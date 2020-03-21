Here is the latest California news from The Associated Press at 11:40 a.m. PDT

California

UNDATED (AP) — Fishermen who have been on the waters for a month off California’s coast have been shell shocked to return to shore and find the state shut down to curb the spread of the coronavirus. A handful of tuna boats filled with their catch are floating off San Diego’s coast with nowhere to sell since many wholesalers have stopped buying as restaurants were ordered closed except for their takeout and delivery services. One vessel pulled up to a downtown dock in San Diego and was selling big-eye tuna to the public for as little as $10 a pound. It can go for as much as $35 a pound normally at a market. Fishermen also are offering to do home deliveries.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Some 40 million Californians are coping with their first weekend under a statewide order requiring them to stay at home to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. The order that took effect Friday bars people from meeting in groups larger than 10 people and urges them to stay at home unless they must get food, prescriptions or medical care, exercise or help vulnerable relatives or neighbors. With most businesses closed, parents are working from home while trying to juggle family duties and deal with youngsters who are being taught online because their classrooms are closed.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Pacific Gas & Electric have reached a deal for the nation’s largest utility to emerge from bankruptcy triggered by massive liabilities from wildfires. PG&E agreed to overhaul its board and operations and to put the company up for sale if it doesn’t get out of bankruptcy by June 30. PG&E will also commit billions of dollars in additional spending to prevent wildfires, meeting one of Newsom’s critical demands for the plan. The company said that with Newsom’s support it anticipates state regulators’ approval so that it can pay wildfire victims fairly and as soon as possible.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The coronavirus outbreak has set off an unexpected surge in California’s legal marijuana market. Companies are reporting big jumps in deliveries and sales, as consumers stock up for lockdowns or simply light up in search of relief during anxious times. Industry executive Kyle Kazan says the booming demand for home delivery is “not much different than Amazon.” Sales are up elsewhere in the country, including in Washington state and Colorado. At The Herbery, which operates two stores in Vancouver, Washington, sales have spiked about 30% since last Friday, when Gov. Jay Inslee announced widespread school closures and other measures to deal with the outbreak.