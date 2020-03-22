Here is the latest California news from The Associated Press at 11:40 a.m. PDT

California

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — The coronavirus is clearing out California’s most popular destinations. From Disneyland to Yosemite National Park, the Golden State’s iconic destinations are closed to slow the spread of the pandemic. Even before the governor ordered residents to stay home, tourists found restaurants and bars closed in Los Angeles and San Francisco. Major attractions such as Alcatraz off San Francisco and the Santa Monica Pier are closed. Ski areas in Lake Tahoe and across the state closed despite a recent blanket of snow and visitors who hadn’t canceled plans trimmed their trips short.

FERNDALE, Calif. (AP) — A magnitude 4.7 earthquake struck Sunday morning off the coast of Northern California. The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake hit at 8:27 a.m. about 50 miles west of Ferndale, a coastal town of 1,300 people. A police dispatcher said the shaking was minor and there were no immediate reports of damage or injury. A 5.9 magnitude quake was recorded in the same area on March 8.

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Asylum-seekers who are sent back to Mexico to wait for hearings in U.S. immigration court rarely find attorneys. The Associated Press contacted all 21 attorney’s offices on a government list of free and low-cost providers in courts that handle such cases and found that only two have taken on a large load. Some legal aid groups have taken a small number of cases, and a few offer free “know your rights” talks. The scarcity of attorneys helps explain why only 4% asylum-seekers subject to the “Remain in Mexico” policy won their decisions, while the nationwide rate is 29%.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The hottest social distancing party in town Saturday night was on DJ D-Nice’s Instagram, where over 100,000 accounts tuned in during his epic 10-hour set including the likes of Michelle Obama, Oprah, Rihanna and Will Smith. D-Nice has been hosting Club Quarantine parties on his Instagram Live since Wednesday, but it hit a peak Saturday night, attracting entertainers, athletes and politicians to the account.