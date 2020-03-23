Latest California news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. PDT

California

PG&E to plead guilty to lethal crimes in 2018 wildfires

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Pacific Gas & Electric will plead guilty to 84 counts of involuntary manslaughter for a swath of death and destruction left behind after its fraying electrical grid ignited a 2018 wildfire that decimated three Northern California towns and drove the nation’s largest utility into bankruptcy. The plea agreement announced Monday resolves the charges facing PG&E in Butte County for wildfires that killed 85 people and destroyed thousands of homes in the towns of Paradise, Magalia and Concow. No one from PG&E will go to jail for its felony crimes. Instead the company will pay a $4 million fine and help pay to restore water access.

Southern California drenched as another spring storm hits

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Much of Southern California was drenched by the latest in a series of welcome spring storms following a very dry winter. Los Angeles area freeways saw minor flooding. But traffic wasn’t snarled as many people heeded warnings to stay home amid the coronavirus outbreak. Parts of Santa Barbara County recorded nearly 3 inches of rain during a 24 hour period. A record 1.73 inches fell at Los Angeles International Airport. The National Weather Service has posted winter weather advisories for the mountains north and east of Los Angeles. Rainy conditions stretched up into the central coast, but Northern California remained mostly dry.

Grieving and saying goodbye in the time of coronavirus

CHICAGO (AP) — The coronavirus that has upended nearly every element of public life also has dramatically changed the way people grieve for the dead. Ministers have closed their doors to funerals. Fear of quarantine has prevented families from flying in to pay their last respects. Cemeteries have drastically altered what they do out of fear that some mourners who don’t know they are infected with coronavirus might infect others. And elderly people who have lost spouses can’t hug or so much as be in the same room with their children and grandchildren at the exact time they need them most.

Justices toss decision in media mogul’s discrimination case

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has thrown out a lower court ruling in favor of a black media mogul and comedian who’s suing cable giant Comcast alleging racial discrimination. The justices agreed unanimously Monday an appeals court applied the wrong legal standard in allowing business owner Byron Allen’s $20 billion lawsuit against Comcast to go forward. Allen has a $10 billion lawsuit against Charter Communications that the justices’ decision also affects. Philadelphia-based Comcast says it’s pleased with the court’s decision. Comcast has said it declined to carry Allen’s television channels because the programming isn’t very good. Allen’s Los Angeles-based Entertainment Studios has several networks including Cars.tv and Comedy.tv. Allen also owns The Weather Channel.

DHS: Pandemic measures cut illegal border crossings by half

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Trump administration official says illegal border crossings have dropped by half as the strictest U.S.-Mexico border policies yet went into place amid the coronavirus pandemic, despite confusion about how it was all working. Anyone caught crossing the border illegally is to be immediately returned back to Mexico or Canada, according to the new restrictions based on an order from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention late Friday. According Mark Morgan, the acting head of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the decision applies to all migrants.

Some California beaches closed to deter crowds amid outbreak

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Sunshine lured crowds to California beaches and parks on Sunday despite a statewide stay-at-home order, prompting more closures as officials announced plans to ramp up testing procedures for the coronavirus. Santa Monica closed seaside parking lots to discourage people from visiting its famous beach and help curb the coronavirus spread. In the San Francisco Bay Area, authorities closed Drakes Beach, Agate Beach and other popular coastal spots. Gov. Gavin Newsom asked President Donald Trump for federal help with COVID-19 preparedness and emergency response efforts. California is one of the hardest-hit states, with more than 1,600 confirmed cases and 30 deaths.

US, UAE troops hold major exercise amid virus, Iran tensions

AL-HAMRA MILITARY BASE, United Arab Emirates (AP) — U.S. Marines and Emirati forces have held a major military exercise that saw forces seize a sprawling model Mideast city. The drill on Monday was conducted amid tensions with Iran and despite the global new coronavirus pandemic. The biennial exercise, called Native Fury, shows the close ties between American forces and the UAE, a nation home to Abu Dhabi, Dubai. The exercise saw 4,000 U.S. troops from the Army, Marines and Navy position armored vehicles and other equipment from Kuwait and the island of Diego Garcia deep into the UAE’s oil-rich western desert.

Pandemic postcard from California: ‘Wish you weren’t here’

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — The coronavirus is clearing out California’s most popular destinations. From Disneyland to Yosemite National Park, the Golden State’s iconic destinations are closed to slow the spread of the pandemic. Even before the governor ordered residents to stay home, tourists found restaurants and bars closed in Los Angeles and San Francisco. Major attractions such as Alcatraz off San Francisco and the Santa Monica Pier are closed. Ski areas in Lake Tahoe and across the state closed despite a recent blanket of snow and visitors who hadn’t canceled plans trimmed their trips short.

Asylum-seekers waiting in Mexico rarely find lawyers

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Asylum-seekers who are sent back to Mexico to wait for hearings in U.S. immigration court rarely find attorneys. The Associated Press contacted all 21 attorney’s offices on a government list of free and low-cost providers in courts that handle such cases and found that only two have taken on a large load. Some legal aid groups have taken a small number of cases, and a few offer free “know your rights” talks. The scarcity of attorneys helps explain why only 4% asylum-seekers subject to the “Remain in Mexico” policy won their decisions, while the nationwide rate is 29%.

Man hurt, woman arrested after explosion at California home

OROVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities are investigating a suspected bomb-making operation after a man was injured and a woman was arrested following an explosion at a Northern California home. The man suffered injuries to his hands and legs in the blast last week in rural Butte County. Investigators believe he was trying to make some kind of bomb when the device went off. Deputies also found 20 firearms, ammunition and large quantities of narcotics. The investigation is ongoing and detectives expect to make more arrests.