

Location: San Diego Convention Center, 111 W Harbor Dr, San Diego, CA

Weblinks: http://www.indiangamingtradeshow.com, https://twitter.com/NIGA1985

Contacts: Ryan Lee, Clarion UX Marketing Coordinator, rlee@urban-expo.com, 1 203 274 9219

CORPORATE DATA

Tuesday, Mar. 24 5:00 PM Conference Call / Webcast re Investor Update

Weblinks: http://squareup.com/about/investors, https://twitter.com/Square

Contacts: Sarah Friar, Square Inc CFO, ir@squareup.com, 1 415 375 3176

Wednesday, Mar. 25 10:00 AM CALSTART 2030 Policy Summit, held virtually

Weblinks: http://www.calstart.org

Contacts: Mary Kathryn Campbell, CALSTART Project Manager , mkcampbell@calstart.org, 1 626 744 5602

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Mar. 25 10:00 AM ALERT Project press conference on Exxon Valdez oil spill and BP Deepwater Horizon disaster – ‘Where we are now: Connecting the dots between long-term illnesses & the BP oil disaster’, The ALERT Project hosts a press conference to kick off a month of action to commemorate the 1989 Exxon Valdez oil spill and the 2010 BP Deepwater Horizon disaster

Weblinks: https://alertproject.org/, https://twitter.com/AlertProjectOrg

Contacts: The ALERT Project , TheAlertTeam@gmail.com

Wednesday, Mar. 25 6:00 PM POSTPONED: SPJ/LA’s Distinguished Journalists Awards Dinner – POSTPONED: The Society of Professional Journalists’ Greater Los Angeles chapter holds its Distinguished Journalists Awards Dinner, featuring keynote address from New York Times political correspondent Jennifer Medina * Postponed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

Location: Omni Los Angeles Hotel at California Plaza, 251 S Olive St., Los Angeles, CA

Weblinks: http://spjla.org/, https://twitter.com/spj_tweets

Contacts: Alice Walton, SPJ LA Media, AliceMWalton@gmail.com, 1 310 595 5612

Wednesday, Mar. 25 8:00 PM CANCELED: Los Angeles International Flamenco Festival hosts Rocio Marquez – CANCELED: Los Angeles International Flamenco Festival presents ‘Songs of Light’, night of flamenco music with singer-songwriter Rocio Marquez and guitarist Miguel Angel Cortes * CANCELED due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

Location: Grand Annex, 434 W 6th St, San Pedro, CA

Weblinks: http://www.kalakoa.com

Contacts: Susan Gordon, sgordon823@gmail.com, 1 310 871 0621

Wednesday, Mar. 25 – Thursday, Mar. 26 ISQED International Symposium on Quality Electronic Design, held virtually due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Weblinks: http://www.isqed.org/, https://twitter.com/ISQED

Contacts: ISQED media, media@isqed.com

Wednesday, Mar. 25 – Saturday, Mar. 28 National Conference on Pediatric Health Care

Location: Long Beach Convention & Entertainment Center, 300 E Ocean Blvd, Long Beach, CA

Weblinks: http://www.napnap.org, https://twitter.com/NAPNAP

Contacts: NAPNAP conference, conferencereg@napnap.org, 1 917 746 8300

Wednesday, Mar. 25 – Saturday, Mar. 28 POSTPONED: FIRST Robotics Sacramento Regional Competition – POSTPONED: FIRST Robotics Sacramento Regional Competition hosted by University of California-Davis * Postponed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

Location: ARC Pavilion, 750 Orchard Rd, Davis, CA

Weblinks: http://www.ucdavis.edu, https://twitter.com/ucdavis

Contacts: Richard McCann, University of California-Davis, Rjmccann58@gmail.com, 1 530 574 1004

Wednesday, Mar. 25 – Saturday, Mar. 28 AMGA Annual Conference held virtually – American Medical Group Association Annual Conference * Event held virtually due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

Location: San Diego Convention Center, 111 W Harbor Dr, San Diego, CA

Weblinks: http://www.amga.org/, https://twitter.com/theAMGA

Contacts: Tom Flatt, AMGA Director of Communications and Publications, tflatt@amga.org, 1 703 838 0033 x 328

Wednesday, Mar. 25 – Sunday, Mar. 29 POSTPONED: Sonoma International Film Festival – POSTPONED: 23rd annual Sonoma International Film Festival including Filmmaker Awards ceremony and reception * Postponed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

Location: Sonoma, CA

Weblinks: http://www.sonomafilmfest.org/, https://twitter.com/SonomaFilmFest

Contacts: Brooke Conner Sevenau, Studio Seven PR, brooke@studiosevenpr.com, 1 707 934 5631

Wednesday, Mar. 25 – Thursday, Mar. 26 CAA World Congress of Sports

Location: Monarch Beach Resort North, Monarch Beach Resort N, Dana Point, CA

Weblinks: http://www.sportsbusinessdaily.com, https://twitter.com/sbjsbd

Contacts: SportsBusiness Daily, help@sportsbusinessdaily.com, 1 800 829 9839

UPDATED EVENT: Wednesday, Mar. 25 – Saturday, Mar. 28 CANCELED: National Conference on Equal Employment Opportunity Law – CANCELED: National Conference on Equal Employment Opportunity Law * Canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

Location: Park Hyatt Aviara Resort, Golf Club & Spa, 7100 Aviara Resort Drive, Carlsbad, CA

Weblinks: http://www.abanet.org, https://twitter.com/ABANews

Contacts: ABA communications and media relations, abanews@americanbar.org, 1 202 662 1090

UPDATED EVENT: Wednesday, Mar. 25 – Sunday, Mar. 29 POSTPONED: Pacific Coast Reproductive Society 68th Annual Meeting – POSTPONED: Pacific Coast Reproductive Society 68th Annual Meeting * Postponed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

Location: Renaissance Esmeralda Resort & Spa, 44400 Indian Wells Ln, Indian Wells, CA

Weblinks: http://www.pcrsonline.org/

Contacts: PCRS, info@pcrsonline.org, 1 541 549 1607

Wednesday, Mar. 25 – Friday, Mar. 27 Talent Acquisition Exchange event

Location: Omni Los Angeles Hotel at California Plaza, 251 S Olive St, Los Angeles, CA

Weblinks: http://www.iqpc.com, https://twitter.com/IQPC

Contacts: IQPC North America, info@iqpc.com, 1 646 378 6026

CORPORATE DATA

Wednesday, Mar. 25 Cypress Semiconductor: Q1 2020 Ex-dividend date

Weblinks: http://investors.cypress.com/events.cfm, https://twitter.com/CypressSemi

Contacts: Cypress Semiconductor Investor Relations, investorrelations@cypress.com, 1 408 232 4552

Thursday, Mar. 26 9:15 AM POSTPONED: Entertainment Marketing Summit – POSTPONED: Entertainment Marketing Summit, event exploring how advertising and media content models are evolving across new technology platforms * Postponed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

Location: Beverly Wilshire Hotel, N Rodeo Dr, Beverly Hills, CA

Weblinks: https://events.variety.com, https://twitter.com/Variety, #MASSIVE

Contacts: Whitney Cinkala, Variety Marketing, wcinkala@variety.com

Thursday, Mar. 26 10:00 AM Mount Saint Mary’s Report on the Status of Women and Girls release – Mount Saint Mary’s University releases annual Report on the Status of Women and Girls in California. Event features Networking Breakfast and Expo, program, and VIP Lunch

Location: Skirball Cultural Center, 2701 N Sepulveda Blvd., Los Angeles, CA

Weblinks: http://www.msmu.edu/, https://twitter.com/MSMU_LA

Contacts: Phillip Jordan , Mount Saint Mary’s University Comms Manager, pjordan@msmu.edu, 1 213 477 2506

Thursday, Mar. 26 Nancy Pelosi celebrates 80th birthday – 80th birthday of Nancy Pelos, American Democrat politician who has served as speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives since Jan 2019, having previously served in the same role 2007-2011. She is the highest ranking elected woman in U.S. history

Weblinks: , https://twitter.com/SpeakerPelosi

Thursday, Mar. 26 Jennifer Grey celebrates 60th birthday – 60th birthday of Jennifer Grey, American actress best known for her portrayal of Frances ‘Baby’ Houseman in ‘Dirty Dancing’, and her starring roles in ‘Ferris Bueller’s Day Off’ and in the Amazon comedy series ‘Red Oaks’. She also won the 11th season of ‘Dancing with the Stars’

Thursday, Mar. 26 – Friday, Mar. 27 March Global Conference on Education

Location: University of Riverside, 11840 Pierce St 200, Riverside, CA

Weblinks: http://www.uofriverside.com/edconference.html, https://twitter.com/UofRiverside

Contacts: University of Riverside, conference@uofriverside.com, 1 951 637 0100

Thursday, Mar. 26 CANCELED: NCAA March Madness Sweet 16 round – CANCELED: NCAA Men’s Basketball West Regional Sweet 16 round West Regional games * Canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

Location: STAPLES Center, 1111 S Figueroa St, Los Angeles, CA

Weblinks: http://www.ncaa.com, https://twitter.com/NCAA

Contacts: Meghan Durham, NCAA public and media relations, mdurham@ncaa.org, 1 317 917 6117

CORPORATE DATA

Thursday, Mar. 26 QUALCOMM Inc: Q1 2020 Dividend payment date

Weblinks: http://www.qualcomm.com/connect/investor-relations, https://twitter.com/Qualcomm

Contacts: Christine Trimble, Qualcomm Public Affairs Director, public.affairs@qualcomm.com, 1 858 845 5959