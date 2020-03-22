California

Associated Press California Daybook for Sunday, Mar. 22.

——————–

Sunday, Mar. 22 CANCELED: Indian Wells finals – CANCELED: 2020 BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament, aka Indian Wells, tennis tournament finals * Canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

Location: Indian Wells Tennis Garden, 78200 Miles Avenue, Indian Wells, CA

Weblinks: http://www.bnpparibasopen.com/, https://twitter.com/BNPPARIBASOPEN, #BNPPO20

Contacts: Matt Van Tuinen, MVT PR, matt@mvtpr.com, 1 773 860 5828

——————–

Sunday, Mar. 22 – Friday, Mar. 27 POSTPONED: Enterprise Data World conference and exhibition – POSTPONED: Enterprise Data World conference and exhibition: comprehensive vendor-neutral educational event about data and information management * Postponed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

Location: Sheraton San Diego Hotel & Marina, 1380 Harbor Island Dr, San Diego, CA

Weblinks: http://edw2020.dataversity.net/, https://twitter.com/Dataversity

Contacts: Dataversity conferences, events@dataversity.net

——————–

Sunday, Mar. 22 POSTPONED: Nickelodeon’s 2020 Kids’ Choice Awards – POSTPONED: 33rd annual Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards (KCAs), honoring film, TV, music, and digital, hosted by Chance the Rapper. ‘Avengers: Endgame’ leads the nominations with 11, and competes for Favorite Movie alongside ‘Aladdin’, ‘Captain Marvel’, ‘Jumanji: The Next Level’, ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ and ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’. First-time nominees include John Cena, DaBaby, Tiffany Haddish, Tom Holland, Brie Larson, Lizzo and Megan Thee Stallion, while Will Smith becomes the most nominated star in the history of the awards with his nod for Favorite Movie Actor marking his 29th nomination * Postponed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

Location: The Forum, 3900 W Manchester Blvd, Inglewood, CA

Weblinks: http://kca.nick.co.uk/, https://twitter.com/Nickelodeon, #KCA

Contacts: Ariana Urbont, Nickelodeon, ariana.urbont@nick.com, 1 310 752 8079; Lilah Kojoori, Nickelodeon, Lilah.Kojoori@nick.com, 1 310 752 8206;

——————–

Sunday, Mar. 22 CANCELED: NCAA March Madness Second Round concludes – CANCELED: NCAA Men’s Basketball Second Round concludes * Canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

Weblinks: http://www.ncaa.com, https://twitter.com/NCAA

Contacts: Meghan Durham, NCAA public and media relations, mdurham@ncaa.org, 1 317 917 6117

——————–

Sunday, Mar. 22 – Sunday, Apr. 05 CANCELED: Macy’s Flower Show – CANCELED: Macy’s Flower Show, annual celebration of flowers for which landscaped gardens are installed at Macy’s stores in New York, Chicago, and San Francisco * Canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

Weblinks: http://macys.com/flowershow, https://twitter.com/Macys

Contacts: Orlando Veras, Macy’s, orlando.veras@macys.com, 1 646 429 7450 , 1 646 206 3073; Emily Hawkins, Macy’s Northeast, emily.hawkins@macys.com, 1 646 429 7458;

——————–

Sunday, Mar. 22 – Tuesday, Mar. 24 CANCELED: IECA Spring Education Conference – CANCELED: IECA Spring Education Conference * Canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

Location: Napa Valley Marriott Hotel & Spa, 3425 Solano Ave, Napa, CA

Weblinks: http://www.ieca.net/, https://twitter.com/IECAssoc

Contacts: Lauren Schoener-Gaynor, IECA, gaynor@ahint.com, 1 856 380 6878

——————–

Sunday, Mar. 22 POSTPONED: PaleyFest television festival in LA concludes – POSTPONED: 37th William S. Paley Television Festival aka PaleyFest 2020, pop culture event featuring premiere screenings and exclusive conversations with some of TV’s biggest stars concludes. Today’s highlights include panel events with the cast and creatives of ‘Schitt’s Creek’, including Dan Levy, Eugene Levy, Catherine O’Hara and Annie Murphy; and ‘The Mandalorian’, attended by Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Pedro Pascal, Gina Carano, Carl Weathers, Ming-Na Wen, Ludwig Goransson and Rick Famuyiwa * Postponed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

Location: Dolby Theatre, 6801 Hollywood Blvd, Hollywood, CA

Weblinks: http://www.paleycenter.org/, https://twitter.com/paleycenter, #PaleyFest

Contacts: Megan Levy Schauer , The Lippin Group Vice President, megan@lippingroup.com, 1 323 965 1990 x 324

——————–

——————–

Monday, Mar. 23 POSTPONED: Cedars-Sinai hosts 22nd annual Brainworks event to promote careers in medicine – POSTPONED: 22nd annual Brainworks event at Cedars-Sinai, exposing nearly 200 middle and high school students to scientific and technological advances in neurosurgery and other healthcare specialties. The program is designed to inspire the next generation of doctors and scientists * Postponed due to coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

Weblinks: http://www.cedars-sinai.edu, https://twitter.com/cedarssinai

Contacts: Sarah R. Lichtman, Cedars-Sinai, Sarah.Lichtman@cshs.org

——————–

Monday, Mar. 23 – Thursday, Mar. 26 CANCELED: GPU Technology Conference – CANCELED: GPU Technology Conference (GTC) – global awareness of GPU computing, computer graphics, game development, mobile computing, and cloud computing. Includes advancements in AI and deep learning * Cancelled due to Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

Location: San Jose Convention Center, 150 West San Carlos Street, San Jose, CA

Weblinks: http://www.gputechconf.com, https://twitter.com/GPUComputing

Contacts: Bryan Del Rizzo, NVIDIA Corp Press, bdelrizzo@nvidia.com, 1 408 486 2772

——————–

Monday, Mar. 23 – Wednesday, Mar. 25 CANCELED: CATA International Conference On Computers and Their Applications – CANCELED: CATA International Conference On Computers and Their Applications. Co-located with BICoB International conference on Bioinformatics and Computational Biology * Canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

Location: Crowne Plaza San Francisco Airport, 1177 Airport Blvd, Burlingame, CA

Weblinks: http://www.isca-hq.org/

Contacts: ISCA, isca@ipass.net, 1 507 458 4517

——————–

Monday, Mar. 23 – Wednesday, Mar. 25 EmTech Digital emerging technologies event – EmTech Digital emerging technologies event * This year’s event is being held as an online event due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

Location: The Ritz-Carlton, 600 Stockton St, San Francisco, CA

Weblinks: http://www.technologyreview.com/events/, https://twitter.com/techreview

Contacts: Emerging Technologies Conference, registration@technologyreview.com, 1 855 236 8324

——————–

Monday, Mar. 23 Sonia Syngal becomes Gap Inc CEO, and Bobby Martin becomes executive chairman

Weblinks: http://www.gap.com, https://twitter.com/Gap

Contacts: Gap Inc Press, Press@gap.com, 1 415 427 1805

——————–

Monday, Mar. 23 Tesla temporarily suspends production at its Fremont, CA, factory – Tesla temporarily suspends production at its Fremont, CA, factory from the end of today in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

Location: Fremont, CA

Weblinks: https://www.tesla.com, https://twitter.com/Tesla

Contacts: Tesla press, Press@tesla.com

——————–

——————–

Tuesday, Mar. 24 6:30 PM POSTPONED: Bad Religion and Alkaline Trio co-headline tour – POSTPONED: Bad Religion and Alkaline Trio begin North American co-headline tour * Postponed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

Location: Riverside Municipal Auditorium, 3485 Mission Inn Avenue, Riverside, CA

Contacts: Christine Morales, Epitaph, christine@epitaph.com, 1 213 413 7353

——————–

Tuesday, Mar. 24 – Thursday, Mar. 26 CANCELED: Blue Ribbon Children’s Festival – CANCELED: The Music Center of Los Angeles County present the 50th annual Blue Ribbon Children’s Festival, three-day event that welcomes 5th graders from across LA County to the Music Center, offering free, special performances by national touring artists and a performance by the students themselves * Canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

Location: Music Center, 135 North Grand Avenue, Los Angeles, CA

Weblinks: http://www.musiccenter.org, https://twitter.com/MusicCenterLA

Contacts: Bonnie Goodman, The Music Center, bgoodman@musiccenter.org, 1 213 308 9539

——————–

Tuesday, Mar. 24 – Friday, Mar. 27 POSTPONED: Indian Gaming Tradeshow & Convention – POSTPONED: Indian Gaming Tradeshow & Convention, organized by Urban Expositions and National Indian Gaming Association * Postponed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

Location: San Diego Convention Center, 111 W Harbor Dr, San Diego, CA

Weblinks: http://www.indiangamingtradeshow.com, https://twitter.com/NIGA1985

Contacts: Ryan Lee, Clarion UX Marketing Coordinator, rlee@urban-expo.com, 1 203 274 9219