California

Associated Press California Daybook for Saturday, Mar. 21.

Saturday, Mar. 21 POSTPONED: 30th Annual Napa Valley Trail Marathon, Half Marathon & 10K – POSTPONED: 30th Annual Napa Valley Trail Marathon, Half Marathon & 10K * Postponed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

Location: Bothe-Napa Valley State Park, 3801 St. Helena Highway, Calistoga, CA

Weblinks: http://www.envirosports.com/, https://twitter.com/envirosports

Contacts: EnviroSports, info@envirosports.com, 1 415 868 1829

Saturday, Mar. 21 – Sunday, Mar. 22 POSTPONED: Travel and Adventure Show Bay Area * Postponed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

Location: Santa Clara Convention Center, 5001 Great America Pkwy, Santa Clara, CA

Weblinks: http://www.adventureexpo.com/, https://twitter.com/TravAdventure, #BayAreaTravelShow

Contacts: Travel & Adventure Show, info@travelshows.com, 1 203 878 2577 x 1

Saturday, Mar. 21 – Sunday, Apr. 19 CANCELED: LA Zoo hosts annual ‘Spring Fling’ – CANCELED: Los Angeles Zoo hosts annual ‘Spring Fling’ celebration, featuring activities and information that spotlight the importance of protecting the environment and its creatures * Canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

Location: Los Angeles Zoo, 5333 Zoo Drive, Los Angeles. CA

Weblinks: http://www.lazoo.org/, https://twitter.com/lazoo, #springfling

Contacts: Ashley E. Rodgers, Los Angeles Zoo, arodgers@lazoo.org, 1 323 644 4751, 1 310 977 7683

Saturday, Mar. 21 – Sunday, Mar. 22 POSTPONED: Nickelodeon SlimeFest – POSTPONED: Nickelodeon SlimeFest, two-day family-friendly music festival. Performers include JoJo Siwa, Why Don’t We, French Montana, Blanco Brown and Darci Lynne Farmer * Postponed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

Location: The Forum, 3900 W Manchester Blvd, Inglewood, CA

Weblinks: https://www.nickslimefest.com/, https://twitter.com/Nickelodeon, #NickSlimeFest

Contacts: Maggie Wang, Nickelodeon, Maggie.Wang@nick.com, 1 212 846 6381

Saturday, Mar. 21 – Sunday, Mar. 22 CANCELED: Los Angeles Career Forum – CANCELED: Los Angeles Career Forum, job fair for Japanese-English bilinguals * Canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

Location: Los Angeles Convention Center, 1201 S Figueroa St, Los Angeles, CA

Weblinks: https://careerforum.net/en/, https://twitter.com/CFNTweet

Contacts: Sayaka Shimizu, DISCO International Inc., s.shimizu@discointer.com, 1 212 403 6842

Saturday, Mar. 21 POSTPONED: PaleyFest television festival in LA continues – POSTPONED: 37th William S. Paley Television Festival aka PaleyFest 2020, pop culture event featuring premiere screenings and exclusive conversations with some of TV’s biggest stars continues. Today’s highlights include a panel event with the cast and creatives of ‘Dead to Me’, attended by Christina Applegate, Linda Cardellini, James Marsden and Liz Feldman * Postponed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

Location: Dolby Theatre, 6801 Hollywood Blvd, Hollywood, CA

Weblinks: http://www.paleycenter.org/, https://twitter.com/paleycenter, #PaleyFest

Contacts: Megan Levy Schauer , The Lippin Group Vice President, megan@lippingroup.com, 1 323 965 1990 x 324

Sunday, Mar. 22 CANCELED: Indian Wells finals – CANCELED: 2020 BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament, aka Indian Wells, tennis tournament finals * Canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

Location: Indian Wells Tennis Garden, 78200 Miles Avenue, Indian Wells, CA

Weblinks: http://www.bnpparibasopen.com/, https://twitter.com/BNPPARIBASOPEN, #BNPPO20

Contacts: Matt Van Tuinen, MVT PR, matt@mvtpr.com, 1 773 860 5828

Sunday, Mar. 22 – Friday, Mar. 27 POSTPONED: Enterprise Data World conference and exhibition – POSTPONED: Enterprise Data World conference and exhibition: comprehensive vendor-neutral educational event about data and information management * Postponed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

Location: Sheraton San Diego Hotel & Marina, 1380 Harbor Island Dr, San Diego, CA

Weblinks: http://edw2020.dataversity.net/, https://twitter.com/Dataversity

Contacts: Dataversity conferences, events@dataversity.net

Sunday, Mar. 22 POSTPONED: Nickelodeon’s 2020 Kids’ Choice Awards – POSTPONED: 33rd annual Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards (KCAs), honoring film, TV, music, and digital, hosted by Chance the Rapper. ‘Avengers: Endgame’ leads the nominations with 11, and competes for Favorite Movie alongside ‘Aladdin’, ‘Captain Marvel’, ‘Jumanji: The Next Level’, ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ and ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’. First-time nominees include John Cena, DaBaby, Tiffany Haddish, Tom Holland, Brie Larson, Lizzo and Megan Thee Stallion, while Will Smith becomes the most nominated star in the history of the awards with his nod for Favorite Movie Actor marking his 29th nomination * Postponed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

Location: The Forum, 3900 W Manchester Blvd, Inglewood, CA

Weblinks: http://kca.nick.co.uk/, https://twitter.com/Nickelodeon, #KCA

Contacts: Ariana Urbont, Nickelodeon, ariana.urbont@nick.com, 1 310 752 8079; Lilah Kojoori, Nickelodeon, Lilah.Kojoori@nick.com, 1 310 752 8206;

Sunday, Mar. 22 CANCELED: NCAA March Madness Second Round concludes – CANCELED: NCAA Men’s Basketball Second Round concludes * Canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

Weblinks: http://www.ncaa.com, https://twitter.com/NCAA

Contacts: Meghan Durham, NCAA public and media relations, mdurham@ncaa.org, 1 317 917 6117

Sunday, Mar. 22 – Sunday, Apr. 05 CANCELED: Macy’s Flower Show – CANCELED: Macy’s Flower Show, annual celebration of flowers for which landscaped gardens are installed at Macy’s stores in New York, Chicago, and San Francisco * Canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

Weblinks: http://macys.com/flowershow, https://twitter.com/Macys

Contacts: Orlando Veras, Macy’s, orlando.veras@macys.com, 1 646 429 7450 , 1 646 206 3073; Emily Hawkins, Macy’s Northeast, emily.hawkins@macys.com, 1 646 429 7458;

Sunday, Mar. 22 – Tuesday, Mar. 24 CANCELED: IECA Spring Education Conference – CANCELED: IECA Spring Education Conference * Canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

Location: Napa Valley Marriott Hotel & Spa, 3425 Solano Ave, Napa, CA

Weblinks: http://www.ieca.net/, https://twitter.com/IECAssoc

Contacts: Lauren Schoener-Gaynor, IECA, gaynor@ahint.com, 1 856 380 6878

Sunday, Mar. 22 POSTPONED: PaleyFest television festival in LA concludes – POSTPONED: 37th William S. Paley Television Festival aka PaleyFest 2020, pop culture event featuring premiere screenings and exclusive conversations with some of TV’s biggest stars concludes. Today’s highlights include panel events with the cast and creatives of ‘Schitt’s Creek’, including Dan Levy, Eugene Levy, Catherine O’Hara and Annie Murphy; and ‘The Mandalorian’, attended by Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Pedro Pascal, Gina Carano, Carl Weathers, Ming-Na Wen, Ludwig Goransson and Rick Famuyiwa * Postponed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

Location: Dolby Theatre, 6801 Hollywood Blvd, Hollywood, CA

Weblinks: http://www.paleycenter.org/, https://twitter.com/paleycenter, #PaleyFest

Contacts: Megan Levy Schauer , The Lippin Group Vice President, megan@lippingroup.com, 1 323 965 1990 x 324

Monday, Mar. 23 POSTPONED: Cedars-Sinai hosts 22nd annual Brainworks event to promote careers in medicine – POSTPONED: 22nd annual Brainworks event at Cedars-Sinai, exposing nearly 200 middle and high school students to scientific and technological advances in neurosurgery and other healthcare specialties. The program is designed to inspire the next generation of doctors and scientists * Postponed due to coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

Weblinks: http://www.cedars-sinai.edu, https://twitter.com/cedarssinai

Contacts: Sarah R. Lichtman, Cedars-Sinai, Sarah.Lichtman@cshs.org

Monday, Mar. 23 – Thursday, Mar. 26 CANCELED: GPU Technology Conference – CANCELED: GPU Technology Conference (GTC) – global awareness of GPU computing, computer graphics, game development, mobile computing, and cloud computing. Includes advancements in AI and deep learning * Cancelled due to Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

Location: San Jose Convention Center, 150 West San Carlos Street, San Jose, CA

Weblinks: http://www.gputechconf.com, https://twitter.com/GPUComputing

Contacts: Bryan Del Rizzo, NVIDIA Corp Press, bdelrizzo@nvidia.com, 1 408 486 2772

Monday, Mar. 23 – Wednesday, Mar. 25 CANCELED: CATA International Conference On Computers and Their Applications – CANCELED: CATA International Conference On Computers and Their Applications. Co-located with BICoB International conference on Bioinformatics and Computational Biology * Canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

Location: Crowne Plaza San Francisco Airport, 1177 Airport Blvd, Burlingame, CA

Weblinks: http://www.isca-hq.org/

Contacts: ISCA, isca@ipass.net, 1 507 458 4517

Monday, Mar. 23 – Wednesday, Mar. 25 EmTech Digital emerging technologies event – EmTech Digital emerging technologies event * This year’s event is being held as an online event due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

Location: The Ritz-Carlton, 600 Stockton St, San Francisco, CA

Weblinks: http://www.technologyreview.com/events/, https://twitter.com/techreview

Contacts: Emerging Technologies Conference, registration@technologyreview.com, 1 855 236 8324

Monday, Mar. 23 – Wednesday, Mar. 25 POSTPONED: CBA Live annual event for the retail banking industry * Postponed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

Location: Hilton San Diego Bayfront, 1 Park Blvd, San Diego, CA

Weblinks: http://www.consumerbankers.com/, https://twitter.com/ConsumerBankers

Contacts: Allison Heimberg, CBA communications, aheimberg@consumerbankers.com, 1 202 552 6365

Monday, Mar. 23 Sonia Syngal becomes Gap Inc CEO, and Bobby Martin becomes executive chairman

Weblinks: http://www.gap.com, https://twitter.com/Gap

Contacts: Gap Inc Press, Press@gap.com, 1 415 427 1805

Monday, Mar. 23 Tesla temporarily suspends production at its Fremont, CA, factory – Tesla temporarily suspends production at its Fremont, CA, factory from the end of today in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

Location: Fremont, CA

Weblinks: https://www.tesla.com, https://twitter.com/Tesla

Contacts: Tesla press, Press@tesla.com