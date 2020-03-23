California

Associated Press California Daybook for Monday, Mar. 23.

Monday, Mar. 23 10:00 AM Dem Reps. Barbara Lee and Ro Khanna and airport workers call for their inclusion in airline bailout – California airport workers demand that they be included in a $60 billion bailout of airlines, via video press conference with Democratic Reps. Barbara Lee and Ro Khanna, and SEIU United Service Workers West President David Huerta

Weblinks: http://www.seiu-usww.org, https://twitter.com/seiuusww

Contacts: Andrew Hagelshaw, SEIU USWW, andrew.hagelshaw@seiu-usww.org, 1 415 377 8734

Video press conference Use the following weblink to join: https://zoom.us/j/4158288127 * Upon entry please rename your profile to indicate your name and media outlet. Following scheduled speakers there will be an opportunity for Q&A.

Monday, Mar. 23 11:30 AM Dem Rep. Nancy Pelosi participates in Protect Our Care call marking 10th anniversary of the ACA – Protect Our Care mark 10th anniversary of the Affordable Care Act, via press call with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, fellow Democrats Sen. Bob Casey and Rep. Lauren Underwood, former Secretary of Health and Human Services Kathleen Sebelius, and stage four cancer survivor Laura Packard, who highlight ‘what is at stake for Americans if President Donald Trump and Republicans overturn the law as the nation battles coronavirus (COVID-19)’

Weblinks: http://www.protectourcare.org, https://twitter.com/ProtectOurCare

Contacts: Protect Our Care press, press@protectourcare.org

Dial In: 877-229-8493, PIN: 118261

Monday, Mar. 23 11:30 AM SJ leaders hold news conference on preventing spread of coronvirus among the homeless – San Jose leaders announce new actions to prevent the spread coronavirus (COVID-19) among homeless individuals. Participants include California state Senate President Pro Tempore Toni Atkins, Assemblymember Todd Gloria, San Jose Mayor Kevin Faulconer, Councilmember Chris Ward and San Diego County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher

Location: San Jose Civic, 135 W San Carlos St, San Jose, CA

Weblinks: http://www.sanjoseca.gov/, https://twitter.com/SanJoseInfo

Contacts: Ashley Bailey , City of San Jose, abailey@sandiego.gov, 1 619 392 0686

Monday, Mar. 23 12:00 PM Santa Clara County coronavirus census update – Santa Clara County officials hold Facebook Live ‘virtual press conference’ to discuss how their efforts to maximize the 2020 Census count are proceeding during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

Weblinks: http://www.sccgov.org/, https://twitter.com/sccgov

Contacts: Nick Kuwada, 2020 Census Program, 1 408 343 9924

Streamed live on the County’s Census Facebook page: www.facebook.com/SCCcensus

Monday, Mar. 23 Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has no public events scheduled

Weblinks: http://www.lacity.org/, https://twitter.com/LACity

Contacts: City of Los Angeles press, 1 213 978 0741

Monday, Mar. 23 POSTPONED: Cedars-Sinai hosts 22nd annual Brainworks event to promote careers in medicine – POSTPONED: 22nd annual Brainworks event at Cedars-Sinai, exposing nearly 200 middle and high school students to scientific and technological advances in neurosurgery and other healthcare specialties. The program is designed to inspire the next generation of doctors and scientists * Postponed due to coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

Weblinks: http://www.cedars-sinai.edu, https://twitter.com/cedarssinai

Contacts: Sarah R. Lichtman, Cedars-Sinai, Sarah.Lichtman@cshs.org

Monday, Mar. 23 – Thursday, Mar. 26 CANCELED: GPU Technology Conference – CANCELED: GPU Technology Conference (GTC) – global awareness of GPU computing, computer graphics, game development, mobile computing, and cloud computing. Includes advancements in AI and deep learning * Cancelled due to Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

Location: San Jose Convention Center, 150 West San Carlos Street, San Jose, CA

Weblinks: http://www.gputechconf.com, https://twitter.com/GPUComputing

Contacts: Bryan Del Rizzo, NVIDIA Corp Press, bdelrizzo@nvidia.com, 1 408 486 2772

Monday, Mar. 23 – Wednesday, Mar. 25 CANCELED: CATA International Conference On Computers and Their Applications – CANCELED: CATA International Conference On Computers and Their Applications. Co-located with BICoB International conference on Bioinformatics and Computational Biology * Canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

Location: Crowne Plaza San Francisco Airport, 1177 Airport Blvd, Burlingame, CA

Weblinks: http://www.isca-hq.org/

Contacts: ISCA, isca@ipass.net, 1 507 458 4517

Monday, Mar. 23 – Wednesday, Mar. 25 EmTech Digital emerging technologies event – EmTech Digital emerging technologies event * This year’s event is being held as an online event due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

Location: The Ritz-Carlton, 600 Stockton St, San Francisco, CA

Weblinks: http://www.technologyreview.com/events/, https://twitter.com/techreview

Contacts: Emerging Technologies Conference, registration@technologyreview.com, 1 855 236 8324

Monday, Mar. 23 Sonia Syngal becomes Gap Inc CEO, and Bobby Martin becomes executive chairman

Weblinks: http://www.gap.com, https://twitter.com/Gap

Contacts: Gap Inc Press, Press@gap.com, 1 415 427 1805

Monday, Mar. 23 Tesla temporarily suspends production at its Fremont, CA, factory – Tesla temporarily suspends production at its Fremont, CA, factory from the end of today in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

Location: Fremont, CA

Weblinks: https://www.tesla.com, https://twitter.com/Tesla

Contacts: Tesla press, Press@tesla.com

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Mar. 24 8:30 AM California State University Board of Trustees meeting, via teleconference

Weblinks: http://www.calstate.edu/, https://twitter.com/calstate

Contacts: Mike Uhlenkamp, California State University Director of public affairs, muhlenkamp@calstate.edu, 1 562 951 4834

Tuesday, Mar. 24 6:30 PM POSTPONED: Bad Religion and Alkaline Trio co-headline tour – POSTPONED: Bad Religion and Alkaline Trio begin North American co-headline tour * Postponed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

Location: Riverside Municipal Auditorium, 3485 Mission Inn Avenue, Riverside, CA

Contacts: Christine Morales, Epitaph, christine@epitaph.com, 1 213 413 7353

Tuesday, Mar. 24 – Thursday, Mar. 26 CANCELED: Blue Ribbon Children’s Festival – CANCELED: The Music Center of Los Angeles County present the 50th annual Blue Ribbon Children’s Festival, three-day event that welcomes 5th graders from across LA County to the Music Center, offering free, special performances by national touring artists and a performance by the students themselves * Canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

Location: Music Center, 135 North Grand Avenue, Los Angeles, CA

Weblinks: http://www.musiccenter.org, https://twitter.com/MusicCenterLA

Contacts: Bonnie Goodman, The Music Center, bgoodman@musiccenter.org, 1 213 308 9539

Tuesday, Mar. 24 – Friday, Mar. 27 POSTPONED: Indian Gaming Tradeshow & Convention – POSTPONED: Indian Gaming Tradeshow & Convention, organized by Urban Expositions and National Indian Gaming Association * Postponed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

Location: San Diego Convention Center, 111 W Harbor Dr, San Diego, CA

Weblinks: http://www.indiangamingtradeshow.com, https://twitter.com/NIGA1985

Contacts: Ryan Lee, Clarion UX Marketing Coordinator, rlee@urban-expo.com, 1 203 274 9219

CORPORATE DATA

Tuesday, Mar. 24 5:00 PM Conference Call / Webcast re Investor Update

Weblinks: http://squareup.com/about/investors, https://twitter.com/Square

Contacts: Sarah Friar, Square Inc CFO, ir@squareup.com, 1 415 375 3176

Wednesday, Mar. 25 10:00 AM CALSTART 2030 Policy Summit, held virtually

Weblinks: http://www.calstart.org

Contacts: Mary Kathryn Campbell, CALSTART Project Manager , mkcampbell@calstart.org, 1 626 744 5602

Wednesday, Mar. 25 6:00 PM POSTPONED: SPJ/LA’s Distinguished Journalists Awards Dinner – POSTPONED: The Society of Professional Journalists’ Greater Los Angeles chapter holds its Distinguished Journalists Awards Dinner, featuring keynote address from New York Times political correspondent Jennifer Medina * Postponed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

Location: Omni Los Angeles Hotel at California Plaza, 251 S Olive St., Los Angeles, CA

Weblinks: http://spjla.org/, https://twitter.com/spj_tweets

Contacts: Alice Walton, SPJ LA Media, AliceMWalton@gmail.com, 1 310 595 5612

Wednesday, Mar. 25 8:00 PM CANCELED: Los Angeles International Flamenco Festival hosts Rocio Marquez – CANCELED: Los Angeles International Flamenco Festival presents ‘Songs of Light’, night of flamenco music with singer-songwriter Rocio Marquez and guitarist Miguel Angel Cortes * CANCELED due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

Location: Grand Annex, 434 W 6th St, San Pedro, CA

Weblinks: http://www.kalakoa.com

Contacts: Susan Gordon, sgordon823@gmail.com, 1 310 871 0621

Wednesday, Mar. 25 – Thursday, Mar. 26 ISQED International Symposium on Quality Electronic Design

Location: Santa Clara Convention Center, 5001 Great America Pkwy, Santa Clara, CA

Weblinks: http://www.isqed.org/, https://twitter.com/ISQED

Contacts: ISQED media, media@isqed.com

Wednesday, Mar. 25 – Saturday, Mar. 28 National Conference on Pediatric Health Care

Location: Long Beach Convention & Entertainment Center, 300 E Ocean Blvd, Long Beach, CA

Weblinks: http://www.napnap.org, https://twitter.com/NAPNAP

Contacts: NAPNAP conference, conferencereg@napnap.org, 1 917 746 8300

Wednesday, Mar. 25 – Saturday, Mar. 28 POSTPONED: FIRST Robotics Sacramento Regional Competition – POSTPONED: FIRST Robotics Sacramento Regional Competition hosted by University of California-Davis * Postponed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

Location: ARC Pavilion, 750 Orchard Rd, Davis, CA

Weblinks: http://www.ucdavis.edu, https://twitter.com/ucdavis

Contacts: Richard McCann, University of California-Davis, Rjmccann58@gmail.com, 1 530 574 1004

Wednesday, Mar. 25 – Saturday, Mar. 28 AMGA Annual Conference held virtually – American Medical Group Association Annual Conference * Event held virtually due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

Location: San Diego Convention Center, 111 W Harbor Dr, San Diego, CA

Weblinks: http://www.amga.org/, https://twitter.com/theAMGA

Contacts: Tom Flatt, AMGA Director of Communications and Publications, tflatt@amga.org, 1 703 838 0033 x 328

Wednesday, Mar. 25 – Sunday, Mar. 29 POSTPONED: Sonoma International Film Festival – POSTPONED: 23rd annual Sonoma International Film Festival including Filmmaker Awards ceremony and reception * Postponed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

Location: Sonoma, CA

Weblinks: http://www.sonomafilmfest.org/, https://twitter.com/SonomaFilmFest

Contacts: Brooke Conner Sevenau, Studio Seven PR, brooke@studiosevenpr.com, 1 707 934 5631

Wednesday, Mar. 25 – Thursday, Mar. 26 CAA World Congress of Sports

Location: Monarch Beach Resort North, Monarch Beach Resort N, Dana Point, CA

Weblinks: http://www.sportsbusinessdaily.com, https://twitter.com/sbjsbd

Contacts: SportsBusiness Daily, help@sportsbusinessdaily.com, 1 800 829 9839

Wednesday, Mar. 25 – Saturday, Mar. 28 CANCELED: National Conference on Equal Employment Opportunity Law * Canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

Location: Park Hyatt Aviara Resort, Golf Club & Spa, 7100 Aviara Resort Drive, Carlsbad, CA

Weblinks: http://www.abanet.org, https://twitter.com/ABANews

Contacts: ABA communications and media relations, abanews@americanbar.org, 1 202 662 1090

Wednesday, Mar. 25 – Sunday, Mar. 29 POSTPONED: Pacific Coast Reproductive Society 68th Annual Meeting * Postponed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

Location: Renaissance Esmeralda Resort & Spa, 44400 Indian Wells Ln, Indian Wells, CA

Weblinks: http://www.pcrsonline.org/

Contacts: PCRS, info@pcrsonline.org, 1 541 549 1607

Wednesday, Mar. 25 – Friday, Mar. 27 Talent Acquisition Exchange event

Location: Omni Los Angeles Hotel at California Plaza, 251 S Olive St, Los Angeles, CA

Weblinks: http://www.iqpc.com, https://twitter.com/IQPC

Contacts: IQPC North America, info@iqpc.com, 1 646 378 6026

CORPORATE DATA

Wednesday, Mar. 25 Cypress Semiconductor: Q1 2020 Ex-dividend date

Weblinks: http://investors.cypress.com/events.cfm, https://twitter.com/CypressSemi

Contacts: Cypress Semiconductor Investor Relations, investorrelations@cypress.com, 1 408 232 4552