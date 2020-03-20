PG&E donates nearly 1 million N95 and surgical masks to health care workers

California

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. - Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) announced on Friday that it is donating 480,000 N95 masks and 470,000 surgical masks to the Governor's Office of Emergency Services to be distributed to California hospitals and first responders during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Many health care workers and first responders are facing a critical shortage of masks and other Personal Protective Equipment during this pandemic.

PG&E said they will also contribute $1 million to nonprofits that support individuals and families who are facing food insecurity due to the coronavirus as well as small businesses facing economic impacts from the virus.

PG&E affirmed that these donations are coming from shareholder funds and not customers.

“As a company and as individuals, we recognize the need to support the medical community and all they’re doing to help safeguard the health and safety of our fellow Californians. This crisis is unprecedented, but we know that our path forward requires us working together and helping medical professionals and first responders on the front lines of the pandemic. Helping our state and local communities is part of who we are at PG&E. It’s the right thing to do,” said Andy Vesey, PG&E CEO and President.

In addition, PG&E employees are collecting masks and other equipment from their personal emergency kits to donate to hospitals and emergency services responders in their local areas.

PG&E is also encouraging employees who want to give to contribute to charitable organizations that are providing support to vulnerable local communities. Company employees can take advantage of the company giving match program to maximize their individual contributions to support local organizations.

For more information about how PG&E is responding to the coronavirus crisis, go to www.pge.com/covid19.