Latest California news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. PDT

Pandemic postcard from California: ‘Wish you weren’t here’

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — The coronavirus is clearing out California’s most popular destinations. From Disneyland to Yosemite National Park, the Golden State’s iconic destinations are closed to slow the spread of the pandemic. Even before the governor ordered residents to stay home, tourists found restaurants and bars closed in Los Angeles and San Francisco. Major attractions such as Alcatraz off San Francisco and the Santa Monica Pier are closed. Ski areas in Lake Tahoe and across the state closed despite a recent blanket of snow and visitors who hadn’t canceled plans trimmed their trips short.

Earthquake strikes off coast of Northern California

FERNDALE, Calif. (AP) — A magnitude 4.7 earthquake struck Sunday morning off the coast of Northern California. The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake hit at 8:27 a.m. about 50 miles west of Ferndale, a coastal town of 1,300 people. A police dispatcher said the shaking was minor and there were no immediate reports of damage or injury. A 5.9 magnitude quake was recorded in the same area on March 8.

Asylum-seekers waiting in Mexico rarely find lawyers

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Asylum-seekers who are sent back to Mexico to wait for hearings in U.S. immigration court rarely find attorneys. The Associated Press contacted all 21 attorney’s offices on a government list of free and low-cost providers in courts that handle such cases and found that only two have taken on a large load. Some legal aid groups have taken a small number of cases, and a few offer free “know your rights” talks. The scarcity of attorneys helps explain why only 4% asylum-seekers subject to the “Remain in Mexico” policy won their decisions, while the nationwide rate is 29%.

Michelle Obama, Oprah, more joined an epic (virtual) party

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The hottest social distancing party in town Saturday night was on DJ D-Nice’s Instagram, where over 100,000 accounts tuned in during his epic 10-hour set including the likes of Michelle Obama, Oprah, Rihanna and Will Smith. D-Nice has been hosting Club Quarantine parties on his Instagram Live since Wednesday, but it hit a peak Saturday night, attracting entertainers, athletes and politicians to the account.

‘A really big experiment’: Parents turn teachers amid virus

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The coronavirus outbreak has thrust parents everywhere into the role of their children’s primary educators. They’ve been left scrambling to sift through educational resources and juggle lesson plans with jobs and other responsibilities. Across the United States, more than 118,000 public and private schools in 45 states have closed, affecting 53 million students, according to a tally kept by Education Week. California Gov. Gavin Newsom has urged the state’s more than 6 million schoolchildren and their families to make long-term plans, telling them few, if any, schools would reopen before the summer break.

At sea during pandemic, fishermen return to stormy times

The coronavirus literally traveled over them from Asia to California while they were on the high seas catching tuna. Fishermen cut off from the world while out at sea for a month have returned to a cold reality: California and nearly one-third of the United States is all but shuttered because of the virus, leaving them few places to sell their catch. A handful of tuna boats filled with their catch are floating off San Diego’s coast. Many wholesalers are refusing to buy after restaurants were ordered closed except for takeout. One vessel scrambling to find customers pulled up to a downtown dock in San Diego and was selling big-eye tuna to the public for as little as $10 a pound, a third of the market price.

Governor calls on youth to take shelter-in-place seriously

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Most Californians stayed at home on a Saturday that was unlike any its 40 million residents had ever seen before. Less than 48 hours after Gov. Gavin Newsom issued an unprecedented stay-at-home order to help curb the coronavirus spread, shopping centers and streets were empty. Churches were closed. Playgrounds deserted. However, stores and farmer markets were bustling, and many people took advantage of the beautiful spring weather and rushed to the outdoors. At beaches and parks, not everyone heeded calls to practice social distancing, prompting Newsom to call them out. The governor’s effort to curb the pandemic in the nation’s most populous state was by far the most sweeping.

Reno News & Review halts 3 decades of weekly publications

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The Reno News & Review has stopped publishing the alternative weekly it has been distributing in the “Biggest Little City” for nearly 30 years. The alternative weekly suspended the publication indefinitely after issuing Thursday’s edition and is laying off all employees. Editor Brad Bynum told the Reno Gazette Journal he’s sad but very proud of the work they did at the weekly with a combined online and print circulation of about 97,000. The publisher, News & Review newspapers, announced the closure this week of all three sites in Reno, Sacramento and Chico, California.

The drive-in, relic of yesterday, finds itself suited to now

NEW YORK (AP) — The drive-in theater, long a dwindling nostalgia act in a multiplex world, is experiencing a momentary return to prominence. With nearly all of the nation’s movie theaters shuttered due to the coronavirus pandemic, some drive-in owners think they’re in a unique position to give moviegoers a chance to do something out of the house while keeping distance from others. This weekend, some drive-ins aren’t the only show in town. They’re the only show in the country. For a brief moment, the drive-in is uniquely suited to today.

Bay Area congressman in critical condition with pneumonia

A congressman representing a San Francisco Bay Area district is in critical condition after he was hospitalized with pneumonia after he fractured a rib. Chief of Staff Betsy Arnold Marr says in a statement that U.S. Rep. Mark DeSaulnier was admitted to a hospital of March 13 after he fractured a rib when he fell while running. She says he tested negative for the coronavirus. Marr says DeSaulnier, 67, was initially in serious condition, but his condition has since worsened to critical. DeSaulnier, a Democrat, represents a district that covers much of Contra Costa County, He was elected to the House in 2014.