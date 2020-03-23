Here is the latest California news from The Associated Press at 11:40 a.m. PDT

California

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Pacific Gas & Electric will plead guilty to 84 counts of involuntary manslaughter for a swath of death and destruction left behind after its fraying electrical grid ignited a 2018 wildfire that decimated three Northern California towns and drove the nation’s largest utility into bankruptcy. The plea agreement announced Monday resolves the charges facing PG&E in Butte County for wildfires that killed 85 people and destroyed thousands of homes in the towns of Paradise, Magalia and Concow. No one from PG&E will go to jail for its felony crimes. Instead the company will pay a $4 million fine and help pay to restore water access.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Much of Southern California was drenched by the latest in a series of welcome spring storms following a very dry winter. Los Angeles area freeways saw minor flooding. But traffic wasn’t snarled as many people heeded warnings to stay home amid the coronavirus outbreak. Parts of Santa Barbara County recorded nearly 3 inches of rain during a 24 hour period. A record 1.73 inches fell at Los Angeles International Airport. The National Weather Service has posted winter weather advisories for the mountains north and east of Los Angeles. Rainy conditions stretched up into the central coast, but Northern California remained mostly dry.

CHICAGO (AP) — The coronavirus that has upended nearly every element of public life also has dramatically changed the way people grieve for the dead. Ministers have closed their doors to funerals. Fear of quarantine has prevented families from flying in to pay their last respects. Cemeteries have drastically altered what they do out of fear that some mourners who don’t know they are infected with coronavirus might infect others. And elderly people who have lost spouses can’t hug or so much as be in the same room with their children and grandchildren at the exact time they need them most.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has thrown out a lower court ruling in favor of a black media mogul and comedian who’s suing cable giant Comcast alleging racial discrimination. The justices agreed unanimously Monday an appeals court applied the wrong legal standard in allowing business owner Byron Allen’s $20 billion lawsuit against Comcast to go forward. Allen has a $10 billion lawsuit against Charter Communications that the justices’ decision also affects. Philadelphia-based Comcast says it’s pleased with the court’s decision. Comcast has said it declined to carry Allen’s television channels because the programming isn’t very good. Allen’s Los Angeles-based Entertainment Studios has several networks including Cars.tv and Comedy.tv. Allen also owns The Weather Channel.